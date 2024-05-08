Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Here at Us, we love when clothing has versatility and can meet all your needs! Do you have a frilly skirt to wear to work and happy hour afterward? Perfect. Or do you have a flouncy blouse that’s great for a formal moment and works to hang with the girls? Excellent! That’s the type of clothing we love — because, honestly, who has the money to keep buying clothes for multiple occasions? When it comes to shoes, the same rules apply, and our latest find will pique your interest! We found a neutral pair of mules that will become your new spring and summer go-to footwear — and they’re 33% off now at Zappos!

These Cole Haan Piper Bow Mules are a stylish, comfy option that will elevate your warm-weather outfits. They have the cutest pointed-toe design and a cute dainty bow across the foot for a fashionable flair. Further, these shoes have leather uppers for a sturdy option and have wrapped heels for added glamor.

Styling mules is an easy task that doesn’t require much effort. For instance, you could throw on this pair with trousers and a button-down for a business casual look that’ll work in the office and give you a smart, polished appearance afterward. Or, you could rock them with jeans and a T-shirt for a slightly elevated but still relaxed ensemble. Also, these shoes come in five colors and have a 5 to 11 size range.

While wearing and reviewing these mules, one Zappos reviewer noted, “They fit true to size and have soft uppers.”

All in all, the warmer months are for easy, effortless footwear. If you need to revitalize your options, these Cole Haan boy mules could be the answer!

See it: Get the Cole Haan Piper Bow Mule for $100 (was $150) at Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Cole Haan here, and don’t forget to scope out the Zappos sale section for more great finds!