Even though thousands of blenders are on the market, it’s challenging to find one that isn’t bulky or bland-looking. That’s where the Instagram-famous Beast Blender enters the chat — it’s actually pretty and looks good in your kitchen. It’s the perfect accessory for whipping up smoothies, dressings and soups in mere minutes. You can also take the blending cup as you head out the door, making it even more trendy.

Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Halle Berry even love this blender. And right now, you can get it while it’s 20% off at Amazon for Prime Day!

The first feature you’ll notice about the Beast Blender is how aesthetically pleasing it looks straight out of the box. Unlike other bulky blenders, it has a sleek body style that fits perfectly on your counter. It’s so pretty, you won’t mind leaving it out until its next use.

Get the Beast Blender for $132 (originally $165) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

OK, enough about its beauty. The blender functions like a beast. It’s made with a 12-rib vessel design that precisely crushes ice and frozen ingredients. It’s also paired with one-minute blend time intervals to make your recipe creamy. The blades also adjust to maintain torque and monitor the internal temperature to avoid overheating while blending hot liquids.

You can enjoy your drinks on the go by attaching the drinking lid and carry cap to the blender basin!

In addition to its sleek design, shoppers love the blender’s ease of cleaning and blending power — over 200 have purchased it in the past month. “Very aesthetically pleasing blender, visually,” a reviewer said. “Has great blending power and simple control. Quick press to do pulses or hold, and let the blender do the blending for the next minute or so. The blender goes through three cycles, and it changes the ‘gears’ or velocity of the spin over the course. Always produces a silky smooth smoothie.”

“I would give 10 stars,” another five-star reviewer exclaimed. “This is by far the soundest blender I’ve ever used. It’s made with high-quality materials, is very (very) simple to use, blends like a dream, and is super easy to clean. They thought of everything anyone ever didn’t like about their blender and fixed it.”

“Wow I was not expecting the power this blender has!” a final shopper shared. “Best smoothies we have ever made, even better than our Vitamix!’

The Beast Blender rarely goes on sale, so make sure you add it to your cart ASAP!

