12 Beauty Deals on Amazon That May Sell Out Before Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

With all of the deals already live for Black Friday, we wouldn’t be surprised if bestsellers run out of stock before the sale officially begins! Naturally, we don’t want you to miss out on anything major — especially in the beauty department.

Prioritizing our self-care routines around the holidays is crucial because it’s a stressful time, and the right beauty and skincare can help Us all out in the long run. With that in mind, we found a variety of potential additions on Amazon that will fly off the virtual shelves fast this week — check them out below!

BOLD UNIQ Purple Shampoo for Blonde Hair

If you have blonde or even grey hair which tends to look brassy, this shampoo can help you correct these hues to make your color brighter! It works like a chemical toner, but it’s far gentler and can maintain your locks until the next visit to the hair salon.

Was $30 On Sale: $24 You Save 20% See it!

Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler

Enhance your lashes before applying mascara with this classic curler. This can especially come in handy if your lashes are particularly straight. We love that it comes with its own satin bag, plus two replacement pads you can switch out when necessary!

Was $9 On Sale: $6 You Save 33% See it!

DERMORA Foot Peel Mask – 4 Pack

They may have a gross reputation, but these foot masks are the answer if your feet are in need of a serious makeover! This box includes four pairs of socks and a penetrative mask, so your dead skin will start to peel away and reveal smooth feet.

Was $28 On Sale: $24 You Save 14% See it!

Dots for Spots Pimple Patches

Pimple popping is a bad habit (despite how satisfying it may feel), so if you want to break the pattern, these patches may be the solution! They’re made to shrink blemishes so they eventually disappear — but most importantly, they prevent you from touching them, saving you potential acne scarring.

Was $10 On Sale: $6 You Save 40% See it!

Tweezer Guru Set

We all need a solid pair of tweezers to help with brow upkeep, but this set comes with an additional tool that’s pointed and specifically designed for ingrown hairs. They can also help take out splinters or anything else which requires a more precise point instead of a slant.

Was $13 On Sale: $7 You Save 46% See it!

JUNO & Co. Clarifying Cleansing Powder

If you have acne-prone skin, this cleanser could be a complete game-changer for your complexion. You mix a teaspoon of the powder with just a touch of water on your hands to create a creamy foam and then lather it onto your skin. It can help exfoliate and hydrate at the same time — leaving your skin soft and clear!

Was $22 On Sale: $17 You Save 23% See it!

Admire My Skin Vitamin C Oil

The blend of different oils throughout this serum is designed to boost your radiance! It’s 100% natural and shoppers say it absorbs into the skin incredibly well, so you won’t be left with a greasy feeling after application.

Was $35 On Sale: $19 You Save 46% See it!

Thayers Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Facial Toner Value Multipack

This specific witch hazel toner is a cult-favorite skincare product, and the price on this bulk pack is hard to beat! You’ll receive four bottles — two rose petal and two unscented toners. Both of them work equally well and can help keep blemishes at bay, plus reduce the appearance of pores.

Was $44 On Sale: $30 You Save 32% See it!

Keranique Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment

If you’ve noticed that your hair is starting to get thinner, you may want to consider treatment to restore follicle growth and thickness. The main ingredient working in the formula is minoxidil, which is a topical solution to promote new growth at the root, plus strengthen hair that’s already growing.

Was $25 On Sale: $20 You Save 20% See it!

Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Face Mask

What if you could wake up every morning with a bright and radiant complexion? You may be able to with this incredible mask! It works while you sleep to inject your skin with vitamin C and other skin-smoothing ingredients, which is especially great for the winter.

Was $29 On Sale: $15 You Save 48% See it!

FairyBrave Triple Hair Waver & Crimper Wand

Create beautiful and effortless-looking waves with this amazing tool! It couldn’t be easier to use, and the crimping motion makes it a bit gentler on hair instead of a traditional curling iron.

Was $50 On Sale: $30 You Save 40% See it!

EZBASICS Ionic Face Steamer

Create a spa-like experience at home with this facial steamer, designed for pore extraction! It comes with all of the necessary tools you need to pull out blackheads and whiteheads safely.

Was $42 On Sale: $27 You Save 36% See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!