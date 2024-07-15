The 22 Best Deodorants for Hyperhidrosis

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Our bodies are incredible organisms, constantly at work to maintain a state of balance across all systems. One important tool used in managing homeostasis is sweat. You sweat more than you probably realize. The average person loses 500 mL of sweat per hour, or about two cups. All the more reason I encourage my fitness clients to be mindful of hydration!

As if average sweat levels weren’t enough, approximately five percent of the global population suffers with hyperhydrosis, a serious medical condition caused by the overactivation of the sympathetic nervous system and marked by excessive sweating of as much as 10 liters daily. Sound familiar? You’re at a higher likelihood of having hyperhidrosis if you:

Have a high metabolism

Have noticed excessive sweating since an early age

Have diabetes, a thyroid disorder, or are obese

Suffer with abnormality in the nerves that control sweating

Although sweating keeps us alive, the fact remains this salt-based solution encourages bacteria to release pungent chemicals—a key culprit for underarm malodor. Consequently, individuals are left feeling judged, with their self-esteem often jeopardized by this highly prevalent condition.

While there are more invasive measures of managing hyperhidrosis ranging from Chrissy Teigan’s armpit Botox injections to surgical removal of the sweat nerves (sympathectomy), many folks are able to find the relief they seek in a deodorant for excessive sweating.

I’m no stranger to the struggles of hyperhidrosis. Over the years in the fitness industry, I’ve encountered several clients who’ve asked the embarrassing question, “Why the heck do I sweat so much?” There is no one-size-fits-all solution, and I’ve scoured the market to discover the best deodorant for hyperhidrosis based on your unique needs.

P.S. To clarify, I have decided to include antiperspirants on my list of the 22 Best Deodorants for Hyperhidrosis, as many deodorants are actually formulated with antiperspirants, which is confusing, I know!

Table of Contents

Known for its natural ingredients, making it a great choice for those seeking a chemical-free option

Pros:

Aluminum-free and natural ingredients

Effective odor control

Gentle on the skin

Free from parabens, phthalates, and sulfates

Cons:

May cause irritation for some users

Can leave white marks on dark clothing if over-applied​

As a personal trainer, I appreciate natural deodorants for their ability to provide effective odor protection without the use of harsh chemicals, making them a healthier choice for my clients with sensitive skin or those seeking a more holistic approach in personal care. Blu Atlas’s antiperspirant for severe sweating features a unique blend of bamboo extract and volcanic ash, which act as a sponge to soak up excess sweat, without blocking your pores. So, your skin can still breathe and maintain its normal physiological function, but you walk away with dry pits!

In addition to this, these ingredients respectively display antibacterial and soothing properties, which create an underarm environment unfavorable to bacteria without damaging your skin barrier. To back up these ingredients, the team at Blu Atlas has also included:

Sage leaf—an organic plant-derived extract with antibacterial, antifungal, and astringent properties. While this extract also helps to prevent bacterial growth and survival within your underarm region, it additionally acts as an antioxidant to help protect your skin barrier and as a deodorizer to keep you smelling clean and fresh.

Horsetail extract—a herbal anti-inflammatory agent to soothe irritated skin and promote healing.

This product is perfect for those suffering from skin sensitivities or the occasional mishap when waxing. Ultimately, if you have been looking for a natural, aluminum-free deodorant that can prevent excessive sweating and unwanted odors without upsetting your body’s natural processes, then the Blu Atlas Deodorant could be the one for you!

Key ingredients: Bambusa arundinacea (bamboo) stem extract, volcanic ash bentonite, horsetail extract, and sage leaf

Benefits: Prevents excess sweating, combats bacterial-induced odor, and soothes irritated skin

Contains AHAs that help exfoliate the skin while providing odor protection

Pros:

Exfoliates and brightens underarms with AHAs

Vegan and cruelty-free

No aluminum, baking soda, or synthetic fragrance

Cons:

May not provide strong odor protection for heavy sweaters

Some users may experience skin sensitivity due to AHAs

The secret behind this funk-fighting deodorant is a five-ingredient blend:

Shikimic acid

Mandelic acid

Lactic acid

Hyaluronic acid

Aloe vera juice

Together, this combination acts in synergy to eliminate odors, prevent bacterial growth and keep your underarm skin hydrated and exfoliated.

