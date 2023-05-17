Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Here’s the thing about the sun: We love it. We want to bask under it all day. It makes Us happy. But at the same time… it’s the absolute worst. It burns. It damages. It creates dark spots that won’t fade away! We may love the feeling of the sun, but it’s always been our skin’s worst enemy.
Using brightening skincare is extremely important if you want crystal clear, radiant skin. But what if you’ve tried out vitamin C and it wasn’t doing the trick? We’re going to introduce you to a Korean beauty favorite that’s been blowing shoppers’ minds!
The Beauty of Joseon Glow Deep Serum was already super affordable, but for a limited time, YesStyle has it for just $12. Seriously! If this is your first purchase on the site, you could even score an extra 10% off and free shipping — just register for emails! Another bonus? Each beauty order will come with a free K-beauty sample!
This stunning serum was created to “restore a natural glow to tired-looking skin,” sending dark spots far, far away. So, how does it brighten and light up skin from within? Firstly, it’s made with 68.6% rice bran water, which is rich in vitamin B and minerals to clarify skin. Fun fact: Rice bran water was used by court ladies in the Joseon Dynasty to keep their skin plump and clear!
Another key ingredient is alpha-arbutin, known for its ability to fade hyperpigmentation, suppressing melanin caused by UV rays. But this serum doesn’t stop there. It also adds in a grain complex to moisturize and nourish. The best serums need to not only target issues head-on but care for the skin so it’s left feeling calm rather than attacked. That’s why we love this formula!
This serum has a super lightweight texture that absorbs quickly. It’s particularly nice for warm weather when you want to feel as free and natural as possible. It’s made to be suitable for sensitive skin too, as it’s free of mineral oils, essential oils, parabens, sulfates and PEG. Try using it both morning and evening!
This serum is nearing 1,000 reviews on YesStyle and has a 98% customer satisfaction rating overall. That’s pretty wild, to be honest. Shoppers say it’s a must for addressing dark spots and beyond. We know so many of them are stocking up while it’s on sale right now — make sure you don’t miss out on the skin-saving action!
