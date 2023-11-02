7 Best Designer Perfume Deals Up to 64% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Searching for a new signature scent? Same! With all of the aromas out there, it’s challenging to choose the perfect perfume for you. Plus, most bottles aren’t budget-friendly. We’re not about to drop $325 for the viral Baccarat Rouge 540.

If you want to buy a new perfume without breaking the bank, then take a look at these designer options on sale at Amazon! They also make great gifts for the holidays. Here are our seven favorite fragrance deals of the day!

Calvin Klein Euphoria In my Calvins! This sensual scent exudes a woodsy femininity with notes of pomegranate, black orchid, amber and lush mahogany wood. Was $90 On Sale: $54 You Save 40% See It!

Liz Clairborne Curve for Women Liz Clairborne Curve is a fresh floral fragrance with fruity undertones. It’s a sparking and sophisticated scent for the modern-day woman. Was $56 On Sale: $20 You Save 64% See It!

Blush by Rebecca Minkoff Soft yet bright, Rebecca Minkoff Blush is an ultra-feminine fragrance. With notes of citrus, berries and flowers, this scent feels like a spring day. Was $95 On Sale: $35 You Save 63% See It!

Burberry Brit For Burberry Brit for Her is a cult-favorite fragrance. Sensual and sweet, this perfume contains notes of pear, sugared almond and vanilla. Yum! Was $116 On Sale: $59 You Save 49% See It!

Hugo Boss The Scent for Her Eau de Parfum Be a boss with this Hugo Boss perfume! It’s a seductive scent with notes of honeyed peach and freesia blossom. Was $97 On Sale: $85 You Save 12% See It!

Lacoste French Panache Pour Elle Think pink with the Lacoste Pour Elle perfume! Playful and sparkling, this light-hearted scent is both sweet and spicy.

Was $92 On Sale: $83 You Save 10% See It!

Lucky Brand Lucky You Perfume Lucky you! Embodying the essence of fresh flowers and citrus, this Lucky Brand perfume is refreshing and radiant. Was $20 On Sale: $18 You Save 10% See It!

