Certain things just go together like birds of a feather — peanut butter and jelly, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, Netflix and chill. One other combo we can’t resist? Beauty and deals! If there’s a sale on skincare, haircare or makeup, you better believe we’re first in line to add to cart.

Right now, there are tons of great beauty bargains on Amazon! Below are 10 of our top picks that will give you a glow-up with a markdown.

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion This L’Oréal Lumi Glotion is my favorite beauty discovery of 2023! I’m obsessed. Part tinted moisturizer, part highlighter, part primer, part foundation, this multi-purpose product will leave your skin dewy and glowy. Was $17 On Sale: $12 You Save 29% See It!

Wet Brush Detangler The Wet Brush detangler will help get out knots without damaging your hair. We can’t live without this holy grail hair product! Was $20 On Sale: $9 You Save 55% See It!

CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion This lightweight lotion is gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin (I know from firsthand experience!). Add moisture without weighing down your complexion! Was $21 On Sale: $13 You Save 38% See It!

Aquaphor Healing Ointment Celebs from Sofia Richie to Zendaya swear by Aquaphor to heal dry, cracked skin. Use this on your lips or anywhere else on your body! Was $20 On Sale: $18 You Save 10% See It!

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer Formulated with hyaluronic acid, this water gel delivers a burst of hydration to moisturize dry skin. Was $27 On Sale: $18 You Save 33% See It!

Nutrafol Hair Growth Supplements If you want thicker, longer, stronger hair, try these popular Nutrafol hair growth supplements. In a clinical study, 90% of women saw overall improvement in their hair after six months. Was $169 On Sale: $74 You Save 56% See It!

COSRX Pimple Patches Pesky pimples popping up? Just apply these acne spot stickers, and watch as your blemishes vanish! Was $15 On Sale: $10 You Save 33% See It!

RoC Under Eye Cream This anti-aging eye cream targets wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles to make your eyes look 10 years younger! Was $30 On Sale: $19 You Save 37% See It!

