Stylish

Charity Lawson Puts Purple Jeans on Our Fall Shopping List — Get the Look

By
Charity Lawson at the 24th annual Party on the Pier in Santa Monica, CA on November 5, 2023.
Charity Lawson at the 24th annual Party on the Pier in Santa Monica, CA on November 5, 2023.Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Charity Lawson gave blue jeans a break for the 24th annual Party on the Pier.

The Santa Monica event, which took place on Sunday, November 5, benefited the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. Lawson attended alongside fiancé Dotun Olubeko, whom she met on her season 20 of The Bachelorette. The two posed for photos together, the cool-toned blue carpet beautifully complementing Lawson’s purple jeans!

The Dancing With the Stars competitor paired her eggplant-hued, high-rise jeans with white sneakers and a mock-neck crop top. Looking for some similar denim to add to your closet? We’ve got you!

See it!

Get the Vidifid High-Waisted Boyfriend Jeans in Purple for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Vidifid jeans have a similar cut and color as Lawson’s — and a nice price tag! They have a traditional five-pocket design, belt loops and a zip fly with button closure. They also come in sizes XS-L, which isn’t typical for jeans, so make sure you check out the size chart in the Amazon photos for the best fit!

These jeans also come in black, green, pink, white and yellow. If you’re loving the denim purple vibe, however, we have some other options for you to check out below!

See it!

Shop more purple jeans we love:

Levi's 94 Baggy Jeans

amazon-purple-jeans-levis
Levi's
Starting at $32.00
See it!

Viatabuna Straight Leg Stretch Denim Jeans

Women's High Waisted Straight Leg Flower Print 90's Boyfriend Jeans Vintage Baggy Denim Pants for Teen Girls
Viatabuna
$34.00
See it!

HDE Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans

HDE Women's Mid-Rise Stretchy Denim Slim Fit Skinny Jeans (Purple, Medium)
HDE
Was $30On Sale: $24You Save 20%
See it!

Not your style? Explore more jeans here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

