Best CBD Gummies for 2022 — For Anxiety, Sleep and More

CBD — or CBD oil — has crossed over from the world of alternative wellness into the mainstream. Thanks to its purported benefits and lack of psychoactive effects, people are flocking to CBD in droves for a little boost in the health and wellness department. We have found the best CBD gummies for relaxation from dozens of brands and options in the country.

A large chunk of CBD seekers are looking for relaxation, to help with feelings of anxiousness or to get a good night’s rest. And since CBD edibles remain one of the top ways people like to take CBD, we thought we’d take a good, hard look at what’s out there.

We scrutinized the CBD market for high-quality CBD gummies to check for clean CBD sourcing, efficiency, and more. We even combed through hundreds of verified reviews to see what people are really saying are the top CBD gummies to help with relaxation.

Check out which CBD gummies made our list and why they may be your next fave self-care ritual. So sit back, relax, and learn about these stress-relieving bites.

Our Picks: The Best CBD Gummies

1. CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies – Best Overall

CBDfx is one of the most trusted names in the US for domestically-produced CBD supplements. For one, they’ve been around longer than most CBD brands (the company started in 2014). Secondly, they’ve always sourced sustainable hemp from the USA.

It’s no surprise that their best-selling CBD gummy comes in at number one on our list. These nutritious treats are vegan, gluten-free, potent, glowingly reviewed, and 100% all-natural.

CBDfx’s high-quality CBD gummies contain broad spectrum CBD, and depending on the formulation, they come with a wide variety of nutritional extras like spirulina, vitamins and minerals, as well as melatonin. Terpenes—beneficial compounds that give hemp its signature aroma—like linalool and others may contribute to their tranquil effect.

Ingredients: Broad spectrum CBD, organic tapioca syrup, organic cane sugar, purified water, pectin, tri sodium citrate, citric acid, tomato lycopene (for color), natural flavor

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

Organic ingredients

Vegan and gluten-free CBD gummies

Potent at 50 mg of CBD per serving

Up-to-date lab tests for potency and contaminants

Great reviews related to relaxation and sleep

Cons:

Very slight hempy aftertaste

What customers say: Most people describe taking these CBD gummies at the end of the day to support stress relief and a good night’s rest.

We also saw a lot of positive comments about CBDfx’s fast shipping and customer service. Note that many reviewers say there is a bit of an aftertaste due to the all-natural ingredients and strong CBD oil present.

2. CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Gummies – Runner Up

CBDistillery is a mission-driven company out of Colorado that’s considered a seed-to-sale CBD brand. Seed to sale means that CBDistillery controls the production process of their CBD oil– from the hemp seed planted to the online sale.

The brand isn’t just passionate about CBD supplements, they’re deeply committed to clean hemp agriculture, as well as paying it forward with compassionate discounts for those in need.

CBDistillery’s full spectrum CBD gummies have additional terpenes added to their already-potent, full spectrum CBD oil. They also contain a whopping 30 mg of CBD per gummy! No wonder people love popping this tasty treat at the end of a rough day.

Ingredients: Full spectrum CBD, organic tapioca syrup, organic cane sugar, water, pectin, organic natural flavors, citric acid, organic lemon oil, terpenes

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

Full spectrum CBD

Seed-to-sale brand

Potency

Sugar-coated and delicious

Additional terpenes added for increased relaxing effect

Cons:

Slight hempy aftertaste

Free shipping only on orders of $75+

What customers say: Online reviews praise the effectiveness of these CBD gummies, which is always something you want to see. It looks like most people take them specifically for relaxation and/or sleep, and the customer experience is always ranked high.

Again though, there are some reviewers that complain about the taste. Remember, this is potent full spectrum CBD here! And with all-natural ingredients, it accordingly tastes like it.

3. Green Roads Extra Strength CBD Relax Bears – Best THC-Free Gummies

Up to this point, all the relaxing CBD on our list has contained either full spectrum CBD or broad spectrum CBD. That means they contain more of the beneficial hemp compounds besides CBD; things like other cannabinoids and terpenes. These can greatly aid in relaxation.

However, we know a lot of CBD users prefer gummies with 0% THC. From a quality and efficiency standpoint, the Extra Strength Relax CBD Bears from Green Roads are the best CBD gummies without THC.

Taste-wise, these are a fantastic option, and Green Roads hits all the marks for proficient testing and sourcing. Made with pure CBD, these are the best choice for people that don’t want any traces of THC in their supplement.

