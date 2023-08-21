Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Think pink! Thanks to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig‘s history-making, record-breaking blockbuster, we’re living in a Barbie World. And we have no plans to ditch the pink party anytime soon!
Just like Ken’s job is Beach, our job is Pool. Our favorite summer pastime is soaking up the sun poolside, lying out on a lounge chair with an Us Weekly in hand.
According to fashion experts at Boohoo, Google searches for “pink bikini” increased by 55% worldwide in the past year! Barbiecore style is clearly here to stay. So, we tracked down 13 trendy pink swimsuits with thousands of reviews that will help you channel your inner Barbie. Beat the heat in these hot pink bikinis and one-pieces!
Eomenie Color-Block Cutout One-Piece
Cupshe High-Waisted Twist Front Bikini
Miaiulia 90s-Inspired One-Piece
Tempt Me Scoop Neck Sporty Bikini
Cupshe Ruched V-Neck One-Piece
Omkagi Strapless Bikini
Suuksess Tummy Control One-Piece
Meyeeka Cutout One-Piece
Suvimuga Triangle Bikini
Moshengqui High-Waisted Bandeau Bikini
Tempt Me Plunging Neckline One-Piece
Tempt Me Tie Side Triangle Bikini
Pink Queen Crop Top Bikini
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!