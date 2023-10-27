Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dealing with eczema symptoms (which can include itching, burning, stinging and rashes) is never fun. And, as eczema sufferers know all too well, experiencing those symptoms on your face takes the frustrations to a whole new level.

Given that our skincare products have the potential to trigger eczema flare-ups, finding gentle, soothing formulas is essential for maintaining skin health and comfort. In order to help you achieve and maintain your calmest skin yet, we’ve created the ultimate guide to this year’s best face moisturizers for eczema. These expertly crafted formulas will give your skin the support it needs to stop eczema in its tracks.

The Best Face Moisturizers for Eczema

This moisturizer from premium skincare company Blu Atlas is packed with nourishing and soothing ingredients that seal in moisture while enhancing radiance, softening signs of aging and boosting overall skin health – all without triggering eczema symptoms. The clean formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and doesn’t contain toxic ingredients that can be detrimental to eczema-prone complexions, such as synthetic fragrances, parabens and phthalates.

The Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer is made with nutrient-dense mango seed butter. This deeply moisturizing ingredient is rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that defends the skin against free radicals to prevent damage. At the same time, anti-inflammatory moringa oil further nourishes the skin with vitamins and fatty acids while soothing irritation for a more comfortable complexion.

Additionally, Blu Atlas’ extraordinarily effective moisturizer is made with the antioxidant vitamin C, which protects the skin while brightening the complexion and fighting against signs of aging for a more youthful appearance. Seaweed extract – which also acts as an antioxidant – helps hydrate the skin and boost radiance to counteract dullness and dehydration.

Because eczema can lead to uncomfortable dryness, people prone to this condition need to do what they can to ensure their skin is getting the hydration it needs. This deeply hydrating cream from First Aid Beauty is crafted to restore parched skin while relieving symptoms related to eczema and other inflammatory conditions. It is specifically made to be safe for the most sensitive complexions, and has received the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association. The dermatologist-tested moisturizer is vegan and cruelty-free, and has a clean formula that is made without fragrances.

The Ultra Repair Cream is crafted with colloidal oatmeal, an incredibly soothing ingredient that is FDA-approved for minimizing irritation and itchiness related to eczema. The formula also features allantoin, a calming ingredient that ensures the skin is left feeling comfortable.

In addition to these skin-soothing ingredients, this rich cream is made with shea butter. Shea butter is packed with fatty acids, vitamins and minerals, and works to nourish the skin while sealing in moisture for long-term hydration. Ingredients like glycerin, squalane, licorice root extract and ceramide work to further moisturize and calm the complexion.

The Indigo Cream from Tatcha is a recipient of the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance. This popular moisturizer was designed specifically to meet the unique needs of sensitive skin prone to eczema, rosacea, allergies and other similar conditions. It’s crafted with powerful yet gentle natural ingredients that soothe aggravated skin while firming and smoothing the skin and providing all-day hydration. The dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free and noncomedogenic formula is made without fragrances, parabens or phthalates.

This rich cream is made with Japanese indigo extract, which is what gives the formula its natural blue color. This extract calms the skin, leaving it feeling more comfortable. It works alongside colloidal oatmeal, which further promotes comfort by relieving irritation and itchiness.

The Indigo Cream also features a trio of Japanese superfoods that nourish the skin and provide anti-aging benefits, promoting a firmer and more radiant complexion. Ingredients like squalane, glycerin and sodium hyaluronate ensure the skin is getting the hydration it needs.

We recommend this Skinfix product for those who are dealing with an active eczema flare-up. The Eczema+ Dermatitis Face Balm is crafted with a duo of active pharmaceutical ingredients that treat symptoms and provide relief. The lightweight moisturizing balm can be used on all areas that show signs of eczema. It also wears seamlessly under makeup.

This balm contains a 5% concentration of colloidal oatmeal, which provides relief from itchiness and irritation caused by eczema. It works alongside a 7% concentration of sweet almond oil, which further relieves itchiness while nourishing the skin.

Other premium ingredients in the balm include ceramides, shea butter, sunflower seed oil and glycerin, all of which moisturize and soothe while supporting skin barrier health to get your complexion back on track.

