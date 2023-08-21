Cancel OK
Pretty in Pink! Shop the 13 Best Barbiecore Swimsuits With Thousands of Reviews

Barbie bathing suits
Think pink! Thanks to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig‘s history-making, record-breaking blockbuster, we’re living in a Barbie World. And we have no plans to ditch the pink party anytime soon!

Just like Ken’s job is Beach, our job is Pool. Our favorite summer pastime is soaking up the sun poolside, lying out on a lounge chair with an Us Weekly in hand.

According to fashion experts at Boohoo, Google searches for “pink bikini” increased by 55% worldwide in the past year! Barbiecore style is clearly here to stay. So, we tracked down 13 trendy pink swimsuits with thousands of reviews that will help you channel your inner Barbie. Beat the heat in these hot pink bikinis and one-pieces!

Eomenie Color-Block Cutout One-Piece

Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control Cutout High Waisted Bathing Suit Wrap Tie Back 1 Piece Swimsuit Pink Color Block
Eomenie
$16.22
See It!

Cupshe High-Waisted Twist Front Bikini

CUPSHE Womens Swimwear Bikini Sets Two Piece Swimsuits High Waisted Twist Front Adjustable Spaghetti Straps V Neck Back, Large, Deep Pink
CUPSHE
$34.99
See It!

Miaiulia 90s-Inspired One-Piece

MIAIULIA Women's Retro 80s/90s Inspired High Cut Low Back One Piece Padding Swimwear Bathing Suits Hot Pink Pad XL
MIAIULIA
$28.99
See It!

Tempt Me Scoop Neck Sporty Bikini

Tempt Me Women Hot Pink Two Piece Scoop Neck Bikini Crop Top High Cut Swimsuit Sporty High Waisted Bathing Suit with Bottoms M
Tempt Me
$33.99
See It!

Cupshe Ruched V-Neck One-Piece

CUPSHE Women's One Piece Swimsuit Tummy Control V Neck Bathing Suits L Deep Pink
CUPSHE
$34.99
See It!

Omkagi Strapless Bikini

OMKAGI Women Strapless Swimsuits High Waisted Two Piece Solid Bandeau Bikini Set(Medium,Hot Pink)
OMKAGI
$27.99
See It!

Suuksess Tummy Control One-Piece

SUUKSESS Women Sexy Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuits Halter Push Up Monokini Bathing Suits (Hot Pink, M)
SUUKSESS
$35.95
See It!

Meyeeka Cutout One-Piece

Meyeeka Women Sexy One Piece Swimsuit High Cut Monokini High Waist Thong Sporty Beachwear M Rosy
Meyeeka
$31.99
See It!

Suvimuga Triangle Bikini

Women Two Piece Bikini Swimsuit Sexy Swimwear Halter String Triangle Bikini Sets Rosered M
Suvimuga
$26.99
See It!

Moshengqui High-Waisted Bandeau Bikini

MOSHENGQI Women Spaghetti Straps Bikini Sets High Cut Cheeky 2 Piece Swimsuits (Small, Hot Pink)
MOSHENGQI
$30.95
See It!

Tempt Me Plunging Neckline One-Piece

Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit Sexy Plunge V Neck Bathing Suit Hot Pink Hollow Out Monokini M
Tempt Me
$33.99
See It!

Tempt Me Tie Side Triangle Bikini

Tempt Me Women Hot Pink Two Piece Halter Padded Top Tie Side Bottom Triangle Bikini Bathing Suit S
Tempt Me
$32.99
See It!

Pink Queen Crop Top Bikini

Pink Queen Women's Crop Top High Waisted Bikini Bottom High Cut 2 Piece Swimsuit Bathing Suit Rose Red L
Pink Queen
$32.99
See It!

