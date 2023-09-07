Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Hoping to update your look while we move from summer to fall? It doesn’t have to break the bank in a big way — Amazon always has a ton of fashion deals to take advantage of, and this week is no exception! The mega-retailer has some amazing post-Labor Day discounts on big brands and viral favorites, but we know it can be hard to comb through all the offerings and figure out the best markdowns of all.
No worries! We’ve done the legwork for you and have gathered the 10 best deals live right now on fashion faves at Amazon. Scroll on, check out our list and get ready to give your wardrobe a total refresh for less!
These workout shorts are an ideal combination of comfort and function, with an elastic waist and stretchy fabric providing coverage and coziness. Meanwhile, moisture-wicking capabilities keep you cool even while you’re hitting your cardio goals.
We love this button-down shacket as a layering piece as we move into the cooler, crisper fall season. There are 23 different colors and patterns to choose from, so you’ll find something to match pretty much any outfit here.
FeelinGirl’s shapewear comes in a couple different cuts, including a thong style and longer shorts for coverage. This one-piece is perfect for wearing under a dress — grab one now so you’re ready for all of the fall weddings to come!
This is a different kind of bodysuit; one made for wearing as an outside piece rather than under something else to suck things in. Layer this under a flowy pair of pants or a maxi skirt for maximum trendiness.
This dress will look equally fabulous both at the beach and on the boardwalk (and beyond)! It comes in a whopping 25 different colors, so there’s sure to be a shade you’ll love in the pack. Add the on-page coupon for extra savings!
Loungewear can be chic too, and this 2-piece set absolutely proves it! The cozy knit fabric is comfiness personified, and the stylish cut of the pants matched with the cute henley neckline is frankly fashionable to wear going out, and not just for staying in.
These sneakers combine the sleek look of running shoes with the durability, comfort and support needed for high-functioning workplace performance. They also feature FuelFoam midsoles with cushioned PU insoles for all-day comfort.
Corduroy is a recent fabric favorite, so add a bit to your wardrobe with this boyfriend-style button-down! In 37 different colors, you’re sure to find the perfect fit for your style. Add the on-page coupon for extra savings!
These social media-famous squishy slides are viral for a reason — they feel like you’re walking on a cloud. Plus, the lightweight material is more comfortable than most rubber slippers, sandals or clogs.