Ingredients: CBD isolate, Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Lactic Acid, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Titanium Dioxide (Color), Artificial Colors

Pros:

Formulated by a licensed pharmacist

THC-free

Superior testing protocols for safety

US-grown and made

Award-winning CBD brand

Cons:

Multiple artificial ingredients

What customers say: They say there’s a “Green Roads difference,” and judging from verified online testimonials, it rings true. We noticed a large number of reviews where users mention they’ve tried other CBD brands but found Green Roads to be the most efficient CBD products they’ve come across.

4. Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies – Best for Anxiety

Who better to help you relax than Sunday Scaries, an entire brand dedicated to the relaxation properties of CBD? Sunday Scaries, as the name suggests, is laser-focused on providing people natural solutions to chill out and keep anxiousness at bay.

These bestselling CBD gummies will help you chill out, relax, and feel stress-free with just one dose. Sunday Scaries exclusively uses broad spectrum CBD oil made from US hemp. That means you get the benefits of multiple cannabinoids and terpenes, without the THC. And might we add, these gummies are one of the most delicious of the bunch.

Ingredients: Broad spectrum CBD oil, corn syrup, sugar, gelatin, modified food starch (corn), citric acid, apple juice from concentrate, sodium citrate, natural and artificial flavors, coconut oil, carnauba wax

Pros:

Delicious taste

Mission-driven brand

Super affordable with a subscription

Up-to-date lab tests are always available

Cons:

Ingredients are not all-natural

What customers think: Since Sunday Scaries was founded on the principle of providing people CBD to make life a little less scary, it looks like most people seek out the brand for relaxation purposes. Most reviews describe how these gummies take the edge off a hectic lifestyle and help when anxiety starts to kick in.

5. Five CBD Full Spectrum CBD Gummies – Budget-Friendly

If you’re into eating clean, Five CBD’s full spectrum gummies have impeccable ingredients, many of which are organic. No artificial flavors or colors. No animal products.

These vegan delights are also incredibly potent, with a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC. That includes THC. Yes, all of these CBD products by Five CBD fall within the federal legal limit of 0.3% THC per volume, so if you are concerned about the presence of THC, this probably isn’t the product for you.

For those who want full spectrum, uber-potent CBD gummies, these are frankly a dream come true. They won’t break the bank either—Five CBD offers FREE shipping on all orders. And this particular CBD gummy is priced less than the competition anyway.

Ingredients: Full spectrum CBD, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Water, Organic Pear Juice Concentrate, Organic Tapioca Maltodextrin, Pectin, MCT Oil, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Sodium Citrate

Pros:

Priced less than the competition

Awesome flavor choices

All-natural ingredients

Vegan

US-grown hemp

FREE shipping

Cons:

Not for people who don’t want THC

What customers say: A lot of people talk about eating Five CBD gummies at the end of the day and getting a great night’s rest afterward. We also noticed a healthy amount of people speaking about how effective it is for pain relief.

6. Extract Labs CBD Gummies – Best for Sleep

Extract Labs is rightfully considered an industry leader in the CBD space. This team is the real McCoy, a band of hemp extraction and analytics experts. So much so, other CBD companies use Extract Labs to extract and test their own extracts!

Because so much of what they do is in-house, Extract Labs can offer incredibly potent CBD oil at a lower price than the competition. The company sticks to Colorado-grown hemp and keeps veterans close to their hearts with their charitable giving.

Extract Labs CBD Gummies have 33mg of full spectrum CBD per gummy, making them one of the most verifiably potent options out there.

Ingredients: CO2-Extracted Full Spectrum CBD Distillate, Tapioca Syrup*, Cane Sugar*, Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Flavors*, Sodium Citrate, Vegetable Juice (Color)*, Annatto (Color)*, Turmeric (Color)*, Spirulina (Color)* (*Organic)

Pros:

In-house CBD extraction

All-natural, organic ingredients

Vegan

Potent

In-house lab plus third-party testing

Mission-driven brand

Cons:

Free shipping only on orders of $75+

What customers say: Extract Labs wins a lot of points with customers for fast shipping. Taste is another point of interest, and it looks like the majority of people take these CBD gummies at the end of the day to unwind and get a deliciously good night’s sleep.

7. Medterra Keep Calm CBD Gummies – Best Option with Turmeric

Medterra knocks it out of the park when it comes to helping people relax. The CBD gummies are the most potent on our list if you select the higher concentration at 50 mg of CBD per gummy.

But that’s not all—the nutrition experts at Medterra add in turmeric and L-theanine, both selected for their stress-relieving properties.

