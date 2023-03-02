Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Eye creams are an essential part of a skincare routine, especially for men. As they age, men often experience dark under-eye circles, puffiness and wrinkles, which can be addressed with the use of specially formulated eye creams.

Ingredients such as caffeine, vitamin K, retinol, glycerin and hyaluronic acid are commonly found in eye creams. They work together to reduce puffiness, dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles while ensuring eyes look brighter and more awake by enhancing blood flow and circulation.

When selecting an eye cream, it is important to consider your skin’s specific needs and type. For example, a man with dry skin should look for an eye cream with hydrating ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid. If dark circles are a concern, an eye cream with caffeine and vitamin K is recommended. The texture and consistency of the eye cream should also be considered, as a man with oily skin may not be able to use a thick cream.

To help you find a great eye cream, we’ve compiled a list of the 25 best eye creams for men in 2023.

Topping our list of the 25 best eye creams for men in 2023 is the Blu Atlas Eye Stick. This anti-aging and skin-rejuvenating stick harnesses the power of ascorbic acid, Coffea canephora, rose flower water, algae extract and vitamin C to reduce the appearance of dark circles, puffiness and fine lines around the eyes.

This roller ball eye stick is easy to apply, delivering a refreshing and soothing sensation. The design allows for precise application and minimizes the risk of tugging or pulling on the delicate skin around the eyes.

Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, the eye stick is free of fragrances, parabens, and phthalates. Its compact and convenient design makes it easy to carry, so you can refresh and revive the skin around your eyes at any time.

The Brickell Men’s Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream has been shown to significantly lessen the appearance of wrinkles, lines, crow’s feet and other typical signs of aging. Although the product is effective on men of any age and with any skin type, it works especially well on men with dry, sensitive or aging skin.

The formulation of the anti-aging cream uses a unique combination of potent, organically verified, all-natural ingredients, including green tea and hyaluronic acid. The skin will become toned, smooth and tight after quickly absorbing these ingredients.

Founded in 2014, Brickell is a premium natural and organic grooming brand catering solely to men. Brickell’s merchandise has more than a million customers worldwide, and it has been highlighted in publications like GQ, Men’s Health and Men’s Journal.

The CeraVe Eye Repair Cream significantly diminishes the appearance of dark circles and puffiness around the eyes. It hydrates, smooths, brightens and revitalizes the under-eye area with a non-greasy formula.

The cream’s hyaluronic acid and niacinamide formulation soothe the skin while preserving its moisture content. The skin’s natural barrier is restored and maintained by three crucial ceramides in this product. For long-lasting hydration, ingredients are continuously released thanks to CeraVe’s patented MVE delivery technology.

Apply a small amount to your fingers and gently pat the area around your eyes and brow bone. The quick-absorbing formula is appropriate for both morning and evening use and can be worn alone or under makeup.

The CeraVe Eye Repair Cream was created with input from dermatologists and ophthalmologists and has been approved by the National Eczema Association for use around the eyes. All skin types can use it, including dry, oily and acne-prone.

The RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Under Eye Cream is a multifunctional treatment for wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness. Clinical studies have shown that it can improve the appearance of fine lines, crow’s feet, and uneven, dry skin while regenerating the delicate skin around the eyes.

The cream includes RoC’s exclusive mineral complex and pure RoC retinol, which brightens and depuffs the eyes in four weeks while reducing the appearance of fine lines by 50% over 12 weeks.

RoC offers a variety of skincare products, including daily SPF moisturizers, facial cleansers, vitamin C serums and creams for the face. Leaders in the beauty industry and dermatologists have praised RoC’s products for their efficacy, and the company remains committed to developing new formulas for better skin health.

The Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream lessens the visibility of fine lines, crow’s feet and dark circles under the eyes. The skin around the eyes also appears brighter and more even after usage.

The formula includes hyaluronic acid and retinol to moisturize, hydrate and revive the skin. This retinol eye cream fights wrinkles and works quickly for noticeable results, making it a perfect addition to a daily anti-aging skincare routine.

Dermatologists prefer the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream over other products on the market since it is free of parabens, mineral oil and dyes.

The Ephraival Men’s Revitalizing Eye Cream is a powerful product that revitalizes and re-energizes the skin. This cream soothes, hydrates and nourishes the skin while reducing wrinkles, dark spots and puffiness with a six-in-one formula containing Dead Sea minerals.

This facial moisturizer for men replenishes moisture while improving the texture and color of the skin. The formula is easy to apply and quickly absorbs into the skin, providing a calming effect while diminishing signs of aging.

