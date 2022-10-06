15 of the Best Early Home Deals to Scoop Up Before the Prime Day Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The very first Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is coming up so soon, essentially acting as a second Prime Day for 2022. It takes place on October 11-12, but if you’re anxious to get shopping, there’s no need to wait. There are some amazing home deals already available on Amazon!

Shop below to nab awesome discounts on home essentials, whether you’re looking for furniture, kitchen appliances or decor. We’ve listed out our 15 favorite picks!

Furniture Deals

1. Our Absolute Favorite: So many people are still looking to upgrade their home office with a new desk. Even if you don’t have much space to work with, this chic Popyd desk will do the trick!

2. We Also Love: Spruce up your living room with this Baxton Studio accent chair in a mid-century modern style!

3. We Can’t Forget: This Vasagle bench is great for small spaces, especially. It’s seating — but it’s also storage!

4. Bonus: Here’s another nice storage solution coming at you. The top of this Yaheetech coffee table lifts up to reveal storage inside and to let you get an elevated angle!

5. Last but Not Least: This style of Winsome drawers will come in handy for everyone, whether you need a space for work documents or your extra skincare and makeup!

Kitchen Deals

6. Our Absolute Favorite: This is an excellent chance to grab this wildly popular Ninja air fryer while it’s on sale for under $100!

7. We Also Love: Save your wrists! Next time you need to chop, dice or mince something, make things easier on yourself with this Raceup electric mini food processor instead!

8. We Can’t Forget: The greatness of a George Foreman grill cannot be matched. This is especially great to own when it’s too cold out to have a barbecue!

9. Bonus: How cute is this retro-inspired Buydeem toaster? The best part is that you can fit toast four pieces of bread at once as opposed to just two!

10. Last but Not Least: Hate how tiring salad spinners are? This rechargeable WeluvFit electric salad spinner will blow your mind. Click the coupon to save an extra 10%!

Decor Deals

11. Our Absolute Favorite: Love candles but afraid you’ll forget to blow one out? These GenSwim flameless candles are a must. They’re made with real wax and come with remote!

12. We Also Love: This ombré-style Flber macrame wall hanging is absolutely stunning. It looks like it belongs in a museum!

13. We Can’t Forget: This flower-shaped Sioloc throw pillow is so pretty. It comes in three sizes and over 10 color options!

14. Bonus: Give your space a rustic-chic vibe by displaying these Anproof dried bouquet bundles around in small vases and jars!

15. Last but Not Least: No need to buy another bookcase to display all of your fun trinkets and favorite reads. Try these Herncptar floating wall shelves instead!

