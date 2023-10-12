Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s important to maintain a healthy skin biome. The best way to do this is to use a soap that ensures the bad stuff gets washed away but keeps the healthy cells intact. Clean, hydrated skin that is well cared for not only has an effect on how your skin looks; it also helps protect your overall health. That’s why choosing the right antibacterial soap for your skin is vital. The appropriate body wash, how you use it and protecting your skin are all part of overall health and vitality.

It’s estimated that our skin plays host to approximately 1,000 different species of bacteria. All over our body, healthy bacteria live together with cells that make up the skin’s microbiome. Many antibacterial soaps wash away all bacteria and natural oils, leaving the skin vulnerable and dry. Cleansing skin is a critical step in skin care, so the type of soap used, and the ingredients it contains, should be chosen carefully.

Antibacterial agents, including the chemicals found in soaps and hand sanitizers, have been in household and commercial cleaning products for decades. In the 1950s and 1960s, antibacterial soaps were frequently marketed as deodorant soaps because they eliminated the bacteria that can cause body odor. While the antibacterial soaps of today are designed to kill germs and cleanse the skin, overuse of antibacterial soap and certain ingredients can cause irritation and dryness.

You might be thinking: If bacteria are part of our microbiome, why is it important to get rid of bacteria on the skin? One reason you should care about bacteria is because it causes body odor. When bacteria on your skin comes into contact with sweat, it can create some pretty nasty odors. An antibacterial body wash can help wash these germs away, leaving skin clean and ensuring you smell fresh.

Antibacterial soaps can be particularly helpful for anyone suffering from acne. While acne is caused by clogged pores, inflammation or red, bumpy areas can be a result of too much bacteria on the skin. Many people get “bacne,” which is acne on the back and shoulders, and using antibacterial soap can keep these breakouts at bay.

Microbiome Management

A healthy microbiome ensures that your skin is working to fight off irritants that can harm your skin. What makes skin microbiomes healthy is diversity. A microbiome is made up of trillions of different types of bacteria, all existing on different layers of the skin. It’s a healthy balance of bacteria, fungi, viruses and mites. While that may sound alarming, these different organisms play important roles in the skin’s immunity, healing power, health and hydration. A healthy skin microbiome is like the control center of the skin: When it is disrupted or out of balance, skin issues can arise.

There are many factors that determine the health of your skin’s microbiome. The skin on different parts of your body has different levels of activity of the microbiome. Your scalp, for instance, will have different types of microbial species than your arms or legs. Climate, pollution, hormones and even what you eat all have an effect on your skin’s microbiome.

Why is it important to eliminate bad bacteria but protect healthy bacteria on the skin? Bacterial infections can be harmful, and even deadly. While bacterial infections are usually treated early and do not pose too much of a health threat, some bacterial infections of the skin can cause issues, especially when they travel to organs inside the body. Something as simple as a bug bite leading to excessive scratching can lead to skin infections. For this reason, it’s important to protect the skin with skin care that helps it do its important job of protecting the body.

Bacterial infections on the skin are easily spread. Treating bacterial infections requires antibiotic cream and ointments, and can take time. The best way to deal with a skin infection is to prevent it in the first place. Washing skin thoroughly and maintaining a healthy skin habit is the first line of defense when it comes to avoiding infections. Luckily, there are hundreds of deep-cleansing body soaps to choose from.

While antibacterial soaps have been formulated to kill bacteria, preserving the skin’s delicate balance of organisms is necessary to maintain its health. Many antibacterial soaps contain harsh chemicals that not only kill good bacteria but may also be harmful to the body. One ingredient, triclosan, has been shown in some studies to alter the way hormones work in your body. Other ingredients such as benzalkonium chloride and chloroxylenol, both of which can cause damage to the eyes, are often found in antibacterial soaps.

Antibacterial Agents

Nature has provided a few ways to eliminate harmful bacteria. Natural oils like lemongrass, eucalyptus, peppermint and rosemary are a few powerful antibacterial agents. While effectively helping kill bacteria, natural oils also help nourish skin because they contain beneficial vitamins. Natural oils have been used in skin care and wellness regimes for thousands of years.

Where natural oils aren’t used, manufactured ingredients that cleanse the skin can be helpful. Some of these are formulated to act similarly to natural ingredients, and are more cost effective for use in mass-produced products.

