Not that country hasn’t always been popular, but right now it’s having a major moment. From Beyonce dropping Cowboy Carter to country music festivals becoming mainstream and Nashville becoming a popular vacation spot, there’s a high likelihood that you have a country concert or two on the books for this summer. With that, you’re going to need to dress for the occasion, which is why we rounded up 21 of the very best dresses to wear to country concerts in 2024.

Whether your style gears more toward coastal cowgirl or rhinestone cowgirl, our list of country-chic dresses has something for you. We’ve gathered up everything from enchanting lace options to edgy denim styles — all of which pair with cowboy boots. Get your cowgirl hat and credit card ready, these western styles are too good to pass up!

1. Coastal Cowgirl: Nail coastal cowgirl with this boho-style tassel dress that’s made country when paired with a cowgirl hat and boots — $48!

2. Ravish in Ruffles: A classic country design, this mini dress features a ruffled skirt, smocked bodice and puff sleeves — was $53, now $43!

3. Darling in Denim: Instead of going for denim shorts, go for a cuter style like this babydoll denim dress with a shirt-style silhouette, button-up front and tiered skirt — was $45, now $36!

4. Giddy Up! Whether you’re looking for more of a blue denim, white denim or a black denim, this mini dress from Abercrombie comes in all three — $90!

5. On the Fringe: Look fabulous in fringe in this mini dress that features a tiered style fringe design, a satin fabric and comes in multiple lengths — was $90!

6. Lovely in Lace: Giving vintage country, this lace maxi dress features a sheer fabric, an embroidered design and V-neckline — was $70, now $55!

7. Very Versatile: With its classic design featuring puff sleeves, a cinched waist and a ruffle hemline, this mini dress can be worn with all kinds of cowboy boots — was $50, now $40!

8. Yee Haw! Features ruffled hems, a drawstring detail and V-neckline, this mini dress can be worn to both a rodeo and a concert — $34!

9. Western Flair: Show off your western flair in this ruffle mini dress that will twirl as you dance — was $40, now $31!

10. Free Flowing: No matter what way you style this flowy midi dress, it will always be chic and comfortable — $49!

11. Rodeo Chic: Pair this ruffled midi dress with a denim jacket, gold jewelry and black boots for an elevated country look — $88!

12. Stars and Stripes: The great part about this striped cotton dress from J.Crew is that it can be used for both a country concert and at the beach — $128!

13. Saddle Up: Get all saddled up and ready for the show in this midi dress from Lulus that’s made with an elastic stretch waist, embroidered hems and front buttons — $69!

14. Simplicity Is Key: When in doubt keep it simple with a mini dress like this one that has a bow detail, cinched waist and pleated bodice — $69!

15. Swiss Dot Sweetie: If you’re style gears more toward feminine and flirty, you’ll definitely want to add this floral Swiss dot style to your cart — $69!

16. Boho Beauty: You’ll look like a boho beauty in this babydoll-style mini dress that has a vintage-like fabric, V-neck and pockets too — $34!

17. Rhinestone Cowgirl: Shine bright like a diamond in the rhinestone dress featuring a denim fabric, silver western belt and smocked back panel — $298!

18. Dress It Up With Boots: Though this mini dress also passes as a sundress, when dressed up with boots it instantly turns country chic — was $37, now $34!

19. Coquette Cowgirl: Mixing two major trends of the moment, this midi dress gives off coquette cowgirl vibes made with ruffled straps, a smocked bodice and tiered skirt — $60!

20. Stunning Sweetheart: There’s nothing that flatters the chest quite like a sweetheart neckline like this denim dress has — $59!

21. Wild, Wild West: In the wild, wild west you’d often see dramatic fringe hemlines and crochet fabrics like this dress has — $74!