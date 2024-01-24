Your account
Stylish

Travis Kelce Hilariously Changes His Shirt on 'New Heights' Due to 'Disgusting' and 'Leaky' Pits 

By
Travis Kelces Sweaty Pits
Travis Kelce YouTube/New Heights

Travis Kelce gets very sweaty. 

“Look at these f–king dehydrated pits,” Travis, 34, said during the Wednesday, January 24, episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “You’ve got some pit stains going,” Jason, 36, quipped as Travis held up his arms to show that his shirt was completely drenched.

 “I don’t know if that’s dehydrated, I think you’re overhydrated,” Jason joked, prompting Travis to explain that he experiences increased perspiration when he hasn’t had enough water. “That’s how I know,” he said. “My pits just start leaking.” 

The sweat got so out of control that Travis even changed his top. “Do I have another shirt?” he said while scanning the room. “This is bad. What the f–k is this?” 

Travis Kelce Game Day Outfits

Jason then poked fun at Travis for wearing a light gray shirt in the first place. “The most risky color,” Jason teased before Travis reemerged on camera in a beige hoodie. 

Travis’ wardrobe malfunction came as he and Jason were discussing the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 21. 

Jason, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, watched Travis, a tight end for the Chiefs, take on the Bills from a suite with family and friends, including Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift

The game proved to be so exciting for Jason that he even took off his shirt despite the brisk temperatures. “It was incredible,” Jason said on Wednesday. “I mean, honestly one of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had from start to finish. Buffalo, Bills Mafia … it was an electric atmosphere.”

Taylor Swift an Travis Kelce s Relationship Timeline From Chiefs Games to Romantic Date Nights 419

Jason explained that he wanted to let loose after finishing “a very grueling season” with the Eagles, who were knocked out of Super Bowl contention after a wild card game earlier this month. “This was an opportunity to honestly just go someplace and forget about all that and just go have fun and root on [my] brother,” he said.

Swift, 34, was amused by Jason’s antics, with Travis sharing, “Tay said she absolutely loved you.” 

Since the couple began dating last summer, Swift has been spotted supporting Travis at multiple Chiefs games throughout the NFL season. She’s bonded with his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, and other close friends in various VIP suites, but Sunday marked the first time Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, were able to connect with Swift in person.

Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

