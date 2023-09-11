Your account
The 10 Best Beauty Deals on Amazon — Up to 64% Off

beauty deals
Certain things just go together like birds of a feather — peanut butter and jelly, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, Netflix and chill. One other combo we can’t resist? Beauty and deals! If there’s a sale on skincare, haircare or makeup, you better believe we’re first in line to add to cart.

Right now, there are tons of great beauty bargains on Amazon! Below are 10 of our top picks that will give you a glow-up with a markdown.

Gold Under Eye Patches

Under Eye Patches (20 Pairs) - Golden Under Eye Mask Amino Acid & Collagen, Under Eye Mask for Face, Dark Circles and Puffiness, Beauty & Personal Care
CÉLOR
Good as gold! De-puff your under-eyes with these soothing gold eye patches.
Was $20On Sale: $10You Save 50%
L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion

L'Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer Lotion, Medium, 1.35 Ounces
L’Oréal Paris
This L’Oréal Lumi Glotion is my favorite beauty discovery of 2023! I’m obsessed. Part tinted moisturizer, part highlighter, part primer, part foundation, this multi-purpose product will leave your skin dewy and glowy.
Was $17On Sale: $12You Save 29%
Wet Brush Detangler

Wet Brush Brush Pro Detangler, Black
Wet Brush
The Wet Brush detangler will help get out knots without damaging your hair. We can’t live without this holy grail hair product!
Was $20On Sale: $9You Save 55%
CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion

CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion | Night Cream with Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide | Ultra-Lightweight, Oil-Free Moisturizer for Face | 3 Ounce
CeraVe
This lightweight lotion is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin (I know from firsthand experience!). Add moisture without weighing down your complexion!
Was $21On Sale: $13You Save 38%
Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Aquaphor Healing Ointment, Advanced Therapy Skin Protectant, Dry Skin Body Moisturizer, Multi-Purpose Healing Ointment, For Dry, Cracked Skin & Minor Cuts & Burns, 14 Oz Jar
Aquaphor
Celebs from Sofia Richie to Zendaya swear by Aquaphor to heal dry, cracked skin. Use this on your lips or anywhere else on your body!
Was $20On Sale: $18You Save 10%
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin, Oil-Free, Non-Comedogenic Face Lotion, 1.7 fl. Oz
Neutrogena
Formulated with hyaluronic acid, this water gel delivers a burst of hydration to moisturize dry skin.
Was $27On Sale: $18You Save 33%
Nutrafol Hair Growth Supplements

Nutrafol Women's Hair Growth Supplements, Ages 18-44, Clinically Proven for Visibly Thicker and Stronger Hair, Dermatologist Recommended - 1 Month Supply
Nutrafol
If you want thicker, longer, stronger hair, try these popular Nutrafol hair growth supplements. In a clinical study, 90% of women saw overall improvement in their hair after six months.
Was $169On Sale: $74You Save 56%
L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Waterproof Mascara

L'Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara, Carbon Black, 0.23 Fl Oz
L’Oréal Paris
This bestselling mascara will leave your lashes with va-va-voom volume!
Was $11On Sale: $4You Save 64%
COSRX Pimple Patches

COSRX Pimple Patch
COSRX
Pesky pimples popping up? Just apply these acne spot stickers, and watch as your blemishes vanish!
Was $15On Sale: $10You Save 33%
RoC Under Eye Cream

RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles & Puffiness, Daily Wrinkle Cream, Anti Aging Line Smoothing Skin Care Treatment 0.5 oz (Packaging May Vary)
RoC
This anti-aging eye cream targets wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles to make your eyes look 10 years younger!
Was $30On Sale: $19You Save 37%