The people who keep these in their plant-based medicine cabinets swear by them. And with all-natural, organic ingredients, Medterra’s CBD gummies are a clean choice. The gummies are made with CBD isolate, so there’s zero THC. Zero stress.

Ingredients: CBD isolate, L-theanine, turmeric, tapioca syrup, raw sugar, water, citrus pectin, natural flavors and colors, citric acid, sodium citrate, carnauba wax

Pros:

Contains L-theanine and turmeric for better effect

All-natural ingredients

Vegan

US Hemp Authority certified

2 strength choices: 25 mg or 50 mg of CBD per gummy

THC-free

Cons:

No additional cannabinoids

What customers say: The response to Medterra’s CBD gummies are overwhelmingly positive when it comes to efficiency. The words “lifesavers” and “game-changer” are thrown around quite a bit.

8. Charlotte’s Web Daily Wellness CBD Gummies – Most Trusted CBD Brand

If you’re even remotely familiar with the CBD business, you have to have heard of Charlotte’s Web. These are the same people that were essentially the first in the US to start producing CBD-rich extracts to help people with wellness issues.

Today, Charlotte’s Web is perhaps the most trusted CBD company on the planet. They remain committed to impeccable sourcing of all their ingredients, and they are a seed-to-sale brand, meaning they grow their own hemp. In fact, the CBD oil in Charlotte’s Web gummies comes from the company’s proprietary genetics. That means you can’t get the same CBD products anywhere else.

Ingredients: Proprietary organic CBD hemp extract, organic tapioca syrup, organic cane sugar, water, organic tapioca maltodextrin, organic MCT oil, pectin, citric acid, organic natural flavors

Pros:

One of world’s most trusted CBD brands

All-natural, organic ingredients

Seed-to-sale

Organic US hemp

Fantastic taste

Cons:

Low concentration at 15 mg of CBD per serving

What customers say: Unlike most of the other CBD gummies on this list that most people are taking at night, users report taking Charlotte’s Web gummies at all times of the day. Many report a better night’s rest and others like the overall feeling of wellness throughout the day.

9. Joy Organics CBD Gummies – USDA Organic CBD

Looking for a CBD gummy with CBD oil that’s certified USDA organic? Joy Organics probably has the goodies you’re looking for.

Joy Organics was founded by Joy herself, someone who struggled with chronic wellness issues for years until she discovered plant-based health. At that time, there were very few CBD companies to rely on for potent supplements, so Joy and her family forged their own path.

Joy Organics was one of the first US CBD brands to earn USDA organic certification for their CBD oil. Accordingly, their CBD gummies are immaculately sourced and contain organic ingredients. These are a great choice for beginners with a low dosage and great taste.

Ingredients: Organic CBD hemp extract, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Pectin, Citric Acid, Organic Hemp Extract, Natural Colors, Sodium Citrate

Pros:

USDA certified organic

Great for CBD beginners

Charitable brand

Lucrative subscription and rewards program

Vegan

0% THC

Cons:

Low concentration at 10 mg of CBD per serving

What customers say: Reviewers tend to speak a lot about the awesome customer service from Joy Organics. That’s another reason why these CBD gummies are great for beginners; the friendly team at Joy Organics is always on standby for helpful guidance.

10. Soul CBD Gummies – Best Flavor

Soul CBD is a feel-good brand with a CBD gummy standout that’s delicious to boot. Their CBD gummies are made from all-natural ingredients, many of which are organic. And the tart passion fruit flavor is a nice departure from what we normally see from CBD companies.

Note that Soul CBD gummies have less sugar per serving than most gummies out there. They make their gummies with pure CBD (isolate), meaning the THC and other cannabinoids have been removed entirely. They’re also moderately dosed at 25 mg, making them a viable choice for beginners and regular CBD users alike.

Ingredients: Hemp Derived CBD Isolate, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Water, Pectin, Citric Acid, Natural Passion Fruit Flavor Extract, Natural Food Coloring (from Beta Carotene, Paprika, Carrot)

Pros:

Vegan

Organically-grown hemp

Great flavor

Used for calm, sleep, and recovery

All-natural ingredients

0% THC

Cons:

Free shipping only with subscriptions or orders of $100+

What customers say: It appears the majority of online reviews for Soul CBD gummies discuss taking them for some sort of relaxing effect. Whether it’s getting better sleep, relaxing after a long day, or starting the day off in a good mood, users frequently comment on efficiency and the awesome flavor.

