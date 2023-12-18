Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For many of Us, the holiday season errs on the side of stress. While some people experience cheerful delight as the end of the year approaches, it can highlight sadness and anxiety in others. Jam-packed shopping malls with lengthy lines, pressure over financial concerns and grief over the loss of loved ones can amplify the despair some of Us may feel around the holidays.

Seeking counsel with a trained professional or someone you trust is key to combating the stress of the holidays. However, some supplements may work to ease seasonal stress. From tropical-flavored gummies to daily pills that promote calmness, we’ve rounded up the best anti-stress supplements for the holidays. Read ahead for the scoop (and of course, don’t forget to consult a medical professional if you’re unsure if a supplement is safe for you)!

OLLY Goodbye Stress Gummy

Ease your mind while combatting bad vibes courtesy of this strawberry and lemon-flavored gummy. It features a blend of GABA and L-Theanine to support a relaxed state of mind.

See it: Get the OLLY Goodbye Stress Gummy for just $11 at Amazon!

LES Labs Cortisol Health

Cortisol is a stress hormone. This supplement is enriched with natural ingredients like magnesium, ashwagandha and magnolia to reduce stress and promote relaxation.

See it: Get the LES Labs Cortisol Heath supplements for just $30 at Amazon!

Integrative Therapeutics – Cortisol Manager

Along with balancing cortisol levels and promoting a healthy stress response, these supplements support relaxation and restful sleep.

Get the Integrative Therapeutics Cortisol Manager for $25 at Amazon!

Zenium Tranquility

These plant-based supplements are enriched with more than nine powerful ingredients to relax tension and calm your mind to promote a more restful sleep.

Get the Zenium Tranquility Supplement for $26 at Amazon!

Ritual Essential for Women Multivitamin

This supplement takes on more than stress. It’s formulated with vitamin D3, Omega-3 DHA and vitamin B12 to promote bone support, heart health and brain function.

Get the Ritual Essential for Women Supplement for $31 at Amazon!

Natrol Relax + Day Calm

These tropical-flavored gummies are delicious, and they pack a mean punch. They’re enriched with L-Theanine and Lemon Balm to manage stress and promote feelings of calm.

Get the Natrol Relax + Day Calm Supplements for just $13 (originally $22) at Amazon!

LifeSeasons – Anxie-T – Stress Support

Anxiety can strike at any time. These gummies support the body’s ability to deal with stress symptoms, like nervousness, exhaustion, muscle tension and stress-related sleep issues.

See it: Get the LifeSeasons – Anxie-T – Stress Support Supplement for $21 at Amazon!

HUM Red Carpet Skin & Hair Supplement

The end of the year is jam-packed with fun activities, and many of Us want to look our best while we celebrate. These supplements feature black currant seed oil, Omegas 3 and 6 and vitamin E to support glowing skin and thick hair.

See it: Get the HUM Red Carpet Skin & Hair Supplement for $23 at Amazon!

NatureWise Ashwagandha Supplement

Relax and unwind with a calm nervous system thanks to this hormone-balance, mood-enhancing supplement.

See it: Get the NatureWise Ashwagandha for $16 at Amazon!