What makes this product stand out is the rigorous testing process. This noncomedogenic formula has been tested and recommended by dermatologists not associated with the company, and has also been ophthalmologist and allergy tested. It has a vegan, cruelty-free and clean formula that doesn’t contain fragrances, parabens or phthalates.

When it comes to sensitive-skin-friendly skincare products, Vanicream reigns supreme. The company’s Daily Facial Moisturizer has an ultra-gentle, super-simple formula that moisturizes and supports the skin’s barrier without leaving a greasy residue.

The dermatologist-tested formula is noncomedogenic and free of potential irritants that may aggravate the skin or trigger eczema flare-ups. These include fragrances, essential oils, parabens, gluten and dyes.

This Vanicream moisturizer is formulated with five key ceramides. These ceramides balance moisture levels in the skin, and enhance skin barrier health so that it is better able to retain moisture and withstand exposure to aggressors. At the same time, hyaluronic acid attracts moisture to the skin and locks it in. The simple formula is infused with glycerin and squalane, both of which leave the skin feeling soft and supple.

This eczema moisturizer from drugstore brand Cetaphil is precisely what you need to calm current symptoms and strengthen the skin to prevent future flare-ups. As the noncomedogenic formula comforts itchy and irritated skin, it improves hydration levels and enhances resilience for long-term skin health. It has received the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, and is made without potential eczema triggers, including fragrances and parabens.

This formula is powered by a 1% concentration of colloidal oatmeal to provide relief from irritation and itching. At the same time, a naturally derived patented ingredient revives the weakened skin barrier and improves microbiome health. Filaggrin technology further strengthens the barrier and boosts hydration levels, while ingredients like glycerin, shea butter, sodium hyaluronate and ceramide promote softer and more comfortable skin.

The dermatologist-tested Eczema Restoraderm Soothing Moisturizer has been shown to reduce eczema flare-ups in 84% of people who use the formula consistently. It has also been clinically proven to boost moisture levels in as little as two hours, and to continually hydrate the skin for up to 48 hours.

This La Roche-Posay moisturizing cream is crafted to moisturize while relieving symptoms of eczema not just on the face, but on the body as well. A recipient of the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, the product is dermatologist and allergy tested, and is made without fragrances or parabens. It’s great for those seeking a budget-friendly option.

Like many of our other recommendations, this formula features a 1% concentration of colloidal oatmeal to relieve symptoms of eczema and promote a more comfortable complexion. It’s joined by shea butter, which further soothes while restoring the skin’s moisture levels. Niacinamide also helps calm the skin as it enhances skin barrier function. The ultra-comforting formula contains prebiotic thermal water sourced from the town of La Roche-Posay in France. This thermal water is packed with minerals and trace elements, including selenium, which is a natural antioxidant.

A four-week consumer test reveals just how powerful this gentle cream is. One hundred percent of participants agreed that it left their skin feeling smooth and soft, while 98% noted that their skin felt hydrated. Additionally, 96% of participants said that their skin felt soothed.

Avène is a popular skincare company that excels at creating high-performance formulas that give sensitive skin the support it needs. This cream, which has received the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance, is specifically designed for skin prone to eczema and atopic dermatitis. It soothes and calms as it rebalances the skin’s natural microbiome and enhances overall skin health. It’s also made to seal in moisture for 48-hour hydration.

The XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream (which can be used on both the face and body) is made with thermal spring water that has been clinically proven to soothe, calm and soften the skin. This water features a postbiotic complex that reduces itching and improves the skin’s natural defense system. The formula also features cer-omega, a complex of lipids derived from evening primrose oil that restores the barrier while hydrating and nourishing the skin.

This Avène cream is made to reduce the risk of allergic reactions, and is crafted without pore-clogging ingredients. It’s free of preservatives, fragrances and parabens, and doesn’t contain any animal-derived ingredients.

If you’re looking for a nature-powered formula, check out the Burt’s Bees Sensitive Solutions Calming Day Lotion, crafted from ingredients that are of 98.9% natural origin. This formula is specifically made for sensitive skin, and works to soothe as it douses the skin with hydration. It has been clinically shown to give skin all-day hydration without causing aggravation.