This cream is suitable for men with all skin types because it contains no harmful chemicals. After three weeks of applying the moisturizer generously to your face after cleansing, you should notice improvements in your skin.

With over a million boxes of highly effective products delivered to men worldwide, Tiege Hanley is an expert in straightforward skincare for men. Its Eye Cream formula is loaded with caffeine and acetyl hexapeptide-8 to improve blood circulation and lessen the muscle contractions that result in under-eye bags and puffiness.

Because the skin around your eyes is the most delicate area of your face, neglecting it can make you look tired and older. The cream enhances circulation, fortifies the skin, boosts elasticity and evens out skin tone while reducing puffiness, crow’s feet and wrinkles.

The eye cream, one of two items in the Tiege Hanley Level 2 Skin Care System, should be applied twice daily, morning and night, along with a face wash, moisturizer and firming serum.

The L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle and Firming Eye Cream targets wrinkles, improves skin firmness and reduces the appearance of dark circles in just four weeks. With pro-retinol, the non-greasy and fragrance-free cream is suitable for use by contact lens wearers, as it has been tested for safety by dermatologists and for gentleness by ophthalmologists.

To enhance the benefits of the eye cream, consider incorporating the Revitalift Facial Cleanser into your routine to remove dead skin cells and impurities. Another product to consider is the Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle and Firming Day Cream, which provides daily hydration to keep skin healthy. Pair this with the Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle and Firming SPF 25 Daily Face Moisturizer, an anti-aging face cream that fights wrinkles, firms skin and combats signs of aging.

The CRVFT Men’s Eye Cream features brightening ingredients such as caffeine to eliminate dark circles and revitalize your eyes, leaving your skin tone even.

This lightweight formula reduces the appearance of tired and puffy eyes and is carefully crafted to energize, firm and hydrate the skin around the eyes for a youthful and refreshed complexion.

Combat the signs of aging and wrinkles around the eyes to maintain a bright and youthful appearance. Experience softer, smoother and more balanced skin around your most precious facial feature.

The cream has a rich and luxurious texture that spreads easily. As the skin around the eyes is delicate, use a small amount and gently pat around the eye area and brow bone. For optimal results, use the cream twice daily, morning and night.

The Caffeine Eye Cream from CITYGOO is a high-quality skincare product that delivers quick and noticeable results. It reduces the visibility of dark circles, puffiness, wrinkles and fine lines around the eyes for a youthful, revived appearance.

Collagen, polypeptides, niacinamide, vitamin C and probiotics are just a few of the potent anti-aging ingredients in the formula that penetrate deeply into the delicate eye area to soothe inflammation, tighten skin and replenish moisture.

This eye cream leaves a non-greasy finish and is silky smooth and easily absorbed by the skin. It is appropriate for women as well as men and can be used in conjunction with other moisturizers and serums.

The cream is free of harmful chemicals like parabens, dyes, fragrances, sulfates and phthalates and is made with safe and effective ingredients. You can use it worry-free because it is organic, non-GMO, vegan and cruelty-free.

All skin types can use this mild and efficient eye cream during the day and at night. It is hypoallergenic and non-irritating, making it an excellent option for people with sensitive skin.

The Remedial Pax Day and Night Eye Cream provides nourishment to the delicate skin around the eyes and minimizes the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, puffiness and dark circles. With ingredients like collagen and dimethicone, it deeply hydrates the skin for long-lasting results, helping to restore its youthful appearance.

This formula is free of harmful ingredients such as SLS, parabens and gluten, making it safe for all skin types. The eye cream comes in a jar that ensures easy application and protects its potency by preventing oxidation and drying.

Designed with sensitivity in mind, the eye cream is hypoallergenic and gentle, making it suitable for use on even the most delicate skin. Regular use of this eye cream will result in a brighter, smoother and more youthful complexion.

The Pure Research Caffeine Eye Cream hydrates and moisturizes the skin around the eyes, keeping it refreshed and rejuvenated. The formula, made with natural ingredients like caffeine, vitamin C and avocado oil, is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients to awaken tired skin.

Lightweight and gentle, the cream is easy to apply and absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. Simply massage the cream over dark circles and puffiness to soothe and revitalize the delicate skin around the eyes.

The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Gel-Cream is a specially formulated moisturizing cream that targets the delicate skin around the eyes and under-eye area. It contains hyaluronic acid, which is known for its hydration properties, binding water to the skin’s surface to keep it smooth and supple. The formula is light and absorbs quickly like a gel, yet provides intense, long-lasting moisture like a cream.