It’s time to take a look at the 13 best antibacterial soaps in 2023. Some contain all-natural ingredients and others have chemically manufactured ingredients, but all have antibacterial properties to kill germs. In this list, we’ve gathered the best body washes for eliminating bacteria from the skin, as well as ingredients that help the skin stay healthy and nourished. Cleansing, hydrating and keeping your skin’s naturally healthy microbiome intact are all part of the process of choosing an antibacterial body wash that’s right for you.

This gel body wash transforms into a rich, foamy lather that thoroughly cleans the skin and washes bacteria, oil, dirt and grime down the drain. Blu Atlas Body Wash is one of the best antibacterial soaps in 2023 due to its cleansing power and skin-nourishing ingredients.

Green tea extract, which has antibacterial properties, is a phytonutrient that helps maintain skin health with antioxidants. Blu Atlas Body Wash helps naturally moisturize skin with Aloe barbadensis leaf. The aloe plant is a succulent, and its leaves contain a natural moisturizer. Aloe’s skin-soothing vitamins, antioxidants and beta carotene help nourish the skin at a molecular level. Sugarcane is another natural ingredient that acts as an exfoliant, gently scrubbing away dead skin cells, oil and germs. Sugarcane also helps brighten the skin.

Blu Atlas products stand out because they use almost exclusively natural ingredients. In fact, 99% of Blu Atlas ingredients are from natural origins such as plants, fruits and minerals. Their products are undeniably great for your skin.

Blu Atlas Body Wash is vegan, cruelty-free and has no artificial fragrances. It contains no parabens, sulfates or phthalates, so it won’t irritate your skin. All Blu Atlas products are backed by research and reviewed by a medical advisory board of dermatologists.

The Body Shop’s Tea Tree Skin Clearing Body Wash uses the power of tea tree oil to remove unhealthy bacteria without drying the skin. This body wash can help remove the bacteria that causes breakouts.

Ideal for treating oily skin, this body wash keeps skin clean and the scent will refresh the senses. Many reviewers say the scent of this body wash is invigorating and leaves skin feeling refreshed and even a little tingly.

Community fair trade tea tree oil from Kenya washes away harmful excess bacteria. Tea tree oil is used to treat many different types of skin conditions, from acne to insect bites. Tea tree oil fights bacteria and doesn’t leave skin too dry. It also contains vitamin C, which helps give skin a boost of antioxidants.

The Body Shop is an eco-friendly brand that partners with local farmers to ensure they are obtaining the highest-quality ingredients. The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Body Wash is paraben-free, and all Body Shop products are cruelty-free.

Germs and bacteria are quickly removed from the skin with this gel-based cleansing formula. This body wash has plant-based extracts that keep skin nourished and moisturized while combating harmful bacteria. After cleansing, skin will feel soft and smooth.

The active ingredient in the Dr. Lift Antibacterial Body Wash is benzalkonium chloride, which is an antiseptic and a commonly found preservative in pharmaceutical products. It also contains lavender and calendula extract to help soothe the skin. Additional soothing plant-based extracts include lemon and cucumber seed. This product has a pleasant citrusy scent and helps reduce body odor.

Dr. Lift Antibacterial Body Wash is gluten-free, vegan and cruelty-free and will not irritate sensitive skin or clog pores. Dr. Lift products contain no parabens, mineral oil, phthalates or formaldehyde.

Activated charcoal helps remove impurities from the skin like bacteria, dirt, oil and grime. And if you’re the type who enjoys a good old-fashioned bar of soap, this is a great choice. With a rich, foamy later that leaves skin feeling super clean, Yardley of London Activated Charcoal soap has several antibacterial ingredients to help fight bacteria and odor.

Essential oils of spearmint and bergamot give this soap a bright, fresh scent and help keep skin soft and nourished. This soap also helps purify and clean skin with bentonite clay. This type of clay absorbs excess oil and has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties to maintain the skin’s health.

Reviewers say this traditional soap bar is a favorite when it comes to keeping skin super clean, and note that it leaves skin soft and supple.

Castile soap acts exactly like regular soap, but it’s not made from animal products like lard or other animal fat. Castile soap is vegan and made from vegetable oils such as olive oil. Dr. Bronner’s makes their soaps exclusively from organic hemp, olive and coconut oils. Perhaps the oldest soap-making company on our list of the 13 best antibacterial soaps, they have been making soap for over 70 years in the U.S.

Although Dr. Bronner’s castile soaps come in many scents, the tea tree soap is probably the most antibacterial product. The organic tea tree oil in this formula helps kill bacteria. Because castile soap is so pure, many people use Dr. Bronner’s as an all-in-one cleanser, using it on their face and hair as well as their body.