11. Koi CBD Gummies | Anytime Balance – Best for CBD Beginners

Like a couple of other CBD companies on this list, Koi CBD uses proprietary CBD extract. This is a quality indicator that points to the consistency of the CBD product. In other words, you can expect similar results every time you buy, since the same CBD hemp is used.

Not only does Koi load these gummies with their THC-free CBD, they only incorporate all-natural ingredients. Koi’s commitment to both meticulous third-party testing and charitable giving make them a mission-driven brand you can feel good about getting behind. Plus, they have FREE shipping!

Ingredients: Proprietary Broad Spectrum CBD Extract, Tapioca Syrup, Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Pectin, Water, Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Sunflower Lecithin, Fruit & Vegetable Juice (color), Tapioca Starch

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

FREE shipping

Vegan

Up-to-date lab tests for purity and potency

Potent

THC-free

Cons:

Low concentration: 10 mg of CBD per serving

What customers say: Though there are a good amount of people saying Koi’s CBD gummies help them sleep, we were struck by the number of people who describe a calm feeling without drowsiness. Reviews seem to point to efficiency in helping the body and mind wind down.

12. Kanibi CBD Organi Gummies – Trendiest

Rounding out our list is Kanibi’s CBD Organi Gummies, deliciously organic treats that are great for people new to CBD. At just 10 mg of CBD per gummy, you can start out low on the dosage scale and work your way up—what both Kanibi and most CBD gummies companies recommend.

If you need a bit more or are already used to taking CBD, you can opt for the higher strength at 25 mg of CBD in each bite. There’s nothing scary or artificial in the ingredient list either.

Kanibi excels at transparency, staying up to date with lab testing on all their CBD products. These current lab tests show that Kanibi’s CBD supplements are safe, potent, and free of contaminants like heavy metals.

Ingredients: CBD distillate, organic tapioca syrup, organic cane sugar, water, pectin, natural flavors, organic fruit and vegetable juice (for color), citric acid, sodium citrate, malic acid, organic sunflower oil, organic carnauba wax

Pros:

All-natural, organic ingredients

Organically grown US hemp

0% THC

Great for CBD beginners

Vegan-friendly gummies

Choice in concentration: 10mg or 25mg CBD per gummy

Cons:

Free shipping only on orders of $100+

What customers say: Reviews for trendy Kanibi CBD gummies are all 4/5 and 5/5 stars. People are taking them who have a variety of wellness concerns, from anxiousness to stress. Many testimonials relate to the relaxing properties of these CBD gummies, so it’s an easy win.

What Criteria Did We Use for This List?

There’s certainly no shortage of CBD gummies for sale out there. To separate the winners from a sea of competitors, we narrowed the field by focusing on these quality indicators:

Clean CBD sourcing

Third-party lab tests made available to the public

Companies that are mission-driven and give back

Efficiency (effectiveness of the product)

Clean CBD Sourcing

It’s important to know where your CBD comes from and how it was produced. We took the guesswork out of this for you by finding out how companies are sourcing and processing their CBD gummies. All the CBD products on this list are made with CBD hemp grown and extracted in the USA. There is no imported CBD oil or untraceable vendor in the top 12.

Available Third-Party Lab Tests

Not only did we make sure all the CBD gummies we selected have current, third-party lab results available, we actually looked at the results! These verify that the CBD products on our list are safe for consumption, free of contaminants, and match the amount of CBD advertised.

Mission-Driven Brands

Because there really are so many CBD gummies out there, narrowing our focus to mission-driven brands means these are purchases our readers can feel good about. The charitable CBD companies on this list are involved in all kinds of ways of giving back through compassionate discounts, volunteering, donating to nonprofits, and more.

Efficiency

Finally—and arguably, most importantly—we had to make sure there’s some sort of evidence that the CBD gummies in question actually work. We analyzed test results for potency to measure this, tried some of the CBD products ourselves, and rummaged through hundreds of verified reviews online to see what people really have to say.

FAQs About CBD Gummies for Relaxation

What are the health benefits of taking CBD gummies?

CBD oil has been found to potentially help with a variety of health issues. According to published scientific literature on the benefits of CBD, plus the anecdotal evidence from the nearly 1,000 verified reviews we looked at, here are the potential health benefits of CBD gummies:

Anxiety relief

Better sleep

Stress support (anecdotal)

Pain relief

Nausea and vomiting relief

Anti-inflammatory

Increased sense of well-being (anecdotal)

In addition to these benefits of CBD oil itself, CBD gummies provide people with a more fun, delicious way to take their daily supplements. CBD gummies are also easy to take on the go, easily and discreetly able to make their way into a purse or pocket.

