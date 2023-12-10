Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Shop The 7 Best Christmas Card Holders That Will Declutter Your Home This Holiday Season

By
Christmas Card holder
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s the most wonderful time of year! It’s a time when everyone tries their best to be as cheery and expressive as possible. People display these tendencies by decorating their homes — and receiving and sending Christmas cards! Although the tradition feels outdated to some, receiving a piece of snail mail feels retro and fun in today’s technological world. Seriously! When displaying these cards, most people stick them on their refrigerators or place them around their homes. But sometimes, these processes create clutter — which is why you should invest in a Christmas card holders!

Related: 40 Festive Indoor Decorations to Dress Up Every Room in Your House This Holiday Season

Christmas card holders come in many different shapes, colors and styles that will suit your decorative fancy. If you’re lost or don’t know where to shop for one, we have it covered! We rounded up seven of our favorites — read on to learn more!

KORMMCO Christmas Card Holder

KORMMCO Christmas Card Holder

$22
  • Description
For those who prefer wood-finished Christmas decorations, this hanging card and photo holder will blend in with your tastes seamlessly!
Get it
ilauke 50Pcs Christmas Wooden Clothespins
ilauke

ilauke 50Pcs Christmas Wooden Clothespins

$8
  • Description
These decorated wooden clothespins will perfectly embellish your home with your received Christmas cards without much fuss!
Get it

 

Red Co. 27.5" Tall Decorative Christmas Tree Card & Photo Holder Tabletop Display Rack Ornament in Bronze Finish
Red Co.

Red Co. 27.5' Tall Decorative Christmas Tree Card & Photo Holder

$50
  • Description
This gilded Christmas shaped card holder is festive and will spread cheery magic all about this holiday season!
Get it
Red Co. Christmas Tree Card Holder Wall Mounted Decorative Rack in Silver Finish - 34" H
Red Co.

Red Co. Christmas Tree Card Holder

$40
  • Description
The color silver is quintessentially Christmas, and this tree-shaped card holder will shine bright on your wall!
Get it
Ferraycle 2 Pieces Metal Christmas Card Holder Xmas Card Display Spiral Photo Holder Picture Card Insert Wall Decor Wreath Wall Hanging for Holiday Party (Golden,13 Inch)
Ferraycle

Ferraycle 2 Pieces Metal Christmas Card Holder Xmas Card Display

$23
  • Description
Hang these two golden spirals on your wall and stuff them with your beloved Christmas cards to declutter your coffee table!
Get it
LucyPhy 12Packs Christmas Wood Place Card Holders
LucyPhy

LucyPhy 12Packs Christmas Wood Place Card Holders

$16
  • Description
For those who prefer to see their Christmas cards and photos on a table, get these Santa Claus, Rudolph, penguin and snowman-designed holders that are too cute!
Get it
Mkono Hanging Photo Display Pictures Holders
Mkono

Mkono Hanging Photo Display Pictures Holders

$15
  • Description
If you like decorations that are toned down but still feel included, grab this hanging card holder — which doesn’t shout about the Christmas holiday!
Get it

weekend-deals

Deal of the Day

Us Picks! 15 Can’t-Miss Deals That Could Sell Out This Weekend View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories