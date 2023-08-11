Think Pink With These ‘Hot’ Cookware Products From Paris Hilton

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
That’s hot! You may know Paris Hilton as a model, singer, DJ or the star of The Simple Life alongside Nicole Richie. But she’s also a chef! The TV personality hosted Cooking with Paris on Netflix, flexing her culinary skills with celebrity guests. Turns out that Paris’ signature catchphrase applies to her line of cookware. If you can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen!
Available on Amazon, these cooking products are perfectly Paris — pretty in pink and beautifully bedazzled. And since everyone is buzzing about Barbiecore right now, all of these items are especially on trend!
Whether you’re a novice cook or a top chef, these home essentials will help you cook up a storm. After all, Paris is always a good idea!
Paris Hilton Iconic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Accented with luxe gold handles, these pink pots and pans are the ultimate cookware statement pieces. Add a pop of color to your kitchen with this nonstick set, which includes a 9.5-inch frying pan, 2-quart sauce pan, 3.5-quart sauté pan, 5-quart stock pot and 3 felt protectors.
Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator
Attention all beauty buffs! This mini fridge is a game-changer for keeping your favorite skincare products cool. Pro tip: store your ice rollers, face masks, serums and creams in this refrigerator for a soothing sensation! Complete with a makeup mirror and dimmable LED light, this fridge doubles as a ring light so you can get glam.
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Tumbler
Sparkle and shine like Queen Paris herself with this bling water tumbler! Also available in blue, black and silver as a to-go wine cup and water bottle with a carrying strap, this bejeweled tumbler will keep you hydrated while looking hot.
Paris Hilton Reversible Bamboo Cutting Board and Cutlery Set
Currently on sale, this cutting board and cutlery set is such a steal! The 3.5-inch paring knife, a 5-inch utility knife and an 8-inch chef knife all feature pink comfort-grip handles, stainless steel blades and blade guards for extra safety. Made from renewable bamboo, the pink cutting board is too cute!
Paris Hilton Whistling Stovetop Tea Kettle
Spill the tea with this “That’s hot” tea kettle! The kettle’s design turns from black when cold to pink when heated. Just like magic!
Not what you’re looking for? Explore more from Paris Hilton here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!