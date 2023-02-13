Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Still thinking about last Sunday? We get it! There were plenty of show-stopping looks at this year’s Grammy Awards, but few celebrities were more talked-about than Bebe Rexha! When she hit the red carpet, we were glued to her glam — specifically the stunning face-framing blowout she rocked throughout the evening.

With a ’70s-inspired single set to drop soon, it makes sense that the songstress channeled a Farrah Fawcett-esque hairstyle. Even if the decade wasn’t trending at the moment, we would be just as obsessed with this voluminous vibe. We were curious which products Rexha used to create this gorgeous ‘do — and luckily, we found out the secret!

Get the UNITE Hair BLOW & SET Lotion for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 10, 2022, but are subject to change.



In a press release, Rexha’s hairstylist for music’s biggest night, Cesar Deleon Ramirez, cited UNITE’s BLOW & SET Lotion to lock in her bouncy curls, give her hair tons of volume and added shine. You can use this styling cream for any hair look you want to create — whether it’s slick and straight or voluminous like Rexha’s ‘do. It’s also designed to make your style last longer, which is always a major plus. Who isn’t a happy camper when their time investment pays off, and locks look equally as fabulous the day after?

Get the UNITE Hair BLOW & SET Lotion for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

In terms of use, while your hair is still wet, all you have to do is take this lotion and evenly distribute it through your strands from root to tip — and then style it however you like! The formula is heat activated, which essentially means it’s able to mold, shape and hold your hair once you apply your hot tools of choice. For your classic blowout, go in with a round brush to create volume and soft, windswept waves or follow up with a curling iron for tighter curls. Reviewers say the formula is super lightweight and holds your style while maintaining hair softness — and if that isn’t hair goals, we don’t know what is!

See it: Get the UNITE Hair BLOW & SET Lotion for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 10, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from UNITE and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!