To prevent odors, this product has been formulated with a selection of AHAs (lactic, mandelic, and shikimic acid) that create an environment that inhibits bacterial growth and survival, limiting the bacteria’s ability to release funky chemicals in the first place.

As AHAs are commonly used in skincare as chemical exfoliants, this product additionally tackles skin discoloration within your underarm region, which truly is an added bonus if you ask me!

I’m a proponent of uncomplicated ingredients lists, especially for those with sensitive skin. The team at Kosas has made sure to keep your underarm region nourished and calm by fortifying this product with hyaluronic acid and aloe vera. These ingredients respectively help draw moisture out of the surrounding environment to keep your skin cells hydrated and soothe any irritation. Plus, as it is available in three delightful scents (Serene Clean, Fragrance Free, and Beachy Clean), this product is well worth a try in my books!

Key ingredients: Shikimic acid, mandelic acid, lactic acid, hyaluronic acid, and aloe vera juice

Benefits: Prevent bacterial-induced malodor and maintain underarm hydration

Provides up to 72 hours of odor protection, making it ideal for extended wear

Pros:

Provides odor control for up to 72 hours

Safe for all body parts

Aluminum-free and baking soda-free

Cons:

Thick texture can be difficult to apply

Scent may not be appealing to everyone

One of the best birthday gifts you can buy for your personal trainer is a great deodorant, and that’s exactly what one of my clients bought me last year. Lume is touted for its long-lasting benefits, capable of up to 72-hours of odor-fighting power. While I haven’t put that three-day claim to the test, I can attest this was the first antiperspirant for severe sweating I’ve used that has provided the protection I need after a full day of group fitness classes.

How do they do it? For starters, Lume includes ingredients like magnesium hydroxide and mandelic acid that are known to neutralize odor-causing bacteria. This effectively gets to the root of the problem, preventing unpleasant smells from developing in the first place. Furthermore, the pH-balanced formula creates an inhospitable environment for bacteria to thrive, allowing it to last longer than many other brands on the market.

Key ingredients: Magnesium hydroxide, caprylic, tapioca starch, lavender oil, lactic acid

Benefits: Long-lasting, natural ingredients, pH balanced

Convenient wipe format makes it easy to carry and apply on-the-go

Pros:

Convenient and portable

Effective for excessive sweating and hyperhidrosis

Contains 15% aluminum chloride

Cons:

Can cause skin irritation or sensitivity

Single-use wipes may generate more waste

Let’s face it. The average person today lives on-the-go. As a busy fitness professional, I love the Max Clinical Antiperspirant Wipes. Perfect for post-workout use, I appreciate the ability to target specific areas like my legs and face after an intense cardio session. The fast-drying formula means no residue or stickiness, making it simple to swing by the locker room for a quick fix-me-up between my classes.

An excellent tip I’d suggest trying is to use your SweatBlock wipes before you go to bed. Since our sweat glands are less active at night, this allows the aluminum chloride to absorb and create a stronger barrier against sweat. Best of all, evening application reduces the risk of skin irritation since the skin has all night to adjust.

Key ingredients: Aluminum chloride, witch hazel extract, aloe vera

Benefits: Convenience, targeted application, portable

Gentle, mineral-based formula suitable for sensitive skin

Pros:

Natural mineral salts prevent odor

Hypoallergenic and free from fragrances, parabens, and aluminum

Long-lasting protection

Cons:

May not control sweat effectively

Requires wetting before application

To keep you smelling as clean as your skin looks, the world-renowned dermo-cosmetic brand Crystal Mineral has developed its very own aluminum-free formula, which is targeted at those of us suffering from sensitive skin.

A key ingredient is Zinc gluconate, which functions as a bacteria-killing compound, thereby neutralizing the foul odor that accompanies hyperhidrosis. Best of all, you can still expect up to 24-hours of protection even without the use of harsher ingredients. So, if you are in search of a quick and easy fix for your secretory surplus, then the team at Crystal Mineral has got you covered.

