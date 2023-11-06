Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Charity Lawson gave blue jeans a break for the 24th annual Party on the Pier.
The Santa Monica event, which took place on Sunday, November 5, benefited the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. Lawson attended alongside fiancé Dotun Olubeko, whom she met on her season 20 of The Bachelorette. The two posed for photos together, the cool-toned blue carpet beautifully complementing Lawson’s purple jeans!
The Dancing With the Stars competitor paired her eggplant-hued, high-rise jeans with white sneakers and a mock-neck crop top. Looking for some similar denim to add to your closet? We’ve got you!
Get the Vidifid High-Waisted Boyfriend Jeans in Purple for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 6, 2023, but are subject to change.
These Vidifid jeans have a similar cut and color as Lawson’s — and a nice price tag! They have a traditional five-pocket design, belt loops and a zip fly with button closure. They also come in sizes XS-L, which isn’t typical for jeans, so make sure you check out the size chart in the Amazon photos for the best fit!
These jeans also come in black, green, pink, white and yellow. If you’re loving the denim purple vibe, however, we have some other options for you to check out below!
Shop more purple jeans we love:
- Vipones Bell Botton Jeans — $40!
- Wdirara Wide-Leg Jeans — $47!
- Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jean — starting at $27!
- YouSexy Bell Bottom Ripped Jeans — was $36, now $32!
Levi's 94 Baggy Jeans
Viatabuna Straight Leg Stretch Denim Jeans
HDE Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans
