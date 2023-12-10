Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s the most wonderful time of year! It’s a time when everyone tries their best to be as cheery and expressive as possible. People display these tendencies by decorating their homes — and receiving and sending Christmas cards! Although the tradition feels outdated to some, receiving a piece of snail mail feels retro and fun in today’s technological world. Seriously! When displaying these cards, most people stick them on their refrigerators or place them around their homes. But sometimes, these processes create clutter — which is why you should invest in a Christmas card holders!

Related: 40 Festive Indoor Decorations to Dress Up Every Room in Your House This Holiday Season Season’s greetings! ‘Tis the season for ugly sweaters, eggnog and gift-gifting, courtesy of the impending holiday season. That means it’s time to add festive touches throughout your humble abode. From snow-drenched trees with sparkling accessories to holiday-themed cooking utensils, you can score indoor holiday decorations for every single room in your house at your favorite […]

Christmas card holders come in many different shapes, colors and styles that will suit your decorative fancy. If you’re lost or don’t know where to shop for one, we have it covered! We rounded up seven of our favorites — read on to learn more!

KORMMCO Christmas Card Holder Price: $22 Description For those who prefer wood-finished Christmas decorations, this hanging card and photo holder will blend in with your tastes seamlessly! Get it

ilauke 50Pcs Christmas Wooden Clothespins Price: $8 Description These decorated wooden clothespins will perfectly embellish your home with your received Christmas cards without much fuss! Get it

Red Co. Christmas Tree Card Holder Price: $40 Description The color silver is quintessentially Christmas, and this tree-shaped card holder will shine bright on your wall! Get it

LucyPhy 12Packs Christmas Wood Place Card Holders Price: $16 Description For those who prefer to see their Christmas cards and photos on a table, get these Santa Claus, Rudolph, penguin and snowman-designed holders that are too cute! Get it

Mkono Hanging Photo Display Pictures Holders Price: $15 Description If you like decorations that are toned down but still feel included, grab this hanging card holder — which doesn’t shout about the Christmas holiday!

Get it