Key ingredients: Potassium alum, xanthan gum, zinc gluconate

Benefits: Gentle, non-staining, safe for all body areas

Simple, clean ingredients with a focus on minimalism in both formulation and packaging

Pros:

Aluminum-free and natural ingredients

Light, pleasant scent

Gentle on sensitive skin

Cons:

Not as strong on odor control for heavy sweaters

Relatively high price point

If you scroll, you’ve probably come across Glossier as they frequently create trending products that dominate social media. Glossier, renowned for developing natural and beautifully packaged skincare and makeup products, has a reputation that speaks for itself. For the minimalists, there are a few features sure to catch your attention:

Natural ingredients combat odor without unnecessary additives

Multi-functional formula fights odor and cares for skin

Sleek and simple packaging

Easy-to-use stick form

With a coconut oil base to moisturize your underarm region, magnesium hydroxide to combat odor-causing bacteria, superfruit elderberry extract to heal, and potato starch to absorb extra sweat, the Glossier Hyperhidrosis treatment antiperspirant for severe sweating is truly primed to tackle problematic underarm regions.

And to top it all off, this deodorant is just as good for you as it is for the environment, as all four scents (Sandstone, Glossier You, Orange Blossom Neroli, and Unscented) are refillable. So, once you are done with one, you can easily try out a new scent until you find the one that is perfect for you!

Key ingredients: Magnesium hydroxide, potato starch, elderberry extract, and coconut oil

Benefits: Antibacterial, hydrating, and scented to keep your pits fresh

Features a refreshing eucalyptus scent that is both pleasant and invigorating

Pros:

Natural eucalyptus extract for a fresh scent

Alcohol-free and gentle on skin

Effective for moderate odor control

Cons:

Not suitable for very heavy sweating

Scent may not be liked by everyone

When you suffer with hyperhidrosis, you can often get so caught up finding something that’ll keep odor at bay that it can be hard to include the quality of the scent into the equation. Malin + Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant has you covered. Its formulation includes natural eucalyptus extract, which has inherent antibacterial properties that help neutralize odor-causing bacteria.

The secret ingredient behind the invigorating aroma isn’t really so secret. In fact, it’s in the name. Unlike many deodorants that may mask odors with heavy, artificial fragrances, Malin+Goetz utilizes the natural, crisp scent of eucalyptus. This provides a refreshing, clean aroma that not only masks any potential odors but also offers an uplifting sensory experience.

Meanwhile, Citronellyl, a synthetic odor-neutralizing compound, works by antagonizing the effect of pungent odorants within the air, revitalizing those problematic underarm regions. No matter the occasion, the Malin+Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant will keep you as fresh as a daisy. So give it a try and tell me what you think!

Key ingredients: Eucalyptus and citronellyl

Benefits: Antimicrobial properties and odor-neutralizing

Cream formula that is moisturizing and soothing for the skin

Pros:

Nourishing ingredients like marula and shea butter

Aluminum-free and fragrance-free

Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons:

Cream consistency can be messy to apply

May not provide enough odor control for heavy sweaters

When it comes to Drunk Elephants’ Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream, one dollop a day truly keeps sweaty pits at bay! This no-nonsense deodorant is formulated to include naturally derived arrowroot powder to mop up excess sweat, while Mandelic acid tackles any stubborn bacteria. On hot days when I know I’ve got a crazy, active schedule, here’s how I like to start my day:

After a shower, I wipe problem areas down with a SweatBlock wipe .

. Once dry, I apply a small amount of Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream to the pits, feet, inner thighs, chest, back, bikini area, and behind the knees.

Sweet Pitti Deodorant features a blend of shea butter, marula oil, and mongongo oil. This works to respectively strengthen the barrier of your skin and keep it hydrated and nourished. So, this deodorant has you covered at any point of the day (or night).

Key ingredients: Arrowroot powder, mandelic acid, shea butter, marula oil, and mongongo oil

Benefits: Absorbs excess sweat, holds antibacterial properties, and hydrates underarm skin

Highly effective spray for those with severe sweating issues

Pros:

Highly effective for hyperhidrosis

Provides long-lasting protection

Easy to apply spray

Cons:

Contains aluminum chloride, which can cause irritation

Strong chemical scent

Those who suffer with the most extreme hyperhidrosis likely aren’t worried about features like convenience and scent. If you need something to keep severe sweating at bay, look no further than Perspi-Guard Maximum Strength Antiperspirant Spray.

