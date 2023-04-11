Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The most delicate skin on the human body is located on the face – and the most delicate skin on the face lies around the eyes. This is because the skin in this particular area is thinner than anywhere else, which makes it more susceptible to damage.

Why does that matter? Well, if you want to fight off fine lines, wrinkles, crow’s feet and dark circles, this might be important information to have. We hope we have your attention now!

The skin around the eyes can show signs of aging far earlier than other areas of the body. Not only that, but the eye area has other not-so-becoming issues that other parts simply don’t have: dark circles.

Fortunately, there are skincare products you can use to fight the signs of aging and the appearance of dark circles. We have listed the 20 best eye creams for dark circles in 2023 below and will expand on those later on. First, though, we’ll provide some background information on dark circles and eye creams.

What Causes Dark Circles?

Dark circles, which are located directly beneath the eyes, are usually caused by tiredness. However, there are other causes that can lead to dark circles, such as genetics and medical conditions like anemia and iron deficiency.

Certain medications can lead to dark circles as well. Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, allergies, swelling of the eyes, and shadowing due to thin skin and lifestyle choices (lack of sleep, alcohol overuse, stress and smoking) can also lead to dark circles under the eyes. Fortunately, though, dark circles aren’t dangerous to your health.

What Is an Eye Cream?

An eye cream is a skincare product that is specifically crafted to target the delicate skin around the eyes and provide it with benefits like hydration, anti-aging properties and more.

Can You Use Face Moisturizer Instead of Eye Cream?

While we all love our daily moisturizers, they can’t replace our eye creams. That’s because moisturizers have a thicker consistency, which can be too heavy on the delicate skin around the eyes. Eye creams, on the other hand, are the perfect texture as they are made specifically for that area of the skin.

We do recommend, however, that you use these beneficial skincare products in tandem. First, apply your eye cream to your eye area and let it dry. Then use your moisturizer on the rest of your face. But be sure to read the label of your moisturizer to check if it can be used on your eye area.

Benefits of Using an Eye Cream

Now to the nitty gritty: What exactly are the benefits of using an eye cream?

Ample and Proper Hydration: Eye creams are formulated with specific ingredients to ensure this area of skin has proper hydration – and a lot of it.

Anti-Aging Properties: Not only can an eye cream diminish signs of aging (fine lines, crow’s feet and wrinkles), but it can also keep more signs of aging from cropping up.

Reduce the Appearance of Dark Circles: As we have touched on, eye creams can lessen the appearance of dark circles because they lighten the pigment and constrict the blood vessels of the area.

Reduce Puffiness: Just as the constriction of blood vessels can assist in reducing dark circles, it can also reduce puffiness around the eyes.

Firm and “Plump Up” the Skin: Having firmer and plumper skin can make the area more physically appealing and appear more youthful.

Ingredients You Want in Your Eye Cream for Dark Circles

While it may seem easy to simply run to the nearest makeup or even corner drugstore and scoop up whatever eye cream they have, it, unfortunately, is not that easy. There are countless eye creams on the market today, all of which have unique formulations.

You should look for eye creams that have one or more of the following ingredients to target your dark circles along with other ideal benefits.

Caffeine: Caffeine is one of the most popular choices of ingredients in eye creams because it boosts circulation around the eyes, accelerating blood flow and, as a result, lessening the appearance of dark circles.

Antioxidants: Antioxidants are some of the most desirable ingredients in any skincare product, so having them in your eye cream shouldn’t come as a surprise. Antioxidants such as vitamin C and vitamin E protect the skin from environmental stressors like UV damage and pollution. Vitamin C brightens skin, while vitamin E is hailed for its impressive anti-aging properties.

Vitamin K: Vitamin K has antioxidant properties and improves swelling, circulation and dark circles.

Retinol: Retinol minimizes the signs of aging, which is especially important for the skin around your eyes.

Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramides: These ingredients assist in protecting your skin’s natural barrier while locking in moisture.

Sunscreen: The sun’s rays are exceptionally dangerous for your skin, and can cause hyperpigmentation and even skin cancer. Therefore, you should always choose an eye cream (and other skincare products, such as moisturizers) that include a minimum of SPF 30.

