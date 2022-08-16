This Affordable Espresso Machine Will Make You Feel Like a True Barista

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

An espresso machine may seem like a serious splurge, but let’s do the math for a second. When you consider the hefty price of takeout coffee concoctions, you’re surely better off making your own at home. That said, how will you know which machine to purchase? The options are endless— if you’re new to at-home espresso, you may feel compelled to buy a fancy automated device.

If you want to feel like a real-life barista and work on your latte and cappuccino skills, go for an espresso machine like this Coffee Gator version! It lets you create truly customizable drinks and will turn you into a total pro, even if you’re just getting your feet wet.

Get the Coffee Gator Espresso Machine (originally $150) on sale for $135 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This espresso machine is Italian-designed and comes with all of the necessary bells and whistles. The main portion is where you brew your espresso, and off to the side, you’ll find a milk frother which steams your milk of choice! What makes this machine feel professional is the fact that you can use the traditional method of brewing espresso of packing in your coffee grounds of choice, which some would surely view as old-fashioned. We just think it’s classic!

It may take some time to master, but once you get the hang of it, you’re well on your way to being a coffee connoisseur! Best of all, if you don’t feel like you’re up to the task just yet, this espresso machine is equipped to use handy pods. Yes, it offers up something for every shopper.

Reviewers say this machine is an incredible value and much more affordable than similar models on the market. They also adore its sleek design and how easy it is to maintain, which is a major bonus! We don’t want to inconvenience ourselves when picking up new gadgets, and it sounds like this espresso machine is designed to make our mornings endlessly easier.