Concentrated with an aluminum-based formula designed specifically to extinguish those sweaty pits of any odor-producing capabilities, the Perspi-Guard Maximum Strength Antiperspirant Spray can provide long-term relief with a once or twice-weekly dose being advised.

This clinical-strength deodorant temporarily blocks the sweat glands, and dermatologists recognize the benefits of its dual-active properties:

Stretches the sweat ducts and forms a partial obstruction, preventing sweat from reaching the skin’s surface

Soothes the skin with allantoin and glycerin, making it gentle despite its strong antiperspirant action​

In addition, this solution is ultra-gentle on the skin and is thus perfectly suited for non-suffers too!

Key ingredients: Aluminum-based compounds

Benefits: Blunts sweat production

Helps brighten underarm skin while providing antiperspirant protection

Pros:

Gentle formula suitable for sensitive skin

Contains brightening ingredients

Provides effective odor and sweat protection

Cons:

Contains aluminum

Higher price point

Discoloration can be embarrassing. Especially in areas like the underarms or thighs where frequent shaving and consistent friction makes it more common for the skin to darken. This can become more pronounced with the use of deodorant. Although it costs a little more than what you’re probably used to spending, DERMAdoctor Total Nonscents Ultra-Gentle Brightening Antiperspirant has you covered as it:

Offers effective, all-day odor protection

Lightens dark underarms through the use of brightening agents such as glycolic acid and vitamin C

Soothes and hydrates with aloe vera and allantoin

DERMAdoctor makes it a goal to offer strong protection while considering aesthetics, allowing you to kill two birds with one stone upon each application. For even more pronounced results, consider using a best-selling brightening soap before application.

Key ingredients: Glycolic acid, Vitamin C, aloe vera, allantoin, aluminum zirconium

Benefits: Can lighten dark skin, hydrating

Reliable and effective for daily protection against sweat and odor

Pros:

Strong sweat protection

Moisturizing formula

Pleasant scent options

Cons:

Contains aluminum

Can leave white marks on clothing

Looking for superior sweat protection in a skin-friendly formula without compromising on effective odor control? Dove Clinical Protection provides round-the-clock protection from sweat, smells, and everything between. Through the inclusion of aluminum-based ingredients within its formula, the clinical protection range is highly efficacious at preventing excess sweating in the first place, which in turn stops bacterial growth in your underarm region.

As a brand that prides itself on its large selection of moisturizers, Dove hasn’t forgotten to keep your underarm region skin nourished too with this range being fortified with various ingredients to soothe and moisturize this delicate region. Oh, and did I mention this product works for up to 96 hours?

Key ingredients: Aluminum-based ingredients

Benefits: Antiperspirant with moisturizing properties

Effective for use on hands and feet as well as underarms

Pros:

Designed for hyperhidrosis

Quick-drying formula

Provides strong sweat control

Cons:

Contains aluminum

Can cause skin irritation

Most of us think of armpits when we think of sweat, but the fact remains we have sweat glands all over the body. The palms and soles of the feet are common problem areas for folks with hyperhidrosis. Carpe contains a high concentration of aluminum sesquichlorohydrate, an FDA-approved ingredient that effectively blocks sweat glands and reduces excessive sweating. Just a few qualities that make Carpe the best deodorant for hand and foot sweat include:

Targeted, high-efficacy formulation

Dermatologist recommended

Non-greasy and quick-drying properties

Positive user reviews

Supplemented with eucalyptus oil and moisturizing agents that soothe the skin and reduce chafing, the team at Capre has done its bit to improve the outcome for patients living with hyperhidrosis. If you’re dissatisfied with your current therapeutic management, especially oral-based medications with nasty side effects, Carpe could offer the confidence restoration you’ve been looking for.

Key ingredients: Eucalyptus oil and moisturizing agents

Benefits: Combats odor-producing bacteria while keeping the skin nourished

Natural, aluminum-free roll-on deodorant that offers 24-hour protection

Pros:

Natural and organic ingredients

Free from aluminum and synthetic fragrances

Gentle and moisturizing

Cons:

May not be effective for heavy sweating

Scent may not last all day

Sensitive skin often doesn’t pair well with long ingredients lists, and even the application method can cause uncomfortable flare ups. If you have been fruitlessly searching for a hyperhidrosis treatment deodorant derived from natural ingredients, free from irritants that frustrate sensitive skin, and, most importantly, that’s actually effective in keeping you sweat-free and smelling fresh, then you are in luck.

