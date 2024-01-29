Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is coming, slowly but surely. You’re going to be so ready to ditch those long coats and thick sweaters by the time it does. Are you building a collection of the best spring looks you can find so you can be ready when that day comes?

If not, we’ve definitely got some suggestions that you could try, including outfits that come in a veritable rainbow of colors for you to test out. They always make heading into spring feel so much more decadent and fun, after all.

Bebe’s Cupcake Flare Mini Dress is a great option at an even better price. Thanks to Bebe’s current sale you can save up to 80% off tons of pieces of all types. This particular dress is just $50 from $160 when you use coupon code SALEONSALE. It’s $99 in your cart, so just apply the coupon at checkout to get your discount.

Get the Cupcake Flare Mini Dress for just $30 at Bebe! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

This flared mini dress has a bare shoulder with a strapless neckline so you can really bring the drama. It zips up from the back, and stretches where it counts to make sure every inch of you that needs to be is covered. Plus, its hot pink Rose Violet shade is absolutely gorgeous, not to mention flirtatious.

This the perfect dress for parties brunch with friends with a little bolero if you get cold, or for just showing out as we welcome spring. You could get away with wearing it right now by adding tights or boots to keep yourself warm, in fact.

This dress is on sale as part of Bebe’s promotion, during which several pieces are available for up to 80% off, so it’s going quickly. If it looks like a piece you need in your closet, you’re going to want to lock it in now before every dress is gone.

Check it out now and don’t forget to use the coupon code SALEONSALE to get your discount. You’ll be able to snag some sweet pieces at fantastic prices.

