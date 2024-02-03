Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you haven’t figured out what you’re wearing for every part of your day, there’s still time to find everything — allow Us to help you! Lingerie is a crucial part of the evening festivities for most, and you can get great deals on pieces right now! We found the perfect piece of lace babydoll lingerie that is perfect for your Valentine’s Day celebrations — and anytime afterward — and the set is 32% off at Amazon right now!

This Avidlove Lace Babydoll Lingerie will raise and set the bar this year for Valentine’s Day. It features elastic lace and a very soft mesh material for a comfortable fit. Further, this set — which encompasses the babydoll cover-up and a sheer g-string — includes wireless lace cups for added support and extra comfort.

Get the Avidlove Lace Babydoll Lingerie for $25 (was $37) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 3, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Although styling this sexy nighttime ensemble isn’t exactly top of mind, you can do it easily! For example, to sashay around the bedroom, you could pop on your favorite pumps or heeled sandals for an elevated moment that will drive them wild. Or, you could wear this while you saunter around the house in your house shoes to spice up your weekly routine! This lingerie set comes in 45 different colors and patterns and has an XS to XXXXXL size range!

About this edgy and comfy piece of lingerie, an Amazon reviewer said, “I got the package zipped up and vacuum sealed. It looks just like the picture, except I don’t have those perky ladies. It came with a g string I love, and the outfit was super sexy. I feel like a tigress and can sleep in this on nights when it’s not too cold. The lace is nice, and the pattern is really cute and attractive. I highly recommend these for those sexy nights or even if you just want to wear it to bed as a gown.”

An additional reviewer gushed, “I got this just hoping it would fit right, and just as I expected, it was 100% perfect! It’s comfy and soft.”

So, if you want to find something to wear while capping off your Valentine’s Day evening, this option could be the perfect fit!