Not only does Weleda’s range of 24-hour Roll on Deodorants match up to this description, but they have won the approval of dermatologists and general consumers when it comes to keeping sweat and smells at bay—without causing harm to your skin or the environment.

Available in a variety of scents designed to please the whole family, Weleda has truly kept to its word when it comes to making natural and inclusive products that are fit for all. Best of all, its roll-on applicator provides smooth, even coverage without sticky residue.

Key ingredients: Hamamelis virginiana (witch hazel), water, and glycerin

Benefits: Provides 24-hour protection from body odor

Strong formula specifically designed for those with hyperhidrosis

Pros:

Highly effective for excessive sweating

Long-lasting protection

Affordable

Cons:

Contains aluminum chloride

Can cause skin irritation

If you’re looking for prescription-strength hyperhidrosis relief without a prescription, Certain Dri Roll-On Antiperspirant contains 12% aluminum chloride, making it one of the more potent and effective antiperspirants on the market. With long-lasting protection for up to 72 hours, this fragrance-free deodorant is designed to be applied at night, allowing it to plug the sweat ducts at rest for best results during the day.

It’s worth noting for those with sensitive skin that the high concentration of aluminum chloride can cause mild irritation and redness, so it should be met with caution.

Key ingredients: 12% aluminum chloride

Benefits: Potent antiperspirant with 72-hour protection against sweat and odors

Provides strong protection while being gentle on sensitive skin

Pros:

Strong sweat and odor protection

Cream formula for targeted application

Pleasant scent options

Cons:

Contains aluminum

Can leave residue on clothing

The skin on the underarms is delicate, and rigorous activities can cause irritation and discomfort that are only exacerbated by certain antiperspirants. Rexona Clinical Protection Antiperspirant Cream utilizes sweat-fighting technology achieved by a range of ingredients, the most prominent being aluminum zirconium and hydrating compounds. Together, they assist in keeping your sweat-prone areas dry without damaging your skin’s natural oils.

Endorsed by dermatologists, Rexona Clinical Protection goes the extra mile to ensure their product offers strong odor protection without all the irritation. Just some of the measures they take include:

Clinical strength deodorant

Use of moisturizing ingredients like dimethicone and sunflower seed oil

Cream-based formula for comfortable application

This summer-resistant antiperspirant cream ensures you can enjoy that beach day without worrying about the consequences of your overactive sweat glands.

Key ingredients: Aluminum zirconium and hydrating compounds

Benefits: Strong antiperspirant with pro-hydrating properties

Features a pleasant herbal scent and is free from aluminum

Pros:

Natural botanical ingredients

Pleasant herbal scent

Free from aluminum

Cons:

Not as strong for heavy sweating

Higher price point

Do heavy fragrances bother you? Maybe you have highly-sensitive skin but still want your hyperhidrosis treatment deodorant to leave you smelling pleasant. When designing a product, the process of balancing luxury and practicality is no small feat. However, when you look at the deodorant by the team at Aesop, they have clearly achieved a natural product with pleasant aroma using:

Zinc ricinoleate to absorb excess moisture

Wasabi extract to protect your skin barrier from environmental stress and kill bacteria

Sage for aromatic properties

From the packaging to the milky lotion texture, everything about this herbaceous deodorant screams luxury, making it the perfect product for those wanting to tackle excess sweat while ultimately smelling like a million dollars.

Key ingredients: Zinc ricinoleate, wasabi extract, and a blend of essential oils

Benefits: Luxurious deodorant with skin barrier-strengthening properties

Known for its pleasant scent and effectiveness for everyday use

Pros:

Natural and aluminum-free

Pleasant scent

Gentle on sensitive skin

Cons:

May not provide strong odor control for heavy sweaters

Can be hard to find in stores

When it comes to designing a wildly successful deodorant, MegaBabe truly knows where to start. It’s not just a fly-by-night gimmick. The key is the clever combination of natural ingredients to achieve:

Gentle formula suitable for sensitive skin

Effective odor control

Non-sticky application

Subtle fragrance

Cruelty-free and vegan credentials

Available in four equally divine scents (Rosy Pits, Beachy Pits, Sunny Pits, and Soapy Pits), the Megababe Daily Deodorant is the perfect way to fight the symptoms of hyperhidrosis. The brand provides a reliable solution for maintaining freshness and confidence throughout the day, making it a favorite among those looking for a trustworthy daily deodorant option.

