Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kelsea Ballerini’s ASCAP Country Music Awards look is living rent-free in our minds.

The singer wore a green Givenchy dress to the awards, which took place on Monday, November 6, in Nashville. The verdant dress featured long sleeves, gathered fabric down the front and a maxi hem. This exact frock is available for purchase — but the $2,400 price tag may put some shoppers off.

Want to channel Ballerini’s look without breaking the bank? We have the perfect Amazon alternative for you!

Get the Prettygarden Long-Sleeve Ruched Maxi Dress for just $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Prettygarden piece retails for about 98% less than Ballerini’s designer dress — and it comes in two shades of green! It’s available in six other shades as well, and it comes in sizes S-XXL.

This gorgeous dress has the ruched fabric in front we were looking for, as well as the long sleeves — and even the puffs at the shoulders! It also adds on a V-neckline. This is a perfect dress for a fall or winter wedding, or another more formal event. Compliments will be raining down on you all night!

Want to check out some other options before making your purchase? No problem. Shop below to see other green dresses with gathered fabric we found on our search!

Get the Prettygarden Long-Sleeve Ruched Maxi Dress for just $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop other similar dresses we love:

Not your style? Explore more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Charity Lawson Puts Purple Jeans on Our Fall Shopping List — Get the Look Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Charity Lawson gave blue jeans a break for the 24th annual Party on the Pier. The Santa Monica event, which took place on Sunday, November 5, benefited the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. Lawson attended alongside fiancé Dotun Olubeko, […]

Related: Kyle Richards’ Confessional Cutout Top Is Sold Out — Get the Look for $23 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Kyle Richards continues to be our source of inspiration for, well, basically everything! We’re always keeping an eye out for her beauty and home faves, and if we could trade closets with her at any moment, we wouldn’t […]

Related: 21 White Elephant Gifts Under $50 — Funny, Thoughtful and Unexpected Ideas Attending a white elephant gift exchange for the holidays this year? Whether it’s your first one or your annual holiday party tradition, you might need a little help coming up with a creative, unique gift idea. After all, the more unexpected the gift, the more fun the entire process becomes! Some white elephant parties steer […]