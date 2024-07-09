Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The countdown is officially on! We are now only a few days out from Amazon Prime Day, which, this year, is July 16 and 17, and the deals are already dropping like it’s hot. If you’ve got furniture on your list to buy in this year’s sale, you’re in luck! We rounded up the 25 best early Prime Day Furniture Deals so you can get ahead on shopping before the big day comes.

Maybe you’re wanting some new outdoor furniture to spruce up your space for backyard barbecues — or a new mattress because the old one just isn’t cutting it anymore. Or you maybe could even use some new storage options to keep your place in tip-top organizational shape. Whatever the case may be, our list below has deals for you — and they go up to 65% off.

Best Early Prime Day 2024 Furniture Deals

Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Furniture Deals

Add some extra counter space to your kitchen with the Casual Home Solid Hardwood Top Kitchen Island that’s now 52% off, or change up your dinner table aesthetic with the Gizoon Kitchen Table and Chairs Set that’s now 33% off.

1. Our favorite kitchen island: Casual Home Solid Hardwood Top Kitchen Island — was 230, now $111!

2. Our favorite storage rack: Superjare Large Bakers Rack with Power Outlets — was $170, now $110!

3. Our favorite table chairs set: Gizoon Kitchen Table and Chairs Set — was $133, now $110!

4. Our favorite bar cart: Tutotak Bar Cart — was $80, now $58!

5. Our favorite kitchen island set: Winsome Wood Suzanne Kitchen — was $200, now $134!

Best Early Prime Day Living Room Furniture Deals

If a television stand is on your list, now’s the time to buy, seeing that the Furinno Entertainment TV Stand is now 63% off its original price. But you can also find deals on things like wall shelves, a bookcase and an accent chair.

6. Our favorite television wall mount: Pipishell Full Motion TV Monitor Wall Mount — was $25, now $20!

7. Our favorite wall shelves: Qeeig Bathroom Shelves Floating Wall Shelves — was $30, now $23!

8. Our favorite bookcase: Sweetcrispy 5-Tier Bookcase — was $55, now $46!

9. Our favorite TV stand: Furinno Turn-N-Tube No Tools 3D 3-Tier Entertainment TV Stand — was $106, now $39!

10. Our favorite accent chair: Colamy Modern Upholstered Accent Chair — was $140, now $100!

Best Early Prime Day Bedroom Furniture Deals

Now is the best time to save on a mattress! You can save $300 on the luxe Purple Plus King Mattress with memory foam and a GelFlex grid. You can also up your closet organization game with the Kuject X-Large Shoe Storage Boxes, which are now 42% off.

11. Our favorite dresser: Wlive Dresser for Bedroom with 5 Drawers — was $53, now $50!

12. Our favorite shoe organizer: Kuject X-Large Shoe Storage Box Organizers — was $50, now $29!

13. Our favorite bed frame: Yaheetech Classic Metal Platform Bed Frame — was $100, now $85!

14. Our favorite mattress: Purple Plus King Mattress — was $2,399, now $2,099!

15. Our favorite nightstand set: Lakemid Nightstands Set of 2 with Fast Charging Station — was $80, now $70!

Best Early Prime Day Outdoor Furniture Deals

A popular pick on Amazon, the Genimo Outdoor Rug, which has been bought over 3,000 times by shoppers in the last month, is now 26% off its original price. You could also upgrade your patio space entirely with the Fdw 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set, which is now nearly half off!

16. Our favorite outdoor rug: Genimo Outdoor Rug — was $46, now $34!

17. Our favorite outdoor furniture set: Fdw 4-Piece Patio Furniture Set — was $200, now $109!

18. Our favorite hammock: Vivere Double Hammock — was $150, now $90!

19. Our favorite egg chair: Yechen Indoor Outdoor Egg Hanging Chair — was $215, $168!

20. Our favorite lounge chairs: Best Choice Products Set of 2 Adjustable Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners — was $130, now $100!

Other Early Prime Day Furniture Deals Worth Buying

We also spotted a few other deals we couldn’t go without adding to the list, like the shopper-loved ErGear Height Adjustable Standing Desk that you can now get for 20% off and the Homekoko Coat Rack Shoe Bench, which is now 20% off.

21. Our favorite storage cart: Laiensia 3-Tier Storage Cart — was $30, now $25!

22. Our favorite bookcase: Furinno Luder Bookcase — was $70, now $24!

23. Our favorite office desk: ErGear Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk — was $160, now $128!

24. Our favorite office chair: Horshod Criss Cross Chair — was $60, now $50!

25. Our favorite coat rack: Homekoko Coat Rack Shoe Bench — was $60, now $48!