Key ingredients: Saccharomyces ferment filtrate, willow bark, caffeine, squalane, green tea, colloidal oatmeal, coconut, and vitamin E

Benefits: Deodorant with antibacterial, moisturizing, skin barrier restoring, and soothing properties

Free from synthetic fragrances, making it suitable for those sensitive to smells.

Pros:

Natural ingredients

Gentle on the skin

Light, fresh scent

Cons:

May not be effective for heavy sweating

Higher price point

A 2009 study found that 30% of the general population find scented products irritating, some even reporting physical symptoms like headaches and breathing difficulty when in close proximity to a scented product. If this sounds like you, Mario Badescu has you covered. This natural product is a great alternative for those wanting to harness the power of botanicals when battling hyperhidrosis. In addition to fragrance sensitivity, you might also consider use if you suffer with:

Eczema

Dermatitis

Post-shaving sensitivity

Allergies

To combat perspiration, this product contains tapioca starch, a well-known extract of the cassava plant. This natural ingredient is a great aluminum alternative as it can absorb sweat without blocking the pores themselves. To add to these features, a unique blend of sage, cucumber, and ginger root oils have been infused into this product to neutralize underarm odors and soothe skin irritated by shaving, daily abrasion, or environmental exposure.

Key ingredients: Tapioca starch, sage, cucumber, and ginger root oil

Benefits: Antiperspirant and natural moisturizer

Sustainable packaging and natural ingredients appeal to environmentally-conscious users.

Pros:

Eco-friendly packaging

Natural and aluminum-free

Gentle on skin

Cons:

May not provide strong odor control for heavy sweaters

Can be messy to apply

Want to keep your hyperhidrosis at bay while keeping your carbon footprint minimal? When it comes to being a brand that puts both you and the environment first, the team at Ethique really said say less! If you have wanted a cruelty-free, vegan, palm oil-free deodorant made from fairly traded and sustainably sourced ingredients and packaged without plastic, then the Ethique Solid Deodorants are just what is missing from your current routine.

Unlike liquid or gel deodorants, these sticks are undiluted and highly concentrated—meaning a little goes a long way! Within this product, three key ingredients (magnesium hydroxide, zinc oxide, and bamboo) work in unison to create an underarm environment unfavorable to odor-causing bacteria and absorb excess sweat. You will appreciate:

Zero-waste packaging

Aluminum-free formula

Eco-friendly manufacturing process

Vegan and cruelty-free

I love the convenient packaging, which makes this deodorant perfect to pop in your bag on the go or take traveling when you are tight on space.

Key ingredients: Magnesium hydroxide, zinc oxide, and bamboo

Benefits: Kills those sweat-harboring bacteria

Designed with men in mind, offering strong and long-lasting protection.

Pros:

Strong odor and sweat protection

Pleasant scent options

Affordable

Cons:

Contains aluminum

Can leave residue on clothing

Although men and women have the same number of sweat glands, men tend to produce more sweat per gland than women. Considering the higher volume of sweat and adding hyperhidrosis to the mix, it’s understanding how frustrating it can be while shopping for a deodorant capable of offering the level of protection active men need.

Harry’s has the ingredients you’ve been looking for. Formulated with male physiology in mind, there are two key ingredients that drive success:

High efficacy and potency aluminum salt (20%) to prevent the excess sweating caused by hyperhidrosis

Allantoin to moisturize and soothe irritated skin

Harry’s Odor and Enhanced Sweat Control is available in four masculine signature scents:

Redwood

Shiso

Stone

Fig

Harry’s Odor & Enhanced Sweat Control Extra-Strength Antiperspirant is the best deodorant for men due to its clinical strength formula, long-lasting protection, masculine scent, quick-drying and non-irritating formulation, comfortable application, dermatologist-tested safety, and affordability. It offers men a reliable solution for managing sweat and odor while enhancing their grooming routine with a product designed specifically for their needs and preferences.

Key ingredients: 20% aluminum salt and allantoin

Benefits: Antiperspirant and deodorizer which acts for up to 48 hours post application

Provides prescription-strength protection against sweat and odor.

