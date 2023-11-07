Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Kelsea Ballerini Is the New Queen of Green — Get Her $2,400 Look for $52

By
Kelsea Ballerini at the ASCAP Country Music Awards in Nashville, TN on November 06, 2023.
Kelsea Ballerini at the ASCAP Country Music Awards in Nashville, TN on November 06, 2023.Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kelsea Ballerini’s ASCAP Country Music Awards look is living rent-free in our minds.

The singer wore a green Givenchy dress to the awards, which took place on Monday, November 6, in Nashville. The verdant dress featured long sleeves, gathered fabric down the front and a maxi hem. This exact frock is available for purchase — but the $2,400 price tag may put some shoppers off.

Want to channel Ballerini’s look without breaking the bank? We have the perfect Amazon alternative for you!

Kelsea Ballerini at the ASCAP Country Music Awards in Nashville, TN on November 06, 2023.
Kelsea Ballerini at the ASCAP Country Music Awards in Nashville, TN on November 06, 2023. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
See it!

Get the Prettygarden Long-Sleeve Ruched Maxi Dress for just $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Prettygarden piece retails for about 98% less than Ballerini’s designer dress — and it comes in two shades of green! It’s available in six other shades as well, and it comes in sizes S-XXL.

This gorgeous dress has the ruched fabric in front we were looking for, as well as the long sleeves — and even the puffs at the shoulders! It also adds on a V-neckline. This is a perfect dress for a fall or winter wedding, or another more formal event. Compliments will be raining down on you all night!

Want to check out some other options before making your purchase? No problem. Shop below to see other green dresses with gathered fabric we found on our search!

Kelsea Ballerini at the ASCAP Country Music Awards in Nashville, TN on November 06, 2023.
Kelsea Ballerini at the ASCAP Country Music Awards in Nashville, TN on November 06, 2023. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
See it!

Get the Prettygarden Long-Sleeve Ruched Maxi Dress for just $52 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop other similar dresses we love:

Lagshian Bodycon Ruched Dress

LAGSHIAN Women's Cocktail Bodycon Long Sleeve Mock Neck Mesh Ruched Midi Party Dress Green
LAGSHIAN
$33.00
See it!

Umenlele Twist-Front Dress

Umenlele Women's Long Sleeve Crewneck Twist Front Tie Back Split Bodycon Pencil Ribbed Cocktail Party Midi Dress Light Green Medium
Umenlele
$30.00
See it!

Merokeety Puff-Sleeve Ruched Dress

MEROKEETY Women's Long Puff Sleeve Ruched Bodycon Dress Square Neck Mesh Cocktail Party Midi Dresses,DarkGreen,M
MEROKEETY
Was $49On Sale: $42You Save 14%
See it!

Not your style? Explore more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Charity Lawson at the 24th annual Party on the Pier in Santa Monica, CA on November 5, 2023.

Related: Charity Lawson Puts Purple Jeans on Our Fall Shopping List — Get the Look

Kyle Richards at the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party in Culver City, CA on August 9, 2023.

Related: Kyle Richards’ Confessional Cutout Top Is Sold Out — Get the Look for $23

white-elephant-gift-guide-under-50

Related: 21 White Elephant Gifts Under $50 — Funny, Thoughtful and Unexpected Ideas

In this article

Kelsea Ballerini Says She Has ‘A Lot More Grace’ for Her Divorced Parents Following Her Split From Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini

More Stories