Niacinamide and Kojic Acid: Both of these ingredients can brighten the skin, including dark undereye circles, because they delay pigment-producing cells.

Neuropeptides: Neuropeptides minimize the appearance of dark spots while boosting the skin’s radiance.

Peptides: These support collagen production, which assists in reducing the appearance of fine lines.

Acetyl Hexapeptide or Argireline: These peptides are effective in preventing future wrinkles from forming.

Arnica: This botanical extract reduces puffiness and the appearance of dark circles as it has an anti-inflammatory effect when applied topically.

Chamomile: The remarkable anti-inflammatory properties of chamomile help in reducing puffiness.

Other Considerations When Choosing an Eye Cream

Aside from the ingredients in an eye cream, there are other points you should consider when going through the selection process.

For one, you should know your skin type: oily, dry, combination, normal or sensitive. Depending on your skin type, there are ingredients you should avoid, such as oils for oily skin and tea tree oil for dry skin. Opt for eye creams that specifically cater to your skin type or are for all skin types.

You should also closely consider your own budget and what you’re willing to spend on an eye cream. On top of that, opt for a brand that you believe in and that aligns with your goals (if you’re vegan, for example, you’ll likely want an eye cream that is vegan).

Lastly, make sure that your chosen eye cream doesn’t have too much artificial fragrance, as that can cause irritation and ultimately lead to adverse results.

How to Apply Eye Cream

Whatever you do, don’t squirt a bunch of eye cream into your hand and aggressively rub it into the skin around your eyes. Here are the steps you should follow to apply your eye cream properly and effectively:

Scoop a pea-sized amount of eye cream using your ring finger (it’s your weakest finger, so it will naturally apply the cream gently). Starting at the innermost corner and moving outward, carefully and gently tap small dots under your eyes. Pat the product. Do not drag or rub. Wait two minutes for the product to absorb. Continue your skincare routine.

When applying your eye cream, try not to apply too much, as this could irritate your skin. We don’t recommend that you apply it to your eyelids either, unless the label says it’s okay to do so. Make sure that you don’t put too much of the cream close to your bottom lashes as you don’t want it getting in your eyes.

Eye cream can also be applied at various times of the day, but you should always consult your eye cream’s label and follow the directions. Some eye creams can be applied once in the morning and once in the evening.

Other Ways of Getting Rid of Dark Circles

Here are other things you can try to decrease your dark circles (and bonus points if you try them alongside your eye cream):

Get an adequate amount of sleep each night Apply cold compresses to your entire eye area Lessen your skin exposure Apply more sunscreen to this area daily and wear sunglasses when you go outside Use tea bags or cucumber slices to bring down the swelling Elevate your head while sleeping Gently massage the area around your eyes to improve circulation and reduce puffiness Wear a hat when you go outside

20 Best Eye Creams for Dark Circles in 2023

Now that we have covered everything you need to know about eye cream and dark circles, we can finally take a closer look at the 20 best eye creams for dark circles in 2023.

Blu Atlas is one of the most innovative industry leaders today, so it makes sense that they’re at the top of our list. Like their other skincare and hair-care products, the Blu Atlas Eye Stick is vegan, made of premium ingredients from natural origins, and free of parabens, synthetic fragrances, phthalates and preservatives.

The Eye Stick is a nutrient-dense formula that has been specifically crafted to target dark circles and puffiness in the eye area. With caffeine, vitamin C and algae extract (a major anti-aging ingredient) as the headliners, this eye stick works like magic on your dark circles – and overall eye area.

Plus, it has a roller ball for seamless (and fun) application. Really, what’s not to love about this premium eye cream?

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream has been a beloved eye cream for years. Easily procurable (it’s in nearly any store with skincare products) and affordable, this eye cream suits all skin types and provides all-day hydration.

The proprietary time-released technology called Multivesicular Emulsion (MVE) is what provides this all-day hydration. Niacinamide is another effective ingredient, which brightens the skin, especially those dark circles beneath the eyes. Plus, it calms the skin and reduces puffiness.

To top it off, this eye cream has three essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, and it is non-comedogenic and allergy-tested.

