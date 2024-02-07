Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping up with fashion trends is hard — which is why it’s often best to find and stick to a favorite brand or preferred silhouette you feel most confident rocking. Tory Burch is a mid-range luxury brand known for its posh and sophisticated sensibilities, and the label is offering customers huge savings right now. Whether you’ve been eyeing your first piece or happen to be a Tory stan, now is the best time to buy all your Tory Burch goodies thanks to the fresh additions to its sale section — which includes savings of up to 50% off new styles.

From chic handbags to comfy shoe options, this Tory Burch sale has something for everyone — literally! With that in mind, we rounded up 15 of the best deals to shop that you’re sure to love — read on to see our picks!

Miller Bombé Low Heel Sandal

Slip on these low-heeled sandals for a fun, spring-forward look — was $298, now just $189!

Small Kira Ruched Convertible Shoulder Bag

Carry all your everyday essentials in this chic and minimal shoulder bag — was $698, now $559!

Kendra Wool and Sequin Jacket

Channel one of the refined ladies who lunch in this wool and sequin jacket — was $698, now just $349!

Quilted Nylon Down Vest

This down vest is ideal for the rest of your winter looks — was $498, now just $299!

Minnie Travel Ballet Flat

Pop on these ballet flats for a versatile and comfy footwear option — was $288, now just $149!

Silk Front Cardigan

This cardigan is bold yet neutral enough to team well with anything in your closet — was $478, now just $239!

Pleated Silk Skirt

This graphic-printed silk skirt is flouncy and will make the ideal wardrobe addition for the upcoming spring and summer seasons — was $598, now just $349!

Patos Sandal

These gold-accented sandals are a fabulous casual alternative — was $238, now just $179!

McGraw Bi-Fold Wallet

Store all your cards and photos in this bi-fold wallet — was $178, now just $119!

Kira Pavé Star Stud Earrings

Shine bright like the star you are with these Pavé star earrings — was $98, now just $69!

Robinson Pebbled Tote

This tote is fantastic as an everyday option or a sturdy travel bag — was $448, now just $329!

Wool V-Neck Sweater

For a warm, versatile feel, grab this wool V-neck sweater for a steal — was $628, now just $359!

Mini Fleming Soft Crescent Bag

This crescent bag is stylish and functional — was $498, now just $349!

Bon Bon Embellished Mini Bag

For a sparkly moment, consider snagging this embellished mini bag for a daring, trendy take — was $398, now just $319!

1″ Miller Crystal Embellished Belt

This crystal-embellished belt is made for holding up jeans or cinching the waist of dresses — was $198, now just $159!

