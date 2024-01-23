Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

From the constant stress and pressure we have of constantly being “on” to the anxiety that comes with being on our phone and social media, it’s important to do everything we can to keep our physical and mental health a priority. As singer and songwriter Kelsea Ballerini discovered, taking a multivitamin can be a major help in feeling your best.

With all of the traveling and busyness that comes with Ballerini’s career, she revealed to The Strategist that she began using supplements to do all she can to stay healthy. After doing her research, she turned to Ritual’s Multivitamin 18+ for help. And though this multivitamin is Ballerini’s pick, it’s important to consult with a doctor first to ensure that it’s the right multivitamin for your specific health needs. Top priority = safety!

One of this multivitamin’s key ingredients is omega-3 DHA, a known anxiety-reducing ingredient that may support healthy brain function. Along with the omega-3 DHA, the multivitamin contains nine total ingredients that may simultaneously support bone, heart and brain health for the long term. Other ingredients include calcium-boosting vitamin D and vitamin K2, magnesium and boron for the bones and chelated iron and methylated folate to help promote red blood cell formation. It also contains vitamin B12, which helps to boost energy by keeping blood and nerve cells healthy. Knowing the mind-body connection, each of these ingredients comes together to support optimal health from head to toe.

Another reason Ballerini picked Ritual’s multivitamin — versus the thousands of other multivitamins on the market — is because she found that Ritual’s was the “most vegan” option. From the capsule down to the ingredients, the multivitamin is vegan, gluten-free, free of major allergens and formulated without artificial colorants. USP Verified, each of the nine ingredients is made traceable, which allows you to see where the ingredients are sourced from and understand exactly what you’re putting in your body.

“I’m not putting any kind of plastics or weird chemicals in my body,” Ballerini said. “If you’re taking something every day, I think it’s really important to be mindful about not just the vitamin but the vessel it comes in too.”

Beyond all of the healthy, vegan ingredients, the capsules are designed for delayed release, which is an important factor. They are intended to dissolve in the small intestine — an optimal place for absorbing nutrients. Bonus points for the mint tab included in every bottle, which helps to keep the tablets fresh.

In dealing with all of the stresses and worries that life throws our way, maintaining our best health is key to staying ahead of it all — and an efficacious multivitamin is a big part of that. Intended to help fill nutrient gaps in your diet, you’d be surprised how much getting the proper nourishment can help with your well-being. With your doctor’s consultation, this Kelsea Ballerini-approved multivitamin could be the missing piece in your daily routine.

