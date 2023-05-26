10 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals on Summer Travel Essentials

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, which means there are plenty of massive sales and deals happening throughout the weekend. If we had to choose one of the top categories to shop for, travel gear and essentials would be at the top of our list.

If you have vacation plans, you certainly want to make sure to set yourself up for success, and we found a slew of serious steals that can save you big bucks. Take these savings on the deals below and use the extra cash towards your dreamy summer getaway. Read on for all the scoop!

JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Wireless headphones or earbuds like these are a must for any type of travel, but especially long haul trips. Download all of your favorite music and movies and you’ll get to your destination in no time, plus you can drown out any noise if napping is on the agenda!

Originally $100 On Sale: $60 You Save 40% See it!

Humixx Sponge Waterproof Phone Pouch

Beach vacations are incredibly common in the summer, and you’ll want to get your hands on a pouch like this one to ensure your phone doesn’t get water damage. This item comes in a set of two, so you’re snagging a seriously great deal!

Originally $40 On Sale: $24 You Save 40% See it!

superallure Solar Charger

This portable charger is particularly amazing because you can keep it consistently charged through solar panels. You never have to worry about your phone running out of juice, no matter where you are!

Originally $63 On Sale: $46 You Save 27% See it!

ZOPPEN RFID Blocking Travel Wallet

Having a wallet with RFID blocking technology gives you added peace of mind while traveling, as it means none of your information can be stolen electronically. It’s also very spacious, and can fit your cash, cards and passport all in one place!

Originally $17 On Sale: $13 You Save 24% See it!

ETRONIK Travel Duffel Bag

For weekend getaways, a duffel bag like this can carry all of your belongings. We adore the separate lower compartment which keeps shoes away from your clothing, plus it has a built-in phone charger as well!

Originally $50 On Sale: $30 You Save 40% See it!

Bycobecy Clear Fanny Pack

There are numerous massive concert tours hitting the country this summer, and there’s a chance you may be working your vacation plans around one of these shows. In most cases, stadiums won’t allow any accessories besides a clear bag, and this one is ideal because it keeps your essentials close!

Originally $18 On Sale: $10 You Save 44% See it!

Gonex Compression Packing Cubes

Simply put, packing cubes are a game-changer! They can help create more space in your luggage and keep you organized, plus make your packing experience that much more streamlined.

Originally $46 On Sale: $31 You Save 33% See it!

MOMIRA Travel Makeup Bag

This isn’t your average travel makeup bag. We know hotels or rented homes don’t always have optimal lighting, and this will allow you to do a TikTok-worthy makeup routine every single time!

Originally $80 On Sale: $34 You Save 58% See it!

Joyway Luggage Carry-On Suitcases

This set of suitcases is built for those who love going carry-on only when flying. The larger bag is airline-approved, and we dig the matching look of this set!

Originally $136 On Sale: $95 You Save 30% See it!

Coolife Luggage Set

For longer trips that are two, three or even four weeks long, you’ll need a larger (and durable) suitcase to pack everything! We prefer the hard shell design and think it’s a way better deal than the pricier option it resembles.

Originally $300 On Sale: $190 You Save 37% See it!

