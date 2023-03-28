This Pre-Shower Self Tanner Is a True Time-Saver — And It’s Only $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We usually block out a substantial chunk of time every few weeks if we plan on self tanning at home, but it doesn’t always have to be a long, drawn-out process. There will always be some level of planning ahead required, but with the proper product, you don’t need to spend hours waiting to score a sun-kissed glow.

In fact, with this b.tan tanning mousse, it only takes approximately nine minutes to elevate your aesthetic with a hint of color so you don’t appear as pale! This is a seriously epic (and time-saving) product, especially for anyone who’s in a rush to get ready for an event.

Get the b.tan Pre-Shower Self Tanner Mousse for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

This lightning-fast express tanning mousse may be the quickest self tanner we’ve come across on the crowded market. Interested in how it works? All you have to do is apply it evenly with a tanning mitt and wait for nine minutes until rinsing it off in the shower. That’s literally it — no waiting for up to eight hours until you can rinse the product off! Even better? Although you are technically washing off the initial layer of self tan, it will still develop and get deeper over the next 12 hours. Just make sure that you’re not using any skin-stripping soaps — it’s all about lukewarm water only for the rinse-off process.

Get the b.tan Pre-Shower Self Tanner Mousse for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

Before you apply this mousse, it’s a wise idea to exfoliate the skin so you have a totally smooth canvas to work with — and using a bit of lotion on the elbows, ankles, knees and wrists is always recommended. But even with these additional prep steps, the time required for this self tanner to take hold is a fraction of how long you would have to spend with an alternative option. If you’re in a huge hurry and simply must upgrade your tan before a particular occasion (or even if you’re just an impatient self tanner), this mousse was totally made for you!

See it: Get the b.tan Pre-Shower Self Tanner Mousse for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from b.tan and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!