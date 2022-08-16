Save $71 on This Air Fryer That Can Seriously Do It All

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever buy a new product and wonder how humanity ever lived without it? We feel that way about computers, curling irons and fleece-lined leggings, to name just a few. One of the products that’s had the biggest impact on our lives, however, is the air fryer. Its popularity has been rapidly growing over the past few years, and it’s just getting started!

Of course, as with any appliance, you can’t just grab the first air fryer you see and expect the best results. You’ll want to make sure you’re getting a good deal, grabbing one that can seriously multitask and that will make your life easier. But that’s why we’re here! We’ve found a top-tier air fryer pick for you, and it’s on major sale right now!

Get the Westinghouse 9.5L Air Fryer (originally $155) for just $84 at Boxed!

This air fryer is a great pick for both experts in the kitchen and total beginners who would rather steer clear of the oven whenever possible. It can bake, it can toast, it can cook — it can even rotisserie! You can actually fit a whole chicken in there, cooking it evenly using the rotation function. We know that caught our attention!

This touch-control air fryer has six preset programs, plus a 60-minute timer to keep things easy for you. Its temperature can adjust from 149°F to 392°F, and it actually has both upper and lower baskets so you can fry different foods at the same time. That means your meal should be ready much sooner. You can even keep an eye on how your food is doing through the viewing window!

This compact appliance can make a big difference in your life and even your health. Part of why air fryers are popular is because they can offer that fresh crispness without the ultra-unhealthy vat of oil required for deep frying. You can zhuzh up some veggies, make meat for dinner or bacon for breakfast, cook up potatoes in different ways and so much more. You can use the rolling cage for popcorn as well!

This air fryer will even come in major handy when it comes to actually finishing your leftovers. It’s a nice way to reheat food without it getting soggy in the microwave. Same goes for frozen foods!

This air fryer comes with a drip basket, two mesh baskets, a rotating basket and a handle tool. For 46% off, we truly couldn’t ask for more. Now, time to buy it before it sells out!

