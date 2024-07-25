Your account
From Amazon to Saks Fifth Avenue, Here Are the Best Deals This Weekend — Up to 50% Off

By
Deals this weekend

Let’s face it: There’s never a bad time to shop — seriously. Whether you’re shopping for new summer-to-fall fashion essentials or refreshing your shoe rotation, now is a great time to find a deal on everything you need! What’s more, there are deals galore all over that offer great savings!

From Amazon to Zappos, we rounded up the best deals to shop this week! We found a little of everything from dresses to sandals. Read on to see our picks!

Amazon

Amazon is one of our favorite retailers. I found some comfy chic items that i think you’ll gravitate towards.

Merokeety T-shirt Dress 

Merokeety T-shirt Dress
Amazon
Was $48You Save 48%
On Sale: $25
See it!

Grace Karin Spaghetti Strap Dress

Grace Karin spaghetti strap dress
Amazon
Was $60You Save 33%
On Sale: $40
See it!

Walmart

Walmart is known for selling trendy and affordable garments. I found a sweet set and a little black dress that are worth their prices!

Nine.Eight Women’s Long Sleeve Shirt and Pull On Shorts Set

Nine.Eight Women's Long Sleeve Shirt and Pull On Shorts Set
Walmart

Was $35You Save 43%
On Sale: $20
See it!

Sofia Jeans Women’s Asymmetric Gathered Dress

Sofia Jeans Women's Asymmetric Gathered Dress
Walmart

Was $20You Save 50%
On Sale: $10
See it!

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is a premier destination for finding modern, stylish items. I found a coat to help you get ready for winter and sleek vintage-inspired jeans.

Michael Michael Kors Wool Blend Coat with Removable Hooded Bib

Michael Michael Kors Wool Blend Coat with Removable Hooded Bib
Nordstrom
Was $400You Save 53%
On Sale: $190
See it!

Joe’s The Lara Ankle Cigarette Jeans

Joe's The Lara Ankle Cigarette Jeans
Nordstrom
Was $198You Save 49%
On Sale: $100
See it!

Target

Target is a fashionista’s dream place to shop — seriously. I found closet staples that will elevate your wardrobe.

Universal Thread Women’s Slim Fit Ribbed Shrunken Tank 

Universal Thread Women's Slim Fit Ribbed Shrunken Tank
Target
Was $8You Save 15%
On Sale: $6.80
See it!

A New Day Women’s Knit Plisse Midi Shift Dress

A New Day Women's Knit Plisse Midi Shift Dress
Target
Was $20You Save 20%
On Sale: $16
See it!

Anthropologie

If you’re into boho chic styles. Anthropologie is for you! I found the prettiest dress and halter top that are sure to become your new favorites!

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Puff-Sleeve Edition

Anthropologie The Somerset Maxi Dress: Puff-Sleeve Edition
Anthropologie
Was $168You Save 29%
On Sale: $120
See it!

Maeve Halter Scarf Bubble-Hem Tank

Anthropologie Maeve Halter Scarf Bubble-Hem Tank
Anthropologie
Was $78You Save 36%
On Sale: $50
See it!

Adidas

When it comes to sporting gear, Adidas is one of the big key brands. I found comfy slides and sneakers that will help give your ensembles a sporty edge!

Adilette 22 Slides 

Adidas Adilette Slides 22
Adidas
Was $60You Save 40%
On Sale: $36
See it!

Forum Mid Shoes

Adidas Forum Mid Shoes
Adidas
Was $110You Save 20%
On Sale: $88
See it!

Zappos

Zappos is a key footwear retailer due to it giving its customers deals on popular brands. I found sandals that will make your summer much more cool and casual!

LifeStride Kimmie Wedge Espadrilles

LifeStride Kimmie Wedge Espadrilles
Zappos
Was $70You Save 14%
On Sale: $60
See It!

Dr. Scholl’s Once Twice Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal

Dr. Scholl's Once Twice Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal
Zappos
Was $95You Save 47%
On Sale: $50
See it!

DSW

For heels and sneakers alike, DSW is a great place to go to find options for every taste and aesthetic.

Kelly & Katie Feni Slip-On

Kelly & Katie Feni Slip-On
DSW
Was $80You Save 56%
On Sale: $35
See it!

Zodiac Gizelle Platform Mule

Zodiac Gizelle Platform Mule
DSW
Was $90You Save 44%
On Sale: $50
See it!

Revolve

For the girl who’s style is always on point, Revolve is a great place to shop. I found comfy sneakers and winter coats for a steal!

On Cloudnova Sneaker

On Cloudnova Sneaker
Revolve
Was $160You Save 25%
On Sale: $120
See it!

GRLFRND The Big Winter Coat

GRLFRND The Big Winter Coat
Revolve
Was $695You Save 84%
On Sale: $112
See it!

Saks Fifth Avenue

If you’re looking for upscale, luxury finds, look no further than Saks Fifth Avenue. I found some fashion-forward pieces that I’m sure you’ll love.

Marc Jacobs The St. Marc Mini Top Handle

Marc Jacobs The St. Marc Mini Top Handle
Saks Fifth Avenue
Was $395You Save 50%
On Sale: $198
See it!

Ramy Brook Maxine Embroidered Cover-Up Minidress

Ramy Brook Maxine Embroidered Cover-Up Minidress
Saks Fifth Avenue
Was $295You Save 30%
On Sale: $207
See it!

Free People

By now, you probably know that we love anything from Free People. I found the cutest midi dresses.

Stellar Sweater Mini Dress

Stellar Sweater Mini Dress
Anthropologie
Was $50You Save 60%
On Sale: $20
See it!

Iyla Smocked Mini

Iyla Smocked Mini
Anthropologie
Was $60You Save 67%
On Sale: $20
See it!

Tory Burch

Tory Burch is synonymous with grace and style. I found some elegant picks that I’m sure you’ll love.

Small Kira Chevron Flap Shoulder Bag

Small Kira bag
Tory Burch
Was $528You Save 30%
On Sale: $369
See it!

Miller Cloud Sandal

Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch
Was $198You Save 30%
On Sale: $139
See it!

Michael Kors

If you’re a Michael Kors lover, I found some great deals for you!

Jet Set Travel Large Saffiano Leather Tote Bag

Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Saffiano Leather Tote Bag
Michael Kors

Was $348You Save 74%
On Sale: $89
See it!

Andi Two-Tone Washed Denim Trainer

Michael Kors Andi Two-Tone Washed Denim Trainer
Michael Kors
Was $225You Save 68%
On Sale: $71
See it!

Madewell

Madewell is known for creating sophisticated and elegant separates!

Ribbed Off-the-Shoulder Top

Madewell Ribbed Off-the-Shoulder Top
Madewell
Was $62You Save 35%
On Sale: $40
See it!

The ’90s Straight Jean

The '90s Straight Jean
Madewell
Was $128You Save 6%
On Sale: $120
See it!

Banana Republic Factory

Banana Republic Factory will help you look chic and smart!

Crochet Midi Sweater Dress

Crochet Midi Dress
Banana Republic Factory
Was $120You Save 50%
On Sale: $60
See it!

Tencel Wide-Leg Pant

Tencel Wide-Leg Pants
Banana Republic Factory
Was $80You Save 50%
On Sale: $40
See it!
