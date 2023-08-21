Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Think pink! Thanks to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig‘s history-making, record-breaking blockbuster, we’re living in a Barbie World. And we have no plans to ditch the pink party anytime soon!

Just like Ken’s job is Beach, our job is Pool. Our favorite summer pastime is soaking up the sun poolside, lying out on a lounge chair with an Us Weekly in hand.

According to fashion experts at Boohoo, Google searches for “pink bikini” increased by 55% worldwide in the past year! Barbiecore style is clearly here to stay. So, we tracked down 13 trendy pink swimsuits with thousands of reviews that will help you channel your inner Barbie. Beat the heat in these hot pink bikinis and one-pieces!

Tempt Me Scoop Neck Sporty Bikini $33.99 See It!

Tempt Me Tie Side Triangle Bikini $32.99 See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: