Kylie Jenner is a fashion icon. We see this every time she hits up a fashion show or spends time modeling new brands. We fell completely in love with her red hot look in Paris this past Monday, where she wore a sizzling oufit for the Jacquemus show. It was just as feisty as her personalty.

The fire truck red ensemble was searing enough all its own, but she also donned some gorgeous heels that lengthened her legs and gave her a look that we’ve all been trying to emulate since.

While we’re definitely not going to suggest paying hundreds for a pair of blazing red heels similar to what Kylie wore, we can definitely recommend a pair of heels that give the same vibes, so you can rock your inner King Kylie wherever you go.

Get the Franco Sarto Khloe Pointed Toe Slingback Kitten Heel for just $125 at Zappos! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Franco Sarto Khloe Pointed Toe Slingback Kitten Heel is a super close match to the heels Kylie opted for, and they can be yours from Zappos for just $125. These cherry red leather shoes come with a pointed toe and are crafted with comfy, cozy linings with faux leather. The slingback has an adjustable buckle closure so you can adjust them to your liking.

While these heels may be a bit less flashy than Kylie’s, they’re still every bit worth putting on and standing on your business in. They might even be a little more comfy to wear for longer periods than the Jacquemus shoes, but they’ll still give you the special vibe you want to serve.

Plus, if you’re looking for a new pair of heels in general that’ll have all eyes on you, these Franco Sarto options tick all the boxes for making you look like an absolute star.

Put together an outfit with them as your centerpiece and see how confident you feel when you’re walking down the street. You’ll be feeling yourself soon enough, that’s for sure.

