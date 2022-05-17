Selena Gomez’s Collab With Our Place Is Our New Obsession

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This latest collaboration from Our Place feels like a true full-circle moment! After the pandemic erupted back in 2020 and the country went into lockdown, tons of people started to cook more often than usual — including Selena Gomez. She shared her culinary journey on the hit show Selena + Chef, which premiered on HBO Max back in 2020. And now, she’s partnered with Our Place to create her very own collection!

Her line has all of the classic Our Place products that we know and love in two gorgeous new shades. First up is Rosa, which is a vibrant and rich berry shade that will pop in any kitchen. And the second is Azul, which is a bright electric blue that’s simply stunning. You can’t go wrong with either one, and we picked out some of our favorite pieces from the collection that you can shop for a limited time below!

Their Bestselling Pan

The pan that does it all! This single piece of cookware can take over eight different separate pieces all in one package. It’s the perfect pan to invest in if you want to save cabinet space or live in a smaller apartment!

Get the Always Pan for $145 from Our Place!

This Multifunctional Pot

This is the pot version of the Always Pan — it does just as many jobs as its counterpart. If you make a lot of soups or heartier meals, invest in this one!

Get the Perfect Pot for $165 from Our Place!

These Simple Glasses

These stackable glasses have a sleek shape that works for different drinks — or even desserts! The simplicity provides a timeless look that feels fresh and modern at the same time.

Get the Drinking Glasses set for $50 from Our Place!

This Knife Set

This set provides one large versatile knife that you can use for slicing and dicing, a serrated knife to cut through softer items like bread and a smaller option for better precision!

Get the Knife Trio set (originally $170) on sale for $145 from Our Place!

These Rustic Plates

These plates stack up beautifully so you have more cabinet space and less bulk! The raised edges prevent spillage, which means less potential mess. They’re also hand painted, which makes us feel like they’re more special than your average plate!

Get the Main Plates set for $50 from Our Place!

