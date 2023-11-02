Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

7 Best Designer Perfume Deals Up to 64% Off

By
best designer perfume deals
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Searching for a new signature scent? Same! With all of the aromas out there, it’s challenging to choose the perfect perfume for you. Plus, most bottles aren’t budget-friendly. We’re not about to drop $325 for the viral Baccarat Rouge 540.

If you want to buy a new perfume without breaking the bank, then take a look at these designer options on sale at Amazon! They also make great gifts for the holidays. Here are our seven favorite fragrance deals of the day!

Calvin Klein Euphoria

Calvin Klein Euphoria for Women Eau de Parfum, 1.6 Fl Oz
Calvin Klein
In my Calvins! This sensual scent exudes a woodsy femininity with notes of pomegranate, black orchid, amber and lush mahogany wood.
Was $90On Sale: $54You Save 40%
See It!

Liz Clairborne Curve for Women

LIZ CLAIBORNE Curve for Women 3.4 oz Eau de Toilette Spray
Curve
Liz Clairborne Curve is a fresh floral fragrance with fruity undertones. It’s a sparking and sophisticated scent for the modern-day woman.
Was $56On Sale: $20You Save 64%
See It!

Blush by Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Blush By Rebecca Minkoff - Fragrance For Women - Sparkling Top Notes Of Citrus And Black Currant - Heart Notes Of Lush White Florals - Accentuated By Cedarwood - 3.4 Oz EDP Spray
Rebecca Minkoff
Soft yet bright, Rebecca Minkoff Blush is an ultra-feminine fragrance. With notes of citrus, berries and flowers, this scent feels like a spring day.
Was $95On Sale: $35You Save 63%
See It!

Burberry Brit For

Burberry Brit For Her Eau de Toilette Spray, 3.3 Fl Oz
BURBERRY
Burberry Brit for Her is a cult-favorite fragrance. Sensual and sweet, this perfume contains notes of pear, sugared almond and vanilla. Yum!
Was $116On Sale: $59You Save 49%
See It!

Hugo Boss The Scent for Her Eau de Parfum

Hugo Boss THE SCENT FOR HER Eau de Parfum, 1.6 Fl Oz
Hugo Boss
Be a boss with this Hugo Boss perfume! It’s a seductive scent with notes of honeyed peach and freesia blossom.
Was $97On Sale: $85You Save 12%
See It!

Lacoste French Panache Pour Elle

Lacoste L.12.12 Pour Elle Sparkling Women's Eau de Toilette, 3.0 FL Oz
Lacoste
Think pink with the Lacoste Pour Elle perfume! Playful and sparkling, this light-hearted scent is both sweet and spicy.
Was $92On Sale: $83You Save 10%
See It!

Lucky Brand Lucky You Perfume

Lucky You Women's Perfume Fragrance, Eau de Toilette Spray, Day or Night with Fresh Flower Citrus Scent, 3.4 Fl Oz
Lucky Brand
Lucky you! Embodying the essence of fresh flowers and citrus, this Lucky Brand perfume is refreshing and radiant.
Was $20On Sale: $18You Save 10%
See It!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Gucci Bloom

Related: Shop the 10 Best Gucci Perfumes for Women

Khloe Kardashian

Related: 9 Popular Fragrances Celebrities Swear By

Adele Stops Show to Call Out Security Guard for Bothering Fan

Related: Channel Adele's Signature Scent With This Mesmerizing Dior Fragrance

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories