If you haven’t heard of Aviator Nation, let Us sum it up for you: Aviator Nation is a high-end, 1970s-style California clothing brand beloved by celebrities, influencers and everyday shoppers alike. Each piece has a vintage flair which can’t be replicated by any brand other than, well, Aviator Nation. Heidi Klum, Lady Gaga, Hayden Panettiere, Ashley Tisdale and Denise Richards are just a few big names who have been snapped rocking the brand.
What’s the catch, you may ask? Probably the hefty price tags. They might initially deter you, but if you’re going for a retro SoCal aesthetic, it just might be worth it. Whether you’re on the lookout for a new pair of sweatpants, a sweatshirt or a jacket, there’s a timeless Aviator Nation bestseller for you. See our top picks below!
5 Stripe Luxe Apres Puffer Jacket
It’s chilly for much of the country right now. This warm jacket is one of the brand’s simpler pieces, but still looks 100% Aviator Nation!
Get the 5 Stripe Luxe Apres Puffer Jacket at Aviator Nation!
5 Stripe Sweatpants
Neon is key to 1970s style. These sweatpants have been dubbed the “most comfortable sweatpants you’ll ever own”… okay, that’s got our attention!
Get the 5 Stripe Sweatpants for $156 at Aviator Nation!
Vintage Patch Relaxed Crew Sweatshirt
You probably won’t find a more unique California sweatshirt on the market. Like most Aviator Nation sweatshirts, it also has matching sweatpants if you really want to splurge!
Get the Vintage Patch Relaxed Crew Sweatshirt for $385 at Aviator Nation!
Five Stripe Relaxed Zip Hoodie
The stripes are iconic. This zip-up comes in dozens of color options across the site — the toughest part is picking a fave!
Get the Five Stripe Relaxed Zip Hoodie for $189 at Aviator Nation!
Bolt Sweatpants
Arguably one of the most neutral garments made by the brand, these sweatpants are buttery-soft and pair perfectly with a black tank (or a bikini top).
Get the Bolt Sweatpants for $148 at Aviator Nation!
Quilted Relaxed Pullover Hoodie
We’re loving the dynamic quilted twist on a classic hoodie. This garment has “already been broken in,” so it feels as vintage as it looks!
Get the Quilted Relaxed Pullover Hoodie for $325 at Aviator Nation!
Logo Pullover Relaxed Hoodie
Simplicity is key. With its relaxed fit, you’ll want to live in this hoodie all winter, spring, summer and fall long!
Get the Logo Pullover Relaxed Hoodie for $175 at Aviator Nation!
Not what you’re looking for? Shop other bestsellers at Aviator Nation!