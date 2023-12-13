Shop the 15 Best Funny Adult Gifts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Christmas is less than two weeks away, but there is still time to buy gifts! If you have an unserious adult in your life whom you always have trouble finding a gift for, why not buy them funny adult gifts or adult-friendly games and activities? These low-effort yet high-energy gifts are a good option for that person on your list who loves to laugh!
Whether looking for the ultimate gag gift or a gift that’ll brighten their holiday spirit, we found the 14 best funny adult gifts! Read on to see our picks!
Best Adult Gifts at Amazon
Does anything get more classic than a Lego set? This one lets you build an orchid flower from scratch — just $40!
- You Laugh You Drink – The Drinking Game for People Who Can’t Keep a Straight Face — just $14!
- Landisun Gag Gift Apron — just $12!
- OLsky Massage Gun — was $60, now just $30!
- PRO-SPIN All-in-One Portable Ping Pong Paddles Set — was $50, now just $45!
Best Adult Gifts at Walmart
Taboo is a classic game — but this version has an adults-only twist — just $20!
- Brainfit Publishing Christmas Word Search Puzzles — now just $7!
- What Do You Meme Incohearant — just $20!
- Monopoly Chance Board Game — was $20, now just $17!
- They’re a 10 But: the Adult Party Game — just $20!
Best Adult Gifts at Macy’s
Get this nifty and rather cool mini beer pong drinking game for just $50!