The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals

Want to make the most out of your summer days? Then you need to get your beauty sleep on your summer nights! But a good night’s sleep doesn’t just come down to hours elapsed. It’s also about the comfort of your bedding! Soft sheets and fluffy pillows make all the difference.

While Amazon Prime Day 2023 hasn’t been announced quite yet, we anticipate the savings event to kick off in mid-July as it has in years past. Rather than waiting for deals to drop, why not start shopping an early sale now? Amazon has already marked down tons of bedding essentials, from duvets to decorative throws.

First things first — are you already an Amazon Prime member? If not, we highly recommend signing up here. Joining this subscription service is a game-changing power move. For serial shoppers like Us, Amazon Prime offers free delivery and super fast shipping on Amazon purchases. Plus, you get unlimited streaming through Prime Video! And once Amazon Prime Day gets here, you’ll receive all the perks of the summer sale. Score!

The Best Bedding Deals at Amazon

Sweet dreams are made of dreamy new bedding! Check out Amazon’s wide sale selection on comforters, blankets, mattresses and more. Below are our seven favorite finds ahead of Prime Day! A comfy nighttime routine is only a click away.

South Shore Rattan Headboard

Straw is the top trend of summer, from handbags to home decor. This rattan headboard feels coastal cool with a rustic farmhouse touch.

Get the South Shore Lilak Rattan Headboard for just $264 (originally $320) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Bedsure Comforter Set

This cozy comforter set is like sleeping on a cloud! Made with a lightweight material, this breathable bundle comes with a comforter and two pillow shams. It looks like something you’d find at West Elm or Parachute!

Get the Bedsure Comforter Set for just $45 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Mellanni King Size Sheets Set

With over 342,000 reviews on Amazon (you read that right!), this sheets set is a popular pick for a reason! A Good Housekeeping Best Bedding Award Winner, this four-pack of cooling bedsheets and pillowcases is buttery soft and silky-smooth.

Get the Mellanni King Size Sheets for just $40 (originally $54) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Corduroy Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack)

Complete with pom-pom trim, these ivory pillow covers will match any decor! We love a lighter colorway for summer.

Get the Miulee Corduroy Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) for just $12 (originally $18) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Belle Terre Turkish Cotton Vintage Throw Blanket

Even though it’s summer, it can still get a little chilly at night. This Turkish cotton throw blanket is super soft and lightweight for cuddling on the couch.

Get the Belle Terre Turkish Cotton Vintage Throw Blanket for just $33 (originally $55) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Olee Sleep Aquarius Memory Foam Mattress

Constructed with soft memory foam, this top-rated mattress also utilizes cooling technology to regulate your temperature in the heat. One shopper gushed, “This bed is a DREAM!”

Get the Olee Sleep Aquarius 10-Inch Memory Foam Mattress for just $219 (originally $400) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert

This is the no. 1 bestseller in bedding duvets and down comforters on Amazon! Shoppers say it’s “unbelievably soft” and fluffy.

Get the Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert for just $26 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