This eye cream instantly hydrates and revitalizes the skin, making the eye area smooth and refreshed. It is non-comedogenic so it won’t clog pores, and is free from oil, fragrances and dyes. The cream is tested by ophthalmologists for safety and gentleness.

This hydrating eye gel can be used in the morning and at night, and can be worn alone or under makeup, making it a great addition to your daily skincare or beauty routine. The cream is part of the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Collection, which includes hydrating hand creams, body gel creams, facial moisturizers and cleansers.

Rejuvenate the delicate skin around your eyes with Pure Biology Total Under Eye Cream. This luxurious eye cream contains shea butter in addition to vitamins B, C and E, ensuring the eye area feels soft, smooth and revitalized.

Under-eye bags, dark circles and puffiness can all be remedied with the help of this anti-aging cream. By preventing moisture loss, the cream helps to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.

This eye cream contains barley eyebright and primrose oil, which work together to hydrate and nourish the skin around your eyes. Because it is free of both parabens and ingredients derived from animals, this eye cream is both practical and risk-free.

The Eight Saints All-In Eye Cream effectively minimizes the appearance of expression lines, aging, under-eye bags and dark circles. Caffeine helps decrease puffiness and dark circles, while the hydrating ingredients smooth wrinkles.

This under-eye cream is ultra-lightweight, absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave a greasy residue. It is suitable for all skin types and is formulated with natural and organic components such as aloe, protein peptides, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and green tea.

Eight Saints offers a 30-day return policy with every purchase, giving you peace of mind when trying the product. It is cruelty-free, fragrance-free and made in the USA.

The LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream is a deeply moisturizing formula that fights against puffiness, dark circles, sagging skin, dryness and wrinkles. It contains a botanical complex that immediately reduces the appearance of under-eye bags, lifts and firms the skin, and brightens the skin tone.

This anti-aging eye cream is suitable for all skin types and can be used both morning and night for optimal results. Its hydrating properties protect and nourish the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and crow’s feet for a smoother appearance.

LilyAna Naturals is a beauty brand committed to producing clean and natural products without harmful chemicals. All their formulas are cruelty-free, vegan, environmentally friendly and free of preservatives. They are made in the USA and proudly do not use animal testing or animal products.

The Kleem Firming Eye Cream is a multipurpose solution that has been proven to revitalize the eye area effectively by reducing the visibility of wrinkles, dark circles and puffiness around the eyes.

With a formula containing caffeine, matrixyl 3000, plant stem cells and collagen – the four ingredients recommended by dermatologists – Kleem’s eye cream hydrates, smoothes, brightens and revitalizes the under-eye area.

Made in the USA with natural and vegan ingredients, this eye cream is free from synthetic fragrances or colors, gluten, parabens and phthalates, and is not tested on animals.

To use, simply apply a small amount of the eye cream to the brow and under-eye area using your fingertips. The fast-absorbing formula can be worn alone or under makeup and is recommended for use both in the morning and evening. Kleem recommends storing the product in the refrigerator to keep it cool and enhance its effects.

Collagen, retinol and hyaluronic acid are some of the highly effective ingredients in the Yoocoi Retinol Eye Cream Anti-Aging, which revitalizes the skin around the eyes to lessen wrinkles and the visibility of dark circles.

Yoocoi’s eye cream is of exceptional quality thanks to its blend of natural and active ingredients like retinol and beeswax. Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, butylene glycol and pentylene glycol, which also moisturize the skin, give the cream its rich texture.

The cutting-edge formulation is kind to the skin, absorbs quickly and leaves no trace. It also reduces itchiness, redness and dryness.

To use both morning and night, take a small amount of the cream on your finger and gently massage it around your eyes after washing and drying your face. To maintain a young, hydrated and smooth complexion, always wear sunscreen during the day.

The Clinique for Men Anti-Age Eye Cream is an advanced skincare solution that rejuvenates the delicate skin around the eyes. This cream targets fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles that often appear first as signs of aging.

This eye cream contains a blend of effective ingredients such as caffeine to reduce puffiness and dark circles, peptides to firm and tighten the skin, and sodium hyaluronate to hydrate deeply and keep the skin youthful.

The non-greasy formula is easy to apply and quickly absorbed. Simply apply a small amount of cream around your eyes and gently massage it in. For best results, use the cream twice a day, in the morning and evening, on all skin types.

