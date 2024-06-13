Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

So you just got $100, huh? Not sure what you want to do with it? No one is going to be upset if you use it to buy yourself a little treat. Go ahead, make it all about you. We’ve scoured Amazon for the 10 best deals under $100 you can buy there right now, and there’s a fun variety of goodies to add to your cart right now.

From an excellent pair of earbuds to other goodies you should make room for in your home, there’s a little something for every type of buyer on this list. Check out what’s on offer and get to buying – these sales won’t last long, and you want to make sure you claim yours!

These Are the 10 Best Deals Under $100 Today

1. Beats Studio Buds: These great-sounding earbuds will make listening to your favorite shows and movies even better – just $80!

2. Under Armour Women’s Charged Assert: These running shoes are stylish and super affordable as well – just $56!

3. Waterpik Advanced Water Flosser: Clean your teeth more efficiently with this water flosser, which can hit all those hard to reach areas – just $70!

4. Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler: Hold all the ice water you possibly might need while hiking or on a trip in this tumbler – just $76!



5. Olanly Memory Foam Bath Mat: Step out of the shower on this comfortable, plush mat and dry off – just $54!



6. Cincom Hand Massager: Give your hands the massaging comfort they need with this machine – just $55!

7. Cozy Bliss Faux Fur Throw: Stay chic in this swim cover-up you can wear no matter where you go – just $68!

8. Pelonic Oscillating Tower Fan: Cool off with this fan in your home and get more comfortable – just $58!

9. Homfine Cooling Blanket: Wrap up in this cooling blanket this summer and cool off all night – just $51!

10. Bedsure King Comforter Set: Time to switch out comforters on your bed with this cozy set – just $54!