The SkinCeuticals Eye Balm has been specifically crafted to cater to the signs of aging around the eyes and provide the TLC they require to be rectified. Whether you suffer from crow’s feet, wrinkles or undereye bags, this eye balm has you and your skin covered. It also works to reduce eye puffiness and, of course, dark undereye circles.

The ingredient list contains tocopherol, which is a combination of vitamin E, paraffin and aloe vera. This trifecta hydrates the skin, rejuvenates skin and both protects and moisturizes the skin barrier.

One negative to keep in mind, however, is that this product has a relatively high price point.

For those with dry skin who are in need of some dark circle reduction, the Hydro Boost Eye Gel-Cream from Neutrogena may be your saving grace. With the assistance of the all-powerful hyaluronic acid, this eye gel-cream can hydrate your skin and lock in moisture.

Oil-free, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, this non-greasy formula can carefully give your skin – and especially the skin beneath your eyes – what it needs to look and feel its best. Oh, and it does it all without breaking the bank. Simply apply this gel-cream to your skin twice per day and, well, you’ll just have to see the remarkable results yourself.

Cetaphil has long been a frontrunner in the skincare game, as their products are affordable and highly effective. Their Hydrating Eye-Gel Cream is just one fine example.

When using their lightweight gel-cream, your skin (regardless of your skin type) will be hydrated for 24 hours thanks to the hyaluronic acid. It also targets the dark undereye circles, and not only brightens the skin but also reduces puffiness thanks to licorice extract, vitamin E and B3.

If you have sensitive skin, know that you are in good hands with this eye cream as it is non-irritating and is perfectly suited for your skin type.

If you’re on the hunt for a premium eye cream, Revision Skincare’s D.E.J. Eye Cream might be what you’re looking for. This eye cream caters to all skin types and works to reduce the appearance of signs of aging and redness while calming the skin.

The ingredients in this beauty include squalane; tocopherol for hydration and brightening; squalane for anti-inflammation and more hydration; glycerin for locking in moisture; and panthenol for a supple feel.

Note that this product is more expensive than most other options in our list.

If that price is out of your comfort zone, here is one that will likely suit your budget: RoC’s Retinol Correxion Eye Cream. This eye cream simply does it all: It calms puffiness, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, and reduces the appearance of dark circles. As a bonus, it corrects uneven texture, which often afflicts the undereye area.

The star of the show in this eye cream is retinol, which, as we mentioned earlier, drastically reduces the signs of aging as it boosts collagen production. Keep in mind that, while retinol can be irritating for some, it shouldn’t be in this particular product because it is a vitamin A derivative, meaning that it is less potent than prescription-strength retinol.

Looking for a night cream that you can apply and know it is pumping your skin with nutrients while you sleep? Then Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Cream is just the ticket.

This night eye cream perfectly caters to all skin types as its formula is lightweight, non-comedogenic, and contains no parabens, synthetic fragrances, sulfites, mineral oil, phthalates or alcohol.

And that means there’s more room for the good stuff, like antioxidants and glycerin. Upon rising in the morning after this cream has supercharged your skin all night, you’ll enjoy properly hydrated, brightened and well-rested eyes.

Avène RetrinAL Eyes cream is yet another gentle yet effective eye cream you would be proud to have among your other skincare products. Numerous customers have mentioned the impressive hydration they experienced when using this cream and the vast reduction of fine lines and wrinkles. And they noticed a massive improvement in their dark circles and puffiness as well.

The ingredient list includes retinaldehyde, pre-tocopheryl, relastide, and thermal spring water. Retinaldehyde is supposedly even more effective than retinol, pre-tocopheryl has powerful antioxidants, relastide plumps and brightens the skin, and the thermal spring water soothes and softens skin.

We know – it’s yet another Neutrogena product. But you’ll be glad we mentioned this one. The Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream, which is perfect for all skin types, is free from oils, parabens and dyes.

But it’s got plenty of effective ingredients, including the dynamic duo of retinol and hyaluronic acid. This cream homes in on crow’s feet and dark circles, providing the hydration and brightening required to reduce them. Plus, it works wonders on those pesky dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles.

Avène is back again, this time with their Soothing Eye Contour Cream. Created specifically for those with sensitive skin, it is fragrance-free, paraben-free and vegan, so you can breathe easy when applying this eye cream.