Do CBD gummies have any side effects?

CBD is known to have little potential for side effects. Plus, CBD is not a psychoactive substance like its psychedelic cousin, THC. This means that CBD will not get you high, even in very large quantities. That said, always consult your doctor when beginning a new health regimen.

What are the different types of CBD gummies?

CBD or CBD oil is processed in a variety of ways, and the CBD gummies on our list contain different kinds of CBD oil. CBD products will contain one of the three types of CBD:

Full spectrum CBD: This is CBD in its most unadulterated form. Other cannabinoids and hemp compounds like terpenes are present. This includes a scant amount of THC that must fall under 0.3% THC per dry weight.

This is CBD in its most unadulterated form. Other cannabinoids and hemp compounds like terpenes are present. This includes a scant amount of THC that must fall under 0.3% THC per dry weight. Broad spectrum CBD : Broad spectrum CBD has THC removed while preserving other cannabinoids and hemp compounds for a synergistic effect.

: Broad spectrum CBD has THC removed while preserving other cannabinoids and hemp compounds for a synergistic effect. CBD isolate: CBD isolate gummies have had all other compounds removed and solely contain CBD.

How do CBD gummies compare to CBD oils?

CBD gummies are considered CBD edibles and must pass through the digestive system before hitting the bloodstream. CBD oils start to get absorbed immediately through membranes in the saliva, making the onset of effects occur sooner.

However, many CBD gummy lovers report longer-lasting effects than CBD oil. It’s also easier to dose your CBD accurately with gummies and to take your CBD with you on the go or when you travel.

How do I choose the best CBD gummies?

When buying CBD gummies, you should pay attention to quality indicators like:

How they source and process their CBD hemp plants

Ingredients

How effective other customers found it

Type of CBD (full spectrum, broad spectrum, or CBD isolate) that’s best for you

Generally, it’s a good idea to choose CBD gummies that are sourced domestically, as the US has higher standards for their hemp plants than most other countries.

Some CBD gummies contain all-natural ingredients, but many do not; so be sure to check the label if that’s an issue for you. Take a look at reviews, potency, and supporting ingredients to get an idea of efficiency.

And finally, opt for a 0% THC product if you are worried about the presence of THC in your CBD gummies. The best CBD gummies for you will ultimately depend on your own preferences and needs.

How many CBD gummies should I eat?

Pay attention to the amount of CBD per serving and follow the instructions recommended by the brand. The overarching advice from CBD brands is to start low and slowly increase the dosage until you reach your desired effect. 10 mg of CBD per serving is on the low end, while 50 mg or more is on the higher end of the dosage scale.

When buying CBD gummies, you should always look at the concentration of CBD in the product to make sure you’re buying the one right for you.

Will CBD gummies show up on a drug test?

Most CBD companies are careful to avoid making any claims surrounding drug testing. That said, if drug testing is something you’re concerned about, a product made from CBD isolate or broad spectrum CBD is a smart choice.

Be sure to check test results too, to make sure that a third-party lab finds 0% THC as advertised by the CBD company.

How long before CBD gummies start to kick in?

CBD gummies are considered CBD edibles, so they must run their course through the digestive system. Most CBD companies and users report recognizing effects from CBD gummies in roughly 30 minutes to an hour.

How long do CBD gummies last?

People usually report feeling the effects of CBD gummies for one hour or more. How long the effects last in your system is dependent on many factors, including dosage, metabolism, and genetics. You can expect CBD gummies to have a shelf life between one year to 18 months when properly stored.

Can you bring CBD gummies on a plane?

The answer to that question depends on the laws surrounding possession of CBD in the departure and arrival countries. Within the US, CBD gummies with 0.3% or less THC are considered federally legal.

Are CBD gummies safe for senior citizens?

CBD has been deemed safe by the World Health Organization, but senior citizens should ask a medical professional if they’re concerned about starting a daily CBD regimen.

Can a child take CBD gummies?

CBD is not regulated by the US Food & Drug Administration and has not been approved for use in children. None of the CBD brands featured on this list recommend giving CBD gummies to children.

However, note that we did come across online reviews from parents who have indeed given their kids CBD products (including gummies). Always check with your child’s pediatrician before starting a new health regimen.

What Are the Best CBD Gummies for You?

If you’re looking to unwind and relax with CBD, CBD gummies are a fantastically effective supplement. They’re tasty, approachable, and easy to take with you. Our list represents the top 12 of these CBD products on the market today.

With something for everyone on any budget, you’ll be able to unwind any of these high-quality CBD gummies we’ve found.