Clinique for Men Anti-Age Eye Cream is free from fragrances, parabens and phthalates, making it suitable for even sensitive skin. The product has been tested by dermatologists and found to be gentle and effective.

The M3 Naturals Eye Cream offers a revitalizing and protective solution for brighter, more radiant skin. It effectively combats the effects of environmental stressors on the delicate under-eye area. This eye cream hydrates and revitalizes dry and tired skin.

Collagen and stem cells are infused in the cream, providing long-lasting protection and anti-aging benefits by promoting natural collagen production and enhancing skin cell longevity. The eye cream quickly absorbs into the skin, locking in moisture, reducing dryness and leaving skin feeling smoother and softer.

Say goodbye to dark circles, dark spots, puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles with this advanced anti-aging formula. M3 Naturals prioritized the skin’s safety around the eyes and formulated the cream without harmful ingredients like parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates and petrochemicals.

M3 Naturals is proud to offer high-quality, cruelty-free beauty products made in the USA.

The sensitive skin around the eyes is hydrated and rejuvenated by the cutting-edge Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream. It has a thin gel-cream texture that is ideal for everyday use.

Glycerin and allantoin, two potent hydrating ingredients, are added to this eye gel cream to moisturize and calm dry, dehydrated skin. Panthenol, another ingredient, aids in strengthening the skin barrier.

The quickly absorbed, non-greasy and non-irritating formula provides skin with long-lasting hydration and defense against environmental stress. Your skin is left refreshed and revitalized, and the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles will be reduced over time.

The Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream is free of fragrance, parabens and phthalates, making it gentle and safe for daily use on all skin types, including sensitive skin. It has undergone clinical testing and has been determined to be efficient and well-tolerated.

Apply a small amount of the gel cream to the eye area every morning and night. Use your ring finger to gently massage it into the skin, being careful not to pull or rub the sensitive skin.

The Geologie Eye Cream is a potent blend of nourishing ingredients that work to revitalize the delicate skin around the eyes. The cream targets fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles while providing lasting hydration.

One of the standout ingredients in this cream is hyaluronic acid, known for its hydrating ability and reduction of fine lines and wrinkles. The formula also includes niacinamide, proven to enhance the skin barrier and minimize dark circles.

Additionally, the cream contains a mix of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients to protect against environmental stress and free radicals, as well as decrease redness and puffiness.

The light and non-greasy texture of the Geologie Eye Cream makes it easy to apply. It is free from fragrances, parabens and phthalates, making it suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

To use, apply a small amount to the eye area, avoiding any rubbing or pulling of the delicate skin. The cream should be used both in the morning and evening for optimal results.

By tightening the skin, the Terez & Honor Anti-Aging Rapid Reduction Eye Cream smooths under-eye bags, lifts wrinkles, reduces smile lines and provides results in as little as two minutes.

Along with providing quick results, this cream nourishes the skin with a combination of peptides, which slows down the progression of aging. It has a silky texture with a satin finish after drying.

For best results, apply just enough of the cream to clean, dry skin while keeping your face still. It works best when used alone as wearing makeup might lessen the effects.

The Cardon Dark Circle Eye Rescue Cream is a peptide-rich eye stick that helps reduce under-eye puffiness, dark circles and lines. Consistent use of this eye cream for men will improve the skin around the eyes.

This cream has a Korean-inspired formulation that includes 2% haloxyl active peptides, 2% niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and cactus extract. All skin types can receive the soothing and firming benefits of the cactus extract.

Three stainless steel roller balls facilitate the daily application of the eye roller. For optimal results, it is recommended to apply the cream both in the morning and at night for four to five weeks. Cardon recommends refrigerating the cream for an additional cooling effect.

Cardon is a personal skincare brand that employs premium ingredients and a modern grooming philosophy. It offers multifunctional products that make daily skincare a pleasure.

The Isntree TW-Real Korean Eye Cream rejuvenates the skin around the eyes, reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles in just a few weeks. This unique formula will refresh tired and lifeless complexions, and is a great product to close out our list of the 25 best eye creams for men.

The eye cream boosts collagen production, protects the skin from UV rays, and encourages the regeneration of new skin cells under the eyes. Moisturizing shea butter and mango seed butter, which make up 95% of the formula, also make the skin appear younger.

The Isntree TW-Real Korean Eye Cream is non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic and fragrance-free. It is particularly beneficial during the dry winter months, making it ideal for dry and normal skin types.

