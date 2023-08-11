Think Pink With These ‘Hot’ Cookware Products From Paris Hilton

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

That’s hot! You may know Paris Hilton as a model, singer, DJ or the star of The Simple Life alongside Nicole Richie. But she’s also a chef! The TV personality hosted Cooking with Paris on Netflix, flexing her culinary skills with celebrity guests. Turns out that Paris’ signature catchphrase applies to her line of cookware. If you can’t handle the heat, get out of the kitchen!

Available on Amazon, these cooking products are perfectly Paris — pretty in pink and beautifully bedazzled. And since everyone is buzzing about Barbiecore right now, all of these items are especially on trend!

Whether you’re a novice cook or a top chef, these home essentials will help you cook up a storm. After all, Paris is always a good idea!

Paris Hilton Iconic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Accented with luxe gold handles, these pink pots and pans are the ultimate cookware statement pieces. Add a pop of color to your kitchen with this nonstick set, which includes a 9.5-inch frying pan, 2-quart sauce pan, 3.5-quart sauté pan, 5-quart stock pot and 3 felt protectors.

$130.00 See It!

Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator

Attention all beauty buffs! This mini fridge is a game-changer for keeping your favorite skincare products cool. Pro tip: store your ice rollers, face masks, serums and creams in this refrigerator for a soothing sensation! Complete with a makeup mirror and dimmable LED light, this fridge doubles as a ring light so you can get glam.

$60.00 See It!

Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Tumbler

Sparkle and shine like Queen Paris herself with this bling water tumbler! Also available in blue, black and silver as a to-go wine cup and water bottle with a carrying strap, this bejeweled tumbler will keep you hydrated while looking hot.

$35.00 See It!

Paris Hilton Reversible Bamboo Cutting Board and Cutlery Set

Currently on sale, this cutting board and cutlery set is such a steal! The 3.5-inch paring knife, a 5-inch utility knife and an 8-inch chef knife all feature pink comfort-grip handles, stainless steel blades and blade guards for extra safety. Made from renewable bamboo, the pink cutting board is too cute!

Was $30 On Sale: $24 You Save 20% See It!

Paris Hilton Whistling Stovetop Tea Kettle

Spill the tea with this “That’s hot” tea kettle! The kettle’s design turns from black when cold to pink when heated. Just like magic!

$29.00 See It!

