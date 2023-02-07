12 Pieces of Fast-Shipping Valentine’s Day Lingerie to Buy ASAP

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Valentine’s Day is almost here! You may have already bought a gift or planned a nice experience for your significant other, but are you ready for post-dinner fun at home?

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to surprise your partner by slipping into some new lingerie. Red chemises, pink bra and panty sets, black bodysuits — whatever makes you feel most confident. We’ve picked out 12 of our favorite Valentine’s Day lingerie finds below, all on Amazon Prime and ready to ship out fast!

Chemises/Slips

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Can’t decide between something silky and something lacy? You don’t have to, thanks to this stunning Avidlove chemise!

2. We Also Love: Want something a little more fitted? Show off your figure in this low-cut Adome slip!

3. We Can’t Forget: How about something fun and flirty but also comfy enough to sleep in? Check out this Ekouaer chemise!

4. Bonus: On theme! this semi-sheer Milumia slip has a dainty black heart print all over, making it perfect for the holiday!

Lingerie Sets

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Want to go all out? You’ll feel incredibly confident in this four-piece Kaei&Shi set, featuring a bra, underwear, garter belt and thigh bands!

6. We Also Love: If you love ultra-feminine, earth goddess vibes, this floral mesh Wdirara bra and panty set will be your new fave!

7. We Can’t Forget: You’ll look like a total gift wrapped up in this lace SweatyRocks set with its silky ribbons!

8. Bonus: Can we talk about how some of the cutouts on this four-piece Aranmei set are shaped like hearts? We’re obsessed!

Bodysuits/Teddys

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Take a deep plunge with this Avidlove lace bodysuit. It comes in multiple shades of pink and red, plus more!

10. We Also Love: The design on this Romwe teddy is so, so flattering. We love that it has underwire cups too!

11. We Can’t Forget: If you want to be the star of the show, grab this long-sleeve, sparkling mesh RSLove bodysuit!

12. Bonus: This “va-va-voom” bebe bodysuit quickly caught our attention. Which color will be your pick?

