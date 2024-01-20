Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Put down the Stanley cup. Let’s step outside of our clean girl era really quick. You know that calling deep inside you? The one that keeps calling you to go to the closest Hot Topic? Yeah, that’s your inner mall goth. We’ve all got one. Some of us just never grew out of the whole phase where sometimes, we surrender to their will. It’s been long enough. And now that you need a great pair of boots to brave the winter weather, it’s a good time to go ahead and listen to that inner voice. They won’t steer you wrong!

You’re going to be glad you did, because the boots you’re about to see may very well be one of the cutest pairs possible. Not only do they look tough and threatening and very punk rock, but they’ve got a little extra something that you might appreciate if you like rainbows.

All you need to do is head on over to Zappos to get a look at this fantastic specimen of footwear!

Get the Avenger Work Boots Fortune for just $110 at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Avenger Work Boots Fortune aren’t your mom’s combat boots. Sure, they might be called work boots, but they’re more like party boots, am I right? You can use them like that, but they’re so cool-looking it’d be a waste to wear them out! Because while these bad boys come in three different colors, the iridescent is no doubt the best by far. There’s a rainbow of color that shines every time you take a step.

Every step you take, though, you’ll be protected, even if there are heavy things that happen to fall on your foot. Yes, that’s what these boots are technically made for, but can you imagine stomping around in them in your fave band tee? Living the dream, and these boots are only $110! They also come in straight black and white as well, if you prefer those, they’re available too.

Reviewers absolutely love them, both for their original intended purpose and for staying fashionable.

“These are so cute and equally comfortable,” one wrote. “I was surprised I was able to walk in them all day (10 hour shift).”

“The most comfortable work boots, a little heavy/tall sole but they’re stylish and safe. I’ve gotten lots of compliments on these,” another shared.

