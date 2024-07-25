Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: There’s never a bad time to shop — seriously. Whether you’re shopping for new summer-to-fall fashion essentials or refreshing your shoe rotation, now is a great time to find a deal on everything you need! What’s more, there are deals galore all over that offer great savings!

From Amazon to Zappos, we rounded up the best deals to shop this week! We found a little of everything from dresses to sandals. Read on to see our picks!

Amazon

Amazon is one of our favorite retailers. I found some comfy chic items that i think you’ll gravitate towards.

Merokeety T-shirt Dress

Was $48 You Save 48% On Sale: $25 See it!

Grace Karin Spaghetti Strap Dress

Was $60 You Save 33% On Sale: $40 See it!

Walmart

Walmart is known for selling trendy and affordable garments. I found a sweet set and a little black dress that are worth their prices!

Nine.Eight Women’s Long Sleeve Shirt and Pull On Shorts Set

Was $35 You Save 43% On Sale: $20 See it!

Sofia Jeans Women’s Asymmetric Gathered Dress

Was $20 You Save 50% On Sale: $10 See it!

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is a premier destination for finding modern, stylish items. I found a coat to help you get ready for winter and sleek vintage-inspired jeans.

Michael Michael Kors Wool Blend Coat with Removable Hooded Bib

Was $400 You Save 53% On Sale: $190 See it!

Joe’s The Lara Ankle Cigarette Jeans

Was $198 You Save 49% On Sale: $100 See it!

Target

Target is a fashionista’s dream place to shop — seriously. I found closet staples that will elevate your wardrobe.

Universal Thread Women’s Slim Fit Ribbed Shrunken Tank

Was $8 You Save 15% On Sale: $6.80 See it!

A New Day Women’s Knit Plisse Midi Shift Dress

Was $20 You Save 20% On Sale: $16 See it!

Anthropologie

If you’re into boho chic styles. Anthropologie is for you! I found the prettiest dress and halter top that are sure to become your new favorites!

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Puff-Sleeve Edition

Was $168 You Save 29% On Sale: $120 See it!

Maeve Halter Scarf Bubble-Hem Tank

Was $78 You Save 36% On Sale: $50 See it!

Adidas

When it comes to sporting gear, Adidas is one of the big key brands. I found comfy slides and sneakers that will help give your ensembles a sporty edge!

Adilette 22 Slides

Was $60 You Save 40% On Sale: $36 See it!

Forum Mid Shoes

Was $110 You Save 20% On Sale: $88 See it!

Zappos

Zappos is a key footwear retailer due to it giving its customers deals on popular brands. I found sandals that will make your summer much more cool and casual!

LifeStride Kimmie Wedge Espadrilles

Was $70 You Save 14% On Sale: $60 See It!

Dr. Scholl’s Once Twice Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal

Was $95 You Save 47% On Sale: $50 See it!

DSW

For heels and sneakers alike, DSW is a great place to go to find options for every taste and aesthetic.

Kelly & Katie Feni Slip-On

Was $80 You Save 56% On Sale: $35 See it!

Zodiac Gizelle Platform Mule

Was $90 You Save 44% On Sale: $50 See it!

Revolve

For the girl who’s style is always on point, Revolve is a great place to shop. I found comfy sneakers and winter coats for a steal!

On Cloudnova Sneaker

Was $160 You Save 25% On Sale: $120 See it!

GRLFRND The Big Winter Coat

Was $695 You Save 84% On Sale: $112 See it!

Saks Fifth Avenue

If you’re looking for upscale, luxury finds, look no further than Saks Fifth Avenue. I found some fashion-forward pieces that I’m sure you’ll love.

Marc Jacobs The St. Marc Mini Top Handle

Was $395 You Save 50% On Sale: $198 See it!

Ramy Brook Maxine Embroidered Cover-Up Minidress

Was $295 You Save 30% On Sale: $207 See it!

Free People

By now, you probably know that we love anything from Free People. I found the cutest midi dresses.

Stellar Sweater Mini Dress

Was $50 You Save 60% On Sale: $20 See it!

Iyla Smocked Mini

Was $60 You Save 67% On Sale: $20 See it!

Tory Burch

Tory Burch is synonymous with grace and style. I found some elegant picks that I’m sure you’ll love.

Small Kira Chevron Flap Shoulder Bag

Was $528 You Save 30% On Sale: $369 See it!

Miller Cloud Sandal

Was $198 You Save 30% On Sale: $139 See it!

Michael Kors

If you’re a Michael Kors lover, I found some great deals for you!

Jet Set Travel Large Saffiano Leather Tote Bag

Was $348 You Save 74% On Sale: $89 See it!

Andi Two-Tone Washed Denim Trainer

Was $225 You Save 68% On Sale: $71 See it!

Madewell

Madewell is known for creating sophisticated and elegant separates!

Ribbed Off-the-Shoulder Top

Was $62 You Save 35% On Sale: $40 See it!

The ’90s Straight Jean

Was $128 You Save 6% On Sale: $120 See it!

Banana Republic Factory

Banana Republic Factory will help you look chic and smart!

Crochet Midi Sweater Dress

Was $120 You Save 50% On Sale: $60 See it!

Tencel Wide-Leg Pant