Travis Kelce gets very sweaty.

“Look at these f–king dehydrated pits,” Travis, 34, said during the Wednesday, January 24, episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “You’ve got some pit stains going,” Jason, 36, quipped as Travis held up his arms to show that his shirt was completely drenched.

“I don’t know if that’s dehydrated, I think you’re overhydrated,” Jason joked, prompting Travis to explain that he experiences increased perspiration when he hasn’t had enough water. “That’s how I know,” he said. “My pits just start leaking.”

The sweat got so out of control that Travis even changed his top. “Do I have another shirt?” he said while scanning the room. “This is bad. What the f–k is this?”

Related: Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Is a Fashion Star: See His Style Evolution in P... Travis Kelce might be one of the NFL’s most accomplished tight ends, but he is equally known for his stylish ensembles off the field. Kelce’s style frequently makes a splash ahead of every Kansas City Chiefs game, whether he struts into a stadium in a tailored suit or a designer two-piece. “Without a doubt, I […]

Jason then poked fun at Travis for wearing a light gray shirt in the first place. “The most risky color,” Jason teased before Travis reemerged on camera in a beige hoodie.

Travis’ wardrobe malfunction came as he and Jason were discussing the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 21.

Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, watched Travis, a tight end for the Chiefs, take on the Bills from a suite with family and friends, including Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The game proved to be so exciting for Jason that he even took off his shirt despite the brisk temperatures. “It was incredible,” Jason said on Wednesday. “I mean, honestly one of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had from start to finish. Buffalo, Bills Mafia … it was an electric atmosphere.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline: From Chiefs Games to Priv... Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Jason explained that he wanted to let loose after finishing “a very grueling season” with the Eagles, who were knocked out of Super Bowl contention after a wild card game earlier this month. “This was an opportunity to honestly just go someplace and forget about all that and just go have fun and root on [my] brother,” he said.

Swift, 34, was amused by Jason’s antics, with Travis sharing, “Tay said she absolutely loved you.”

Since the couple began dating last summer, Swift has been spotted supporting Travis at multiple Chiefs games throughout the NFL season. She’s bonded with his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, and other close friends in various VIP suites, but Sunday marked the first time Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, were able to connect with Swift in person.