Deciding to add to your family is an important step in any relationship. Even before trying to conceive, it seems like there’s a never-ending to-do list — getting a checkup, paying close attention to your diet, lowering stress and ensuring your body is getting enough vitamins are just some of what to consider.

That list isn’t just for moms-to-be. Men, too, can benefit from taking an inventory of their health and altering their lifestyle, which in turn can help improve sperm health. To make a seemingly complex process a bit easier, Beli Men launched a multivitamin for men that, according to the brand, is “formulated with a precise blend of essential nutrients that play a crucial role in promoting healthy sperm production.” And right now, you can save 20% off a 30-day supply for Amazon Prime’s Big Deals Day, costing you just $40.

The Beli Men Multivitamin is “the first men’s prenatal formulated to support the unique nutritional needs of men aiming to optimize their fertility during the preconceptual period,” the brand notes. “These vitamins are formulated with a precise blend of essential nutrients that play a crucial role in promoting healthy sperm production, motility, and overall health.”

Here’s how they work: the Beli Men Multivitamin is formulated with vitamins and minerals such as folate, zinc and CoQ10, all of which work to enhance sperm count and growth, something that’s beneficial when trying to conceive. In addition to fertility health, the multivitamin also naturally boosts energy.

As the ratings begin to roll in, shoppers are already praising the capsule’s potent effects, confirming it has helped them with fertility.

“It’s definitely worth the money,” one person said. “Ease in swallowing. Helped during IVF to pick the best quality sperm.”

“This product actually worked really well,” another reviewer added.

Considering that each of these ingredients would be pretty pricey to purchase on its own, you’ll definitely want to get your hands on this all-in-one multivitamin.

