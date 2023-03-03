21 Incredible Stretchy Jeans You Can Wear All Day Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

All jeans are great, but can we agree that stretch is a key factor when it comes to our favorite pairs? The softness and flexibility stretch jeans provide make them far more comfortable than competitors.

Best of all, you can rock stretch jeans for longer than a pair of non-stretch styles — so naturally, we’re obsessed. You can find them in all shapes and styles, so we decided to pick out the best of the bunch to upgrade your denim wardrobe now. Check out our top picks below!

Jeggings, Skinny and Straight Leg Jeans

1. These pull-on jeggings from Amazon Essentials have a button at the top which convincingly makes them look like real jeans — starting at $15 on Amazon!

2. Shoppers say it doesn’t get more timeless and classic than this pair of Wrangler jeans — starting at $55 on Amazon!

3. These Gloria Vanderbilt skinnies are built to fit curvier figures beautifully — starting at $22 on Amazon!

4. We also adore the curvy girl friendly cut of these skinny jeans from Angels Forever, and they’re available in extended plus sizes — starting at $20 on Amazon!

5. If you want a straight leg jean with a bit of a twist, pick up this jogger-style pair from Sidefeel — $37 on Amazon!

6. This version of Amazon Essential’s jeggings come in so many colors, and the size range is absolutely outstanding — starting at $12 on Amazon!

7. These high-waisted jeans from 7 for all Mankind are mostly straight, but have a slight flare at the hem — starting at $131 at Nordstrom!

8. The carpenter flair throughout these Wit & Wisdom straight leg jeans is totally fresh and different — originally $88, now $53 at Nordstrom!

9. The level of stretch these Kut from the Kloth fitted straight leg jeans have is truly unmatched — $90 at Nordstrom!

10. Though these Levi’s straight leg jeans don’t have as much stretch as other pairs, shoppers still swear by them — originally $108, now $65 at Nordstrom!

11. If you want to invest in super high-quality denim, these jeans from 7 for all Mankind are certainly worth the price — $188 at Nordstrom!

12. The distressing on these Good American straight leg jeans shows just a touch of extra skin without going overboard — $145 at Nordstrom!

13. Reviewers love how these NYDJ jeans are soft and stretchy but don’t lose their shape, even after a few washes — originally $129, now $65 at Nordstrom!

Bootcut, Flare and Wide-Leg Jeans

14. Over 15,000 reviewers adore these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. bootcut jeans so much, they’re a top seller — starting at $24 on Amazon!

15. These wide-leg jeans from Faherty have a workwear vibe inspired by ’70s style — $168 at Nordstrom!

16. We’re beyond excited that SPANX has created this pair of stretch flare jeans which have a shapewear aesthetic behind their design — originally $148, now $74 at Nordstrom!

17. The flare leg on these jeans from Rails isn’t too extreme, which is ideal for everyday wear — originally $188, now $122 at Nordstrom!

18. Throwing on a pair of jeans has never been easier thanks to this pull-on pair from Jag Jeans — originally $74, now $65 at Nordstrom!

19. We dig the added detail of the button-up side pockets on these Wit & Wisdom flare jeans — $98 at Nordstrom!

20. Reviewers say they always get compliments when they wear these Billabong wide-leg jeans — $90 at Nordstrom!

21. Low-rise jeans aren’t for everyone, but if you’re a fan, you’ll love these flares from OWN — originally $75, now $30 at Nordstrom!