Dr. Bronner’s soap is organic and its ingredients are ethically and sustainably sourced. Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Tea Tree Soap contains no synthetic preservatives or harsh detergents, and the company is committed to the environment. Dr. Bronner’s products are packaged in post-consumer recycled plastic bottles so they are good for your skin and won’t harm the environment.

This refreshing body wash helps kill the bacteria that cause body odor but won’t leave skin feeling dry. Botanic Hearth Body Wash can help clear away bacteria that causes acne. In addition, it keeps skin from drying out and making conditions like eczema worse.

With tea tree oil, peppermint to help calm skin, and sea buckthorn, which is high in linoleic acid and great for oily skin, this body wash cleanses and refreshes. Sea buckthorn oil also deeply moisturizes the skin and doesn’t strip away the skin’s natural oils. Bacteria that cause body odor and acne breakouts will be washed away, leaving the skin’s healthy microbiome intact.

Botanic Hearth products are vegan, ethically sourced and cruelty-free. Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Body Wash is paraben-free and contains no artificial colors, making it safe for sensitive skin.

This body wash offers a deep clean with odor-neutralizing ingredients. Dial for Men 24-Hour Odor Armor Body Wash leaves skin clean and soft. This body wash contains triclosan, which is a common chemical ingredient in antibacterial products. While it’s not an all-natural formula, this body wash will clear away odor-causing bacteria.

Online reviewers comment that this body wash has a strong, fresh scent, and they like the way it washes away clean and leaves no filmy residue. They also appreciate its effective deodorant qualities and great lather. Dial for Men 24-Hour Odor Armor Body Wash is the right choice if body odor is a concern for you.

An excellent choice for dry, sensitive skin, Vita Vie Pure Cleansing Body Wash is an antibacterial cleanser with organic and natural ingredients. With a refreshing, clean scent, this body wash contains lavender and calendula extract for extra botanical boosting cleansing and hydration.

Vita Vie Pure Cleansing Body Wash is paraben-free, cruelty-free and vegan. It uses glycerin as a cleansing agent and contains no mineral oil or lanolin. It’s effective at removing 99.9% of many common harmful germs and bacteria in seconds.

Online reviewers say this gentle, foaming body wash leaves their skin feeling clean but not dry. They describe the scent of Vita Vie Pure Cleansing Body Wash as citrusy and say a little goes a long way in helping eliminate smelly body odors.

The base ingredient of Aveda Shampure Hand & Body Wash is babassu nut. Babassu nut oil offers many overall health and skin-care benefits, including lauric acid, which has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. This ingredient helps promote healing and is an efficient overall cleanser.

With a calming botanical aroma and many plant-derived essences, this body wash is gentle on the skin. Reviewers comment that their skin feels soft and hydrated after use, rather than dry and itchy. The addition of moisturizing oils and botanicals helps keep the skin’s microbiome balanced and nourished. Aveda products are vegan and cruelty-free.

Formulated for athletes and active people who sweat a lot, this body wash will clean away the bacteria that cause body odor and acne. Tea tree oil is combined with botanical oils of peppermint, rosemary, aloe and eucalyptus to add a boost of vitamin nourishment. Suitable for daily use and ideal for sensitive skin, this body wash can remove harmful bacteria yet still leave the skin soothed and refreshed.

There are no parabens, sulfates or harsh detergents in Natural Riches Tea Tree Oil Body Wash. Because it contains coconut and jojoba, it also helps hydrate skin. This makes it a great choice for anyone with dry skin conditions such as eczema.

Natural Riches Tea Tree Oil Body Wash is made from organic and natural ingredients and is certified vegan and cruelty-free.

This deep-cleaning body wash thoroughly removes body-odor-causing bacteria and gets into pores to leave skin ultra-clean. Made with 90% naturally derived ingredients, the wash is infused with nourishing vitamins and minerals.

The key ingredients in this deep-cleaning body wash are a blend of botanical oils that remove dirt, bacteria and grime yet keep skin soft and promote a healthy skin microbiome. Green tea extract, avocado oil, bergamot oil, olive leaf extract and grapefruit seed extract help cleanse skin but also replace lost moisture. After bathing, the skin will be clean and glowing.

Duradry Wash is suitable for sensitive skin. It contains no sulfates, parabens or phthalates, and is alcohol-free and vegan. Online reviewers say they enjoy its subtle fragrance.

If smelling great and getting a deep clean is the goal, then you’ll be reaching for this rich, fresh-smelling body wash from Oars & Alps on a daily basis. This luxury body wash omits harsh chemicals and adds fortifying ingredients to help clean and soften the skin.

