Experience the benefits of at-home LED masks by incorporating a few minutes of daily use into your skincare routine. These masks stimulate collagen production, effectively reducing lines and wrinkles, combating inflammation and promoting healthier, radiant skin. LED light therapy utilizes various colors or wavelengths of light, each yielding unique effects on the skin. Our During our evaluation process, we considered several factors, including the device’s ability to address various skin concerns, ease of use and the total power of the LED lights. We put these masks to the test, assessing their effectiveness in improving skin texture, tone and diminishing the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Furthermore, we also considered the device’s design and overall comfort. Through our findings, we have compiled a comprehensive list of the best LED masks currently available in the market.

If you want to create a spa in your home, you need to set the proper environment and vibe. In addition to lighting your favorite candle and brewing a tasty cup of tea, we suggest picking up a light therapy mask treatment! These innovative devices help you easily treat tons of common skin issues like fine lines and wrinkles, acne, dullness and much more with just the push of a button.

But here’s the question — with a particularly crowded market, which light therapy mask is the right one for you? There are so many different options available these days, and if you have absolutely no idea which type of mask is best, you can narrow down your search with our top picks below!

Essential Features to Consider in an LED Light Therapy Mask

Red Light: If you’re concerned about signs of aging, prioritize an LED mask that includes red light. Renowned dermatologic surgeons recommend this specific wavelength for its ability to stimulate collagen and elastin production, resulting in smoother, less wrinkled skin. Additionally, red light helps reduce pore size and inflammation.

Blue Light: For those dealing with blemishes and aiming to prevent future breakouts, we suggest selecting an LED mask with blue light. Blue light is renowned for its ability to eliminate acne-causing bacteria, regulate oil production, and effectively treat conditions like psoriasis and eczema.

When selecting an LED mask, aim for versatility by choosing a model that offers multiple types of light or adjustable intensities. This ensures that you can customize the treatment to address your skin’s specific needs effectively, providing the best value for your investment.

To experience the benefits of red and blue light therapy, consider the Sun Home Radiant LED Mask.

This dermatologist recommended LED mask has five different unique wavelengths which can help you target virtually every major skin concern you have, whether you’re looking for an effective wrinkle-fighting treatment or want to get rid of persistent acne. It only takes up to 10 minutes to complete the therapy, and a few of these daily sessions to see the light therapy start to work. Shoppers claim that no comparable face mask has impressed them as much as this fantastic option!

$399.00 See it!

Best Budget Mask: SKIN GYM Wrinklit Heart LED Mask

If you’re looking for a more affordable light therapy mask that is still effective, this one is an excellent choice. It sits comfortably on the face thanks to the eyeglass-style design and utilizes blue, orange and red light therapy to treat fine lines and wrinkles, acne and skin dullness. Shoppers say this mask is a major skincare steal!

$99.00 See it!

Best for Lips: reVive Light Therapy Lip Plumping Device

If you want to avoid getting lip injections but crave a plumper pout, you may want to consider giving this light therapy device a shot! The red light therapy helps stimulate cellular repair and circulation to enhance your natural lips from within, and it only takes three short minutes for the mask to do its job.

$99.00 See it!

Best for Eyes: Skin Inc Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light™ Glasses

If you specifically want to zero in and target the eye area, this is the best mask option to go with. The glasses are designed to direct the light therapy on the entire under-eye area to help brighten dark circles, minimize puffiness and promote plumper skin to reduce fine lines and crow’s feet.

$175.00 See it!

Best for Targeted Areas: SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand

The super lightweight and small design of this light therapy wand helps you target specific areas of your face effectively. You can swivel around the light fixture to fit perfectly into to contours on the face. It uses both LED lights and micro-current technology to stimulate the skin for a tighter and more youthful appearance!

Starting at $81.00 See it!

Best for Travel: The Light Salon Boost LED Mask

If you want an easy light therapy mask you can take with you while you’re traveling, this one is a solid option. You don’t have to spend too much time or fuss around with it because it covers your entire face, and the material it’s made from is flexible enough for packing. In the 10 minutes it takes, it helps address signs of aging, tightens your pores and reduces inflammation all at once!

$495.00 See it!

Best Handheld Device: TheraFace PRO

Having control of where you’re directing light therapy is a benefit of using handheld devices, and this model is definitely one of the most effective ones out there! The different attachments and settings it features can help you create a fully customizable treatment that can make you feel like a pro.

$390.00 See it!

The Final Verdict

The Sun Home Radiant™ Face Mask is our top recommendation for at-home light therapy, providing a medical-grade solution with multiple LED wavelengths that can address fine lines, acne and inflammation. Notably, this device stands out for its ease of use, extra comfortable design and efficient treatment duration.

Frequently Asked Questions about LED Light Therapy Masks

Do LED light therapy masks really work? According to dermatologists, LED light therapy masks are indeed effective in addressing various skin concerns, ranging from aging signs to acne. These masks utilize light waves to stimulate natural reactions within the skin at a cellular level. Different wavelengths of light yield different results, offering targeted benefits for specific skin issues.

Dermatologists also highlight the significant anti-aging properties of red light, which strengthens cellular structure, reduces inflammation, minimizes pore appearance and promotes skin repair. Blue light, on the other hand, possesses antibacterial properties that control oil production to prevent acne, while also providing effective treatment for eczema and psoriasis. White light penetrates deeply, tightening the skin and reducing inflammation, while amber light stimulates collagen and elastin production. For optimal results, we recommend six to eight treatment sessions.

Are LED light therapy masks safe? LED light therapy masks are generally considered safe for most individuals, with a few exceptions. Dermatologists advises against their use for those who are photosensitive or have specific connective tissue conditions like lupus. She emphasizes that these therapies are non-invasive and do not cause burns or direct skin contact. Therefore, they are typically painless for the majority of patients.

How do you use an LED light therapy mask? To provide guidance on using an LED light therapy mask, whether at a dermatologist’s office or in the comfort of your home with an at-home device, start by cleansing your face, then turn on the mask and select your desired wavelength. Leave the mask on for the recommended duration, which varies depending on the specific mask but typically falls within the range of 15 to 30 minutes.