Pros:

Prescription-strength protection

Effective for hyperhidrosis

Long-lasting

Cons:

Contains aluminum

Can cause skin irritation

This is one I’ve recommended to multiple clients due to its clinical strength and effectiveness. My clients have found it effective in keeping them dry and comfortable during workouts, especially those who suffer embarrassment with excessive sweat in the armpits and around the inner thighs. That’s because this prescription-strength deodorant features everything I feel comfortable recommending:

Potent formula for extended sweat protection

Clinical endorsement

Skin-friendly ingredients

Quick-drying properties

Cost-effectiveness

The key is in the high concentration of aluminum zirconium, a potent antiperspirant agent. Best of all, with 72-hour protection, you can enjoy confidence in-between showers.

Key ingredients: Aluminum zirconium, glycerin, aloe vera

Benefits: Clinical-strength protection, gentle on skin

Combines effective sweat and odor protection with skin-soothing ingredients.

Pros:

Provides effective odor and sweat control

Gentle on sensitive skin

Hypoallergenic

Cons:

Contains aluminum

Higher price point

When it comes to deodorants, you’ve probably experienced the big three:

White stains on black clothing

Yellow stains on white clothing

Odor regardless of how much product you apply

The team at Uriage has taken these all into account when designing their own Power 3 Deodorant. Formulated with aluminum to prevent sweating, an antibacterial complex that kills odor-producing bacteria, and Uriage’s own thermal water to soothe, this hypoallergenic alcohol-free result is your underarm region’s newest bestie.

Uriage earned recognition as the best overall deodorant for excessive sweating by effectively combining combining effectiveness, comfort, and value:

Triple action formula

Highly effective ingredients

Up to 48-hours of protection

Affordable price point

And if you don’t quite believe me yet, these numbers truly speak louder than words as 86% of users noticed a reduction in perspiration, 95% an anti-white stain action, and 100% an anti-yellow stain action. You can sleep easy knowing this product won’t be harsh on your skin or your clothes!

Key ingredients: Uriage thermal water, aluminum chlorohydrate, a complex of anti-bacterial and anti-enzyme ingredients, and bisabolol

Benefits: Antiperspirant with anti-stain and soothing properties

Deodorant for Excessive Sweating Shopping Guide

Let’s face it. Most of us aren’t as confident as Travis Kelce when it comes to pit stains. If you’re amongst the five percent who suffers from hyperhidrosis, you’ve probably learned the basic rules. Wear flip flops when possible. Stay in the shade. And whatever you do, never, ever wear gray on a hot day or to the gym! With knowledge comes power, so let’s take a moment to learn a little more about the condition to understand how to make the right choices while shopping.

Identify Your Sweat Patterns

Not everyone who suffers with excessive sweating perspires the same way. The first step in finding the best antiperspirant for hyperhidrosis is to know what kind of sweater you are. Here are some questions to ask yourself to get a better understanding of your own personal needs:

Do I sweat primarily in a certain area like the hands, feet, or face?

Are there triggers that set off sweating like exercise, heat, or stress?

What situations prompt severe sweating over more mild to moderate episodes?

Learn How to Read the Ingredients List

Most people don’t read past the claims made on the product label. All that fine print typically remains a mystery, but it shouldn’t. With a little bit of knowledge under your belt, you can make an educated decision whether or not to buy a particular hyperhidrosis deodorant. To make it simple, let’s break down the three main types of shoppers:

Average Shopper- Look for products containing aluminum chloride or aluminum zirconium. Both ingredients have proven effective in sweat blocking.

Sensitive Skin- If you are prone to skin sensitivity, look for products that add a soothing ingredient like aloe vera or chamomile. Products containing fragrances and/or alcohol should be avoided.

Natural Preference- If you prefer natural products, look for plant-based ingredients. Keep in mind, you’ll typically experience a compromise in odor-fighting capabilities with natural ingredients.

