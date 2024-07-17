Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer and tropical vacations go hand in hand. Whether you’re partying at a luxe resort or having a blast at a pool party, you can look like the ultimate fashionista, courtesy of beach club outfits. Crochet dresses, two-piece sets and cut-out styles are just a few looks that we love when hitting the scene.

Since most of Us plan to make a splash this summer, it’s only right that we compiled a list to keep you equal parts comfortable and cute. We ran straight to Amazon for the best beach club outfits and hit gold. Not only are these pieces unique and flattering, but some of them are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Check out this roundup of beach club outfits. Don’t be surprised if you feel inspired to add multiple pieces to your cart in a hurry!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We don’t know about you, but if you’re anything like Us, you love a colorful moment. This crochet mini dress has so many fun color combinations!

2. Runner-Up: Prepare to stun in this gorgeous two-piece crochet set. The top has a long-sleeve cropped design with two straps that give a peek-a-boo moment across the bust!

3. So Soft: More than 200 shoppers snagged this soft two-piece set in the past month. The airy top features chic buttons that you can play around with!

4. Tubes ‘N Straps: This black dress has so many chic accents. Firstly, the contrasting pop of white lining along the hems was enough to make Us swoon. We can’t get over the intricate cut-out tube top design!

5. Backless Babe: Do you love itty bitty straps? This floral print dress has thin spaghetti straps that crisscross at the back. It has a mash-up of silky and lacey accents!

6. Ribbed Knit Slay: Want tummy control without wearing shapewear? This striped two-piece skirt set has a ribbed knit fabric that clings to the body!

7. Color-Block Cut-Outs: If you live for contrasting colors, you’ll love this pink and orange dress. The twisted cut-out design adds a sassy flair to the body-hugging number!

8. Celeb-Approved Style: Rita Ora and Ashley Graham proved that tube top dresses are in this summer. Rock the celeb-approved trend in this fun floral print dress!

9. Sassy Silhouette: Keep your boob tape handy. This stunning dress has a strappy plunging neckline, so you’ll need it to prevent nip slips!

10. Wide-Leg Slay: All it took was one look for Us to swoon over the contrasting black and white stripes on this two-piece set. The flowy wide-leg silhouette is so chic and flattering!

11. Tighten Up: Don’t you hate when flowy pants constantly fall? This all-white set comes with an adjustable drawstring so your trousers stay in place!

12. Cover-Up Cutie: This maxi dress is see-through, so you’ll need to layer it over a swimsuit or shapewear!

13. Hallow Cut-Outs: You’ll be the coolest fashionista at the party in this crochet-style short and shirt combo!

14. Boho Babe: Let this floaty two-piece skirt set turn you into a Boho goddess!

15. Best Dressed: Pull this statement-making dress out when you want your clothes to do all the talking. It’s so dressy and chic that you’ll want to wear it if you’re not getting in the water!

16. Orange You Glad: You’ll be so excited you picked this orange dress. It has a strappy design with cut-outs along the midsection!

17. All About Knits: This plush two-piece skirt set is made from fabric that feels so good on the skin, even if you have on a wet swimsuit underneath!

18. Plunging Backline: You’re sure to rake in endless compliments in this body-hugging dress. It has small buttons across the busts and a plunging dip in the back!