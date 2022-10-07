Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stars — they’re just like Us! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards is also not the biggest fan of veggies. A woman after our own heart! We try to eat healthily, but we just can’t kick our craving for sweet and salty food. “I’m not someone who loves to eat a ton of vegetables, so I try to get them in other areas,” the Halloween Ends actress recently revealed on Amazon Live. So, how does she get her greens?

“I drink a smoothie probably every day, almost every day,” Richards said, while recommending the NutriBullet Pro blender. “You have this here that is the one you keep in your kitchen. The Nutribullet is amazing. Make it for your kids, take it in the car, on the way to school, make it with them.”

She even shared her favorite smoothie recipe: kale, banana, vanilla protein powder, dates and coconut water. Make it yourself with this 13-piece NutriBullet set from Amazon!

Get the NutriBullet Pro 13-Piece High-Speed Blender/Mixer System with Hardcover Recipe Book Included for just $96 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

According to 23,000 reviews on Amazon, the NutriBullet Pro 13-Piece High-Speed Blender/Mixer System is the very “best” smoothie maker on the market. New and improved, this blender is stronger and faster than ever before. All you have to do is load up the appliance with whole foods or liquids, and then blend to perfection. Powered by a 900-watt motor, this high-speed machine is not messing around! Each set comes with a 900-watt motor base, an extractor base, two 32 oz. cups, two to-go lids, two lip rings and a recipe book — that’s an incredible value!

The stainless steel extractor blades deliver cyclonic action to shred tough ingredients. Your protein shake will turn out creamy and smooth, just like you purchased it from a juice bar! Cleaning this NutriBullet blender has never been easier — simply rinse with soap and water. And you can even customize the color with a variety of shade options, from rose gold to purple!

It’s a running joke that everyone in Los Angeles is addicted to green juice and smoothies. Well, now you can snack like the stars with this NutriBullet Pro!