Preferred Application Method

Deodorants have evolved since the first product was patented in 1888, and we’ve come a long way from the original application method of using the fingers. The right application method for you will be largely dependant on personal preference:

Roll-ons and Sticks- Easy to apply evenly even over larger surface areas

Sprays- Results in less residue but often less effective for heavy sweaters

Creams and Gels- Higher concentration of active ingredients effective for targeted areas

Strength and Duration

You get what you pay for. If you suffer from severe hyperhidrosis, it can be well worth it to spend a little more for something formulated to last longer. However, if you typically struggle with milder sweat sessions, you may be able to opt for something a little less intense. There are three basic levels of strength and duration you’ll come across as you shop for the best deodorant for hyperhidrosis:

Regular Antiperspirant- Standard product for moderate sweating, typically providing 24-hour protection

Long-Lasting- Packaging will typically include verbiage like “long-lasting” or “extended protection”

Clinical Strength- Best for severe hyperhidrosis with 48+ hours of protection

Personal Preference and Lifestyle

While we’ve covered the main buying points to consider while deodorant shopping, there are important personal factors to consider to ensure you can make the most of your purchase.

Fragrance vs. Fragrance-Free- If you choose a fragrant deodorant, make sure it’s a scent you can commit to for several weeks. Those with sensitivities may want to find something fragrance-free.

Lifestyle Needs- Do you live a hectic day-to-day lifestyle? Water-resistant or sport-specific formulas can provide the support needed for those who are very active and/or spend a lot of time outdoors.

Convenience- If you’re an on-the-go type of person, convenience factors like travel-size options are good to consider.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between a deodorant and an antiperspirant?

A deodorant (meaning without odor) is described as a substance that aims to conceal or mask unpleasant bodily odors, while antiperspirants are defined by their physiological antagonism of sweat secretion. However, nowadays both terms are used interchangeably, partly due to most products claiming to exhibit both properties. Nevertheless, their etymology is rather distinct and remains used in clinical practice.

Does the type of formulation matter? (that is: roll-on, spray, gel, etc.)

As of yet, no clinical study outlines the best type of deodorant to use; therefore, whether it is a stick, roll-on, gel, cream, aerosol, or any other formulated product, personal preference trumps any anecdotal evidence. Yet, it should be duly noted that aerosols tend to leave the driest residue, while sticks can provide a film-like sheath and are generally more practical. Ultimately, trial and error, according to your needs, desires, and wants, is the more appropriate way to choose the best deodorant for you!

What are things that you should avoid?

Baking soda should be an ingredient to steer away from. As an alkaline agent (basic on the pH scale), baking soda with prolonged contact can raise the pH of the skin. This can aggravate the skin surface, causing irritation, redness, and severe dry patches/abrasions. So, despite being an excellent antiperspirant, baking soda tends to do more harm than good.

What is so bad about aluminum?

Although aluminum has been recognized for its antiperspirant activity, concerns over breast cancer and neurodegenerative conditions with prolonged exposure caused the public to rethink what products are safe. However, according to the American Cancer Society, no studies have found a correlation between breast cancer incidence and aluminum exposure.

With respect to neurodegenerative conditions, with Alzheimer’s being of particular interest, no convincing evidence between aluminum exposure and the development of Alzheimer’s disease has been established. This just goes to show that pseudo-science (false science) propagated by the media is causing drastic consequences for the public; hence ongoing data collection is needed to put these rumors to rest.

How do I get the most out of my deodorant?

To achieve stark benefits with your chosen deodorant, sticking to a stepwise routine is paramount.

Firstly, ensure the deodorant application is onto dry, sweat-prone regions. You should avoid applying any product (whether it be deodorant or antiperspirant) to irritated, broken skin as to prevent adverse side effects. To get full coverage of your underarm regions, applying a series of upward and downward strokes is necessary. Individuals with excess hair should lean on applying more products to be on the safe side. Studies have shown that applying your deodorant at night when it is cooler and less humid creates the perfect environment for your product to thrive and do its job. Lastly, for those who experience facial sweat, experts recommend applying antiperspirant along the frontal forelock (hairline).

How does the choice of workout clothing tie into using deodorant for hyperhidrosis?

The combination of effective deodorant and appropriate workout clothing can significantly improve your comfort during exercise. While a clinical-strength deodorant helps control underarm sweat, moisture-wicking workout gear can manage overall body perspiration. This dual approach minimizes sweat-related discomfort and enhances your workout performance. By keeping sweat under control both at the skin level and through proper clothing, you can focus on your fitness goals without being distracted by excessive sweating.