This lotion is infused with cotton extract, which softens the skin as it helps replenish the outer layer to minimize aggravation from external irritants. At the same time, rice extract and Aloe barbadensis leaf juice soothe the skin as they lightly hydrate. Shea butter and glycerin add an extra boost of moisturizing power to the formula, ensuring the skin is left feeling soft and supple all day long.

This Burt’s Bees lotion is hypoallergenic and has been dermatologist tested. It is made without fragrances, parabens or phthalates.

If you’re willing to splurge on a luxury product, we highly recommend the Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 from SkinCeuticals. This patented cream nourishes and soothes dehydrated skin while softening signs of aging. Additionally, it restores lost lipids to promote a healthier and more resilient barrier, which can be especially helpful for those with eczema-prone skin. It has been clinically proven to improve smoothness by 66% and radiance by 26%.

The creamy noncomedogenic moisturizer has a lightweight texture, and absorbs quickly into the skin. It is infused with a 2% concentration of ceramides, which improve skin-barrier function while boosting hydration levels. These ceramides are joined by a 4% concentration of natural cholesterol to replenish the barrier, as well as a 2% concentration of fatty acids that bring lipids back into balance.

This SkinCeuticals formula is made without potential irritants that could aggravate eczema-prone skin. It is completely free of fragrances, parabens, dyes and alcohol.

One of our top recommendations for those looking for a budget-friendly moisturizer for eczema-prone skin is the cult-favorite Oil-Free Face Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin from Neutrogena. This drugstore daily moisturizer has a simple and gentle formula that replenishes moisture levels and supports overall skin health without aggravating sensitive skin. It’s moisturizing yet lightweight, making it the ideal choice for anyone who prefers to use lighter formulas.

The star ingredient in this straightforward moisturizer is glycerin. This humectant draws moisture to the skin and locks it in to promote a smoother feel and more supple look. It’s joined by other ingredients that enhance moisture levels for all-day comfort. The water-based formula is noncomedogenic and hypoallergenic, and made without fragrances, phthalates, oil, dyes or alcohol.

Biossance’s Squalane + Omega Repair Cream has received the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association. The luxurious cream quickly absorbs into the skin, where it works to soften and plump while enhancing barrier health. It has a clean formula that is vegan, cruelty-free and made without fragrances or parabens.

This super-moisturizing and gentle Biossance formula is made with sugarcane-derived squalane, which weightlessly moisturizes while helping to work the active ingredients of the formula deep into the skin. It’s joined by omega fatty acids that hydrate and plump the skin to support barrier health.

Additionally, the formula contains ceramides and shea butter to improve the skin’s resilience and prevent moisture loss, as well as hyaluronic acid, which locks moisture into the skin. Acai berry sterols mimic the natural cholesterol found in the skin, helping to replenish those levels for a healthy, balanced complexion.

Eczema Honey is a brand dedicated to making calming, gentle formulas so people with eczema-prone skin can keep their complexion comfortable and healthy. The company’s Soothing Facial Cream (which has the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance) restores moisture levels while comforting, strengthening and protecting the skin. This dermatologist-tested formula is cruelty-free, and is made without fragrances, parabens or phthalates.

This creamy moisturizer features colloidal oatmeal and oat extract, which work in tandem to reduce itching and irritation while conditioning the skin. These ingredients are joined by honey, a star ingredient of the brand’s formulas. Honey acts as a natural humectant, working to draw moisture into the skin so that it is left feeling soft and supple.

In addition, this gentle moisturizer contains kelp, green tea and blueberry extracts. These extracts are packed with antioxidants that defend the skin against free radicals. The formula also features rosehip seed oil to nourish and condition the skin, as well as aloe vera juice and vitamin E oil, which soothe and improve barrier function.

This barrier recovery cream from Glossier provides serious comfort to dry, stressed-out skin. It was created to revive skin after being exposed to cold weather, aggressive acne treatments, UV rays and other harsh aggressors, and has received the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association. The dermatologist-tested, noncomedogenic formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and is made without fragrances, essential oils, drying alcohols or dyes.

