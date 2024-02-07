Your account
15 Best Deals to Shop During the Tory Burch Sale

By
Tory Burch Sale
Tory Burch

Keeping up with fashion trends is hard — which is why it’s often best to find and stick to a favorite brand or preferred silhouette you feel most confident rocking. Tory Burch is a mid-range luxury brand known for its posh and sophisticated sensibilities, and the label is offering customers huge savings right now. Whether you’ve been eyeing your first piece or happen to be a Tory stan, now is the best time to buy all your Tory Burch goodies thanks to the fresh additions to its sale section — which includes savings of up to 50% off new styles.

From chic handbags to comfy shoe options, this Tory Burch sale has something for everyone — literally! With that in mind, we rounded up 15 of the best deals to shop that you’re sure to love — read on to see our picks!

Miller Bombé Low Heel Sandal

Tory Burch Miller Bombé Low Heel Sandal
Tory Burch

Slip on these low-heeled sandals for a fun, spring-forward look — was $298, now just $189!

See it!

Small Kira Ruched Convertible Shoulder Bag

Small Kira Ruched Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch

Carry all your everyday essentials in this chic and minimal shoulder bag — was $698, now $559!

See it!

Kendra Wool and Sequin Jacket

Kendra Wool and Sequin Jacket
Tory Burch

Channel one of the refined ladies who lunch in this wool and sequin jacket — was $698, now just $349!

See it!

Quilted Nylon Down Vest

Tory Burch Quilted Nylon Down Vest
Tory Burch

This down vest is ideal for the rest of your winter looks — was $498, now just $299!

See it!

Minnie Travel Ballet Flat

Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat
Tory Burch

Pop on these ballet flats for a versatile and comfy footwear option — was $288, now just $149!

See it!

Silk Front Cardigan

Tory Burch Silk Front Cardigan
Tory Burch

This cardigan is bold yet neutral enough to team well with anything in your closet — was $478, now just $239!

See it!

Pleated Silk Skirt

Tory Burch Pleated Silk Skirt
Tory Burch

This graphic-printed silk skirt is flouncy and will make the ideal wardrobe addition for the upcoming spring and summer seasons — was $598, now just $349!

See it!

Patos Sandal

Tory Burch Patos Sandal
Tory Burch

These gold-accented sandals are a fabulous casual alternative — was $238, now just $179!

See it!

McGraw Bi-Fold Wallet

Tory Burch McGraw Bi-Fold Wallet
Tory Burch

Store all your cards and photos in this bi-fold wallet — was $178, now just $119!

See it!

Kira Pavé Star Stud Earrings

Tory Burch Kira Pavé Star Stud Earrings
Tory Burch

Shine bright like the star you are with these Pavé star earrings — was $98, now just $69!

See it!

Robinson Pebbled Tote

Tory Burch Robinson Pebbled Tote
Tory Burch

This tote is fantastic as an everyday option or a sturdy travel bag — was $448, now just $329!

See it!

Wool V-Neck Sweater

Tory Burch Wool V-Neck Sweater
Tory Burch

For a warm, versatile feel, grab this wool V-neck sweater for a steal — was $628, now just $359!

See it!

Mini Fleming Soft Crescent Bag

Tory Burch Mini Fleming Soft Crescent Bag
Tory Burch

This crescent bag is stylish and functional — was $498, now just $349!

See it!

Bon Bon Embellished Mini Bag

Tory Burch Bon Bon Embellished Mini Bag
Tory Burch

For a sparkly moment, consider snagging this embellished mini bag for a daring, trendy take — was $398, now just $319!

See it!

1″ Miller Crystal Embellished Belt

Tory Burch 1" Miller Crystal Embellished Belt
Tory Burch

This crystal-embellished belt is made for holding up jeans or cinching the waist of dresses — was $198, now just $159!

See it!

