Shop the 15 Best Funny Adult Gifts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Christmas is less than two weeks away, but there is still time to buy gifts! If you have an unserious adult in your life whom you always have trouble finding a gift for, why not buy them funny adult gifts or adult-friendly games and activities? These low-effort yet high-energy gifts are a good option for that person on your list who loves to laugh!

Related: The Best White Elephant Gifts Under $50 — Funny, Thoughtful and Unexpected Ideas Attending a white elephant gift exchange for the holidays this year? Whether it’s your first one or your annual holiday party tradition, you might need a little help coming up with a creative, unique gift idea. After all, the more unexpected the gift, the more fun the entire process becomes! Some white elephant parties steer […]

Whether looking for the ultimate gag gift or a gift that’ll brighten their holiday spirit, we found the 14 best funny adult gifts! Read on to see our picks!

Best Adult Gifts at Amazon

Does anything get more classic than a Lego set? This one lets you build an orchid flower from scratch — just $40!

Best Adult Gifts at Walmart

Taboo is a classic game — but this version has an adults-only twist — just $20!

Best Adult Gifts at Macy’s

Get this nifty and rather cool mini beer pong drinking game for just $50!