Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you haven’t heard of Aviator Nation, let Us sum it up for you: Aviator Nation is a high-end, 1970s-style California clothing brand beloved by celebrities, influencers and everyday shoppers alike. Each piece has a vintage flair which can’t be replicated by any brand other than, well, Aviator Nation. Heidi Klum, Lady Gaga, Hayden Panettiere, Ashley Tisdale and Denise Richards are just a few big names who have been snapped rocking the brand.

What’s the catch, you may ask? Probably the hefty price tags. They might initially deter you, but if you’re going for a retro SoCal aesthetic, it just might be worth it. Whether you’re on the lookout for a new pair of sweatpants, a sweatshirt or a jacket, there’s a timeless Aviator Nation bestseller for you. See our top picks below!

5 Stripe Luxe Apres Puffer Jacket

It’s chilly for much of the country right now. This warm jacket is one of the brand’s simpler pieces, but still looks 100% Aviator Nation!

Get the 5 Stripe Luxe Apres Puffer Jacket at Aviator Nation!

5 Stripe Sweatpants

Neon is key to 1970s style. These sweatpants have been dubbed the “most comfortable sweatpants you’ll ever own”… okay, that’s got our attention!

Get the 5 Stripe Sweatpants for $156 at Aviator Nation!

Related: Get This Luxe Swarovski Jewelry Set for Nearly 50% Off on Amazon If you’re wondering what to request for a Valentine’s Day gift this year, consider a stunning jewelry set that won’t break the bank! We’re not saying that Valentine’s Day is all about the gifts, of course, but if you and your boo like to celebrate with a few thoughtful trinkets, then more power to you. […]

Vintage Patch Relaxed Crew Sweatshirt

You probably won’t find a more unique California sweatshirt on the market. Like most Aviator Nation sweatshirts, it also has matching sweatpants if you really want to splurge!

Get the Vintage Patch Relaxed Crew Sweatshirt for $385 at Aviator Nation!

Five Stripe Relaxed Zip Hoodie

The stripes are iconic. This zip-up comes in dozens of color options across the site — the toughest part is picking a fave!

Get the Five Stripe Relaxed Zip Hoodie for $189 at Aviator Nation!

Bolt Sweatpants

Arguably one of the most neutral garments made by the brand, these sweatpants are buttery-soft and pair perfectly with a black tank (or a bikini top).

Get the Bolt Sweatpants for $148 at Aviator Nation!

Quilted Relaxed Pullover Hoodie

We’re loving the dynamic quilted twist on a classic hoodie. This garment has “already been broken in,” so it feels as vintage as it looks!

Get the Quilted Relaxed Pullover Hoodie for $325 at Aviator Nation!

Related: These 8 Luxury Movado Watches for Him and Her Are Up to 64% Off What time is it? Time to get a new watch, of course! A watch does so much more than keep the time — the right one can elevate your outfit from stylish to ultra-stylish, luxe and sophisticated. One that shimmers and shines while radiating elegance can be expensive. A nice watch is worth a splurge, […]

Logo Pullover Relaxed Hoodie

Simplicity is key. With its relaxed fit, you’ll want to live in this hoodie all winter, spring, summer and fall long!

Get the Logo Pullover Relaxed Hoodie for $175 at Aviator Nation!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other bestsellers at Aviator Nation!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us