After Baume is crafted with cupuaçu butter, an ingredient that is able to hold up to 440% of its weight in water. Rich in polyphenol and fatty acids, this ingredient helps the skin retain moisture, while working to protect it against free radicals. The buttery formula also features babassu oil, a moisturizing ingredient that is packed with nourishing antioxidants and fatty acids.

Another key ingredient in this rich formula is a postbiotic ferment, which balances the skin’s microbiome. Nutrient-dense green microalgae extract also works to fortify the skin and improve skin resiliency, while linoleic acid helps keep water in the skin so that it stays plump and soft all day long.

Another budget-friendly option that you can easily find at your local drugstore is the Eczema Relief Flare-Up Treatment from Eucerin. This moisturizer (which can be used on both the face and body) is an excellent product to have on hand when experiencing eczema flare-ups. It immediately relieves itching and irritation while supporting barrier health to reduce the risk of aggravating the skin in the future.

This formula has a 1% concentration of colloidal oatmeal, which instantly works to soothe the skin to improve comfort. It’s also crafted with ceramide-3, which enhances barrier health and seals in moisture, as well as licorice root extract, which calms the skin. Glycerin further works to improve skin softness by drawing moisture to the skin and locking it in.

Though the Eczema Relief Flare-Up Treatment has a rich texture, it absorbs quickly into the skin. It is made without fragrances or dyes.

This Pacifica moisturizer has everything you’d want in a product that is safe for eczema-prone skin. It is dermatologist and allergy tested, made without potential irritants (including fragrances, parabens and phthalates), and has earned the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance. Best of all, the vegan and cruelty-free product is sold at a reasonable price.

The Vegan Ceramide Barrier Cream is designed specifically with sensitive skin in mind. It works to restore the protective barrier as it moisturizes, balances and soothes the skin. As the name indicates, vegan ceramides are the stars of the formula. They work to enhance barrier health and seal moisture into the skin. Amino acids and shea butter also help maintain the skin’s hydration levels, leaving it looking and feeling soft and supple.

In addition to these ingredients, this cream contains oat kernel flour and calendula extract, which work in tandem to calm for maximum skin comfort. Niacinamide also works to balance oil production while refining the pores and soothing the complexion.

The ZO Skin Health Hydrating Crème is a high-performance luxury product that is worth the splurge. This cream is designed to relieve severe dryness as it calms and reduces signs of irritation, including redness. It has received the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association, so you can feel safe using it in your skincare routine.

The Hydrating Crème is formulated with colloidal oatmeal to give the skin instant relief from irritation and itchiness. It is also powered by the company’s proprietary antioxidant complex. This complex is released over 12 hours following application, ensuring the complexion is getting continued protection against free radicals. At the same time, Ophiopogon japonicus root extract restores skin barrier health and improves hydration levels, while shea butter softens and nourishes. The formula is also infused with peptides to minimize signs of aging and support overall skin health.

A three-month independent clinical study backs up this impressive formula. After using the product regularly, participants agreed that their skin was smoother, healthier and more hydrated, and that the redness in their complexion decreased.

Frequently Asked Questions

How often should you moisturize your face if you have eczema?

If you have eczema, you should be moisturizing at least twice a day (in the morning and before bed) with a moisturizer that is safe for eczema-prone skin. During active flare-ups, you might choose to use a targeted soothing moisturizer more frequently to help calm symptoms and improve skin comfort.

Should you patch test if you have eczema-prone skin?

Yes, you should always patch test before adding a new skincare or grooming product to your routine. Take a small amount of the product and apply it inside your elbow to clean, dry skin. Leave that area alone for at least 24 hours, and avoid washing it (unless you experience any intense negative side effects, in which case you should wash off the product immediately and cease use). If you notice any signs of irritation (such as itchiness, skin flaking, persistent redness, a rash or breakouts), the product likely isn’t a good fit for your needs.

What ingredients should you avoid if you have eczema-prone skin?

There are some ingredients that anyone with eczema should avoid in their moisturizers and other grooming products. They include synthetic fragrances, alcohols, sulfates, parabens, phthalates and artificial colors. Everyone’s skin is different and will react differently to certain ingredients, but all of the above-mentioned ingredients have the potential to irritate and dry out the skin, and may trigger eczema flare-ups.

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