This gentle, lightweight eye cream has both dextran sulfate and chamomile, a combination that soothes sensitive skin and reduces puffiness. Glycerin and hyaluronic acid are also present, hydrating and moisturizing for beautiful skin.

BeautyStat Universal C Eye Perfector is an eye cream built for all skin types (hence the “universal”). This cream does it all: reduces eye puffiness, lightens up dark circles, lessens the appearance of crow’s feet, brightens the skin and even protects the skin from free radicals.

Key ingredients in this “Perfector” are 5% L-ascorbic acid, which firms the skin, and green tea extract, which reduces puffiness and calms the skin. Optical diffusers assist in blurring imperfections on the skin.

There are two notable positives of using this cream: It is suitable to use beneath makeup and comes with a hand pump, making application a cinch.

The Ordinary has been a hot commodity in the skincare and hair-care industries for years now. The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 eye serum is just one testament to their ingenuity and quality products – it even won the Allure Best of Beauty Award in 2019.

This lightweight, cruelty-free serum contains highly desirable ingredients for tackling dark circles and other pesky eye-area issues, like vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid. It’s vegan, odorless and totally free of alcohol, oils, silicones, phthalates, parabens, nuts, gluten and silicones.

Looking for something jam-packed with antioxidants? The SkinCeuticals AOX+ Eye Gel is calling your name – and you should listen. This gel contains a slew of antioxidants, including vitamin C, which acts diligently to brighten the skin under the eyes and improve hyperpigmentation.

This eye gel works diligently to tackle the major issues that afflict the undereye area: dark circles, puffiness, photoaging (premature aging due to sun exposure) and signs of fatigue.

Speaking of antioxidants: We would be remiss if we didn’t add the NEOCUTIS Lumière Bio-Restorative Eye Cream to our list. This eye cream not only harnesses the unique powers of antioxidants, but it also uses other amazing ingredients alongside them.

The active ingredients in this eye cream are PSP growth factors, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants. PSP growth factors are exceptionally high-quality peptides that offer nearly miraculous skin revitalization.

Ilia Bright Start Activated Eye Cream is an activated eye cream that is exactly what you need if you want something to illuminate your eye beneath your makeup. There are some excellent ingredients in this one, such as caffeine, sea fennel (a retinol alternative), avocado extract and peptides.

The result: brightened, calmed and simply stunning skin. And we see absolutely nothing wrong with that!

First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Eye Cream is a lightweight eye cream that specifically targets dark circles. With the sublime blending of niacinamide, caffeine and sodium hyaluronate, dark circles are noticeably lightened over time. At the same time, this cream smooths the skin and deeply hydrates it.

The Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Vitamin C Eye Crème is a vitamin C-rich eye cream that works to reduce the look of dark circles, along with signs of aging.

It contains plenty of antioxidants, including three different sources of vitamin C and a number of plant-based antioxidants. This eye cream caters to all skin types, and is vegan, cruelty-free and fragrance-free.

The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG is full of the skin-loving ingredient mentioned several times throughout this article: caffeine. With highly soluble caffeine at the forefront of this serum’s ingredient list, you can bet that your skin will reap all the benefits caffeine can provide it: anti-aging properties, tightened, brightened, reduced blood flow and smoothing.

EGCG, an ingredient made from green tea leaves, also provides anti-aging properties while improving elasticity and smoothing skin. This product also can be utilized beneath makeup, including foundation and concealer, as it dries quickly.

The Auteur Definitive Eye Cream is a premium cream that staves off signs of aging while closely targeting dark circles. With the assistance of peptides, ceramides and collagen, it gets the job done right.

Gatuline (provides a numbing effect that reduces fine lines), cytobiol (anti-inflammatory properties), vitamin B3 and organic silicon are other notable active ingredients, which all work to increase circulation under the eyes, thereby reducing puffiness and the appearance of dark circles.

Note that this might be the most expensive eye cream on our list. However, it is effective, and many customers swear by it.

And there you have it: our list of the best eye creams for dark circles. Now get out there and purchase your new eye cream with confidence. Soon enough, you’ll be without those dark circles!

