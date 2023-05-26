10 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals on Summer Travel Essentials

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, which means there are plenty of massive sales and deals happening throughout the weekend. If we had to choose one of the top categories to shop for, travel gear and essentials would be at the top of our list.
If you have vacation plans, you certainly want to make sure to set yourself up for success, and we found a slew of serious steals that can save you big bucks. Take these savings on the deals below and use the extra cash towards your dreamy summer getaway. Read on for all the scoop!
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Wireless headphones or earbuds like these are a must for any type of travel, but especially long haul trips. Download all of your favorite music and movies and you’ll get to your destination in no time, plus you can drown out any noise if napping is on the agenda!
Humixx Sponge Waterproof Phone Pouch
Beach vacations are incredibly common in the summer, and you’ll want to get your hands on a pouch like this one to ensure your phone doesn’t get water damage. This item comes in a set of two, so you’re snagging a seriously great deal!
superallure Solar Charger
This portable charger is particularly amazing because you can keep it consistently charged through solar panels. You never have to worry about your phone running out of juice, no matter where you are!
ZOPPEN RFID Blocking Travel Wallet
Having a wallet with RFID blocking technology gives you added peace of mind while traveling, as it means none of your information can be stolen electronically. It’s also very spacious, and can fit your cash, cards and passport all in one place!
ETRONIK Travel Duffel Bag
For weekend getaways, a duffel bag like this can carry all of your belongings. We adore the separate lower compartment which keeps shoes away from your clothing, plus it has a built-in phone charger as well!
Bycobecy Clear Fanny Pack
There are numerous massive concert tours hitting the country this summer, and there’s a chance you may be working your vacation plans around one of these shows. In most cases, stadiums won’t allow any accessories besides a clear bag, and this one is ideal because it keeps your essentials close!
Gonex Compression Packing Cubes
Simply put, packing cubes are a game-changer! They can help create more space in your luggage and keep you organized, plus make your packing experience that much more streamlined.
MOMIRA Travel Makeup Bag
This isn’t your average travel makeup bag. We know hotels or rented homes don’t always have optimal lighting, and this will allow you to do a TikTok-worthy makeup routine every single time!
Joyway Luggage Carry-On Suitcases
This set of suitcases is built for those who love going carry-on only when flying. The larger bag is airline-approved, and we dig the matching look of this set!
Coolife Luggage Set
For longer trips that are two, three or even four weeks long, you’ll need a larger (and durable) suitcase to pack everything! We prefer the hard shell design and think it’s a way better deal than the pricier option it resembles.