Oars & Alps Luxury Body Wash comes in a trio of scents: California Coast, Fresh Ocean Spirit and Alpine Tea Tree. Each scent is enriched with jojoba oil, which delivers antioxidants, vitamins and moisture.

Reviewers say the Oars & Alps body wash offers a deep clean, but it’s the scent that keeps them coming back for more. With its decidedly masculine fragrance, this body wash gets rid of the stinky bacteria that causes body odor but keeps skin touchably soft.

Brickell uses only 100% certified organic ingredients in their products to help skin stay clean and healthy. This body wash deeply cleanses skin to remove odor-causing bacteria, oil, perspiration and grime.

The active ingredients in the Brickell Invigorating Body Wash are coconut-based cleansers and tea tree oil. It contains glycerin for gentle cleansing and jojoba and aloe for hydration. Refreshing peppermint adds a clean, bright scent to this body wash, which has a foamy lather and rinses clean with no residue.

Brickell products do not contain sulfates, phthalates, petrochemicals, synthetic fragrances or dyes. This body wash is suitable for sensitive skin and won’t cause irritation.

Bacteria Breakdown

Skin infections and inflammation caused by bacteria are more common than you might imagine. Although abundant bacteria live on the skin, harmful bacteria can flourish and cause issues if proper antibacterial cleansing isn’t part of your daily routine.

For instance, hand washing with quality soap for at least 20 seconds is vital for overall health. Harmful germs and bacteria are only removed from the hands after 20 seconds of scrubbing. Any less than that means you may not be removing all the germs on your hands, which can cause illness after touching bacteria-laden items like raw poultry, bathroom fixtures or even your phone.

The two most common types of bacteria that cause skin infections are Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus pyogenes. These bacteria cause skin infections that can require prescription medication to treat. Types of skin infections such as athlete’s foot, impetigo, MRSA infections and bacterial folliculitis can be caused by bacteria that make their way into the skin through microscopic cuts, wounds or breaks in the skin. Thoroughly washing the skin is the best way to avoid skin infections caused by bacteria.

Proper Antibacterial Washing All Over

The body wash you use is important, but so is how you use it. While there’s no definitive guide on how to shower, there are few things to keep in mind when it comes to getting clean all over. First, remember to use warm water in the shower or bath. Very hot water can dry out the skin, which can lead to microscopic tears where bacteria can find their way in. While a super-hot shower may feel like you’re getting clean, you risk stripping your skin of natural oils.

Towels are another consideration. Make sure towels are clean and dry for use after each bathing session. In one study, it was found that 90% of bathroom towels were contaminated with dead skin cells and bacteria, including the menacing E. coli, which can cause urinary tract infections and digestive complications. Bath towels need to be hung and dried thoroughly after use because bacteria love damp, dark environments. Make sure you’re using a clean, dry towel and hang it up between each use. How often should you wash your towel? Experts say washing towels once every three to four days is optimal.

And don’t forget about washcloths, loofahs and sponges. Whether you use your hands or another material to wash your body is a matter of personal preference. But if you do use a washcloth, sponge or loofah, make sure they air dry completely between showers. Change washcloths frequently and wash them with your bath towels. As for sponges and loofahs, swap them out for new, clean ones about every three to four weeks. And if you ever notice mold growing in your sponge or loofah, throw it away.

After cleansing and drying, you should moisturize. Using an all-over body moisturizer helps keep skin hydrated and there’s less chance of dryness and infection when skin is healthy. Just like body washes, there are many options when it comes to body moisturizers. Whether you have sensitive skin or dry skin, whether you prefer no scent or want all the scents, there’s a good pick for you. By reading ingredients and choosing a moisturizer that can keep your skin balanced, you’re maintaining your skin’s overall health.

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 11 Best Shampoos for Psoriasis These shampoos are designed for anyone that deals with psoriasis and can help best mitigate the issues that come with the condition — details

Related: On Sale! This Sheet Mask Combines Retinol and Vitamin C for Renewed Skin Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. For most skin concerns, there are two ingredients we often end up recommending: retinol and vitamin C. For those worried about wrinkles, acne and texture, we point them to retinol. For those facing hyperpigmentation, an uneven complexion and […]

Related: 17 of the Best Post-Prime Day Fashion Deals You Can Still Buy Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Prime Day is over — but we’re not letting the party die down. There are still deals out there — and we’re making sure to showcase the best of the best! Wish you had grabbed another sweater in […]