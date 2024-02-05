Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The holiday season may have come and gone in a flash, but for many of Us, gifting season is a year-round situation. Now that we’ve made it to the second month of the year, it’s time to prep unique ideas for Valentine’s Day and gift picks for men with February birthdays.

Some men are notoriously difficult to shop for. You’ve probably started and deleted tons of Google searches, hunting for the illustrious perfect present. Thankfully, you don’t have to look much further. We’ve rounded up the best gift ideas for men with February birthdays below! From plush gifts that homebodies will be obsessed with, to accessories for fellas who love the great outdoors, you can’t go wrong with the goodies found on this list. Read ahead for the best gifts for men with February birthdays!

For the Introspective Fella

Give your favorite guy a safe, unfiltered space to share his thoughts. This gratitude journal encourages positivity and mindfulness!

Get the Five-Minute Gratitude Journal for Men for just $17 (originally $20) at Amazon!

For the Birthday Enthusiast

Some men look at their birthday as just another day. Well, this gift isn’t for them. This comfy t-shirt is perfect for the legend who is proud to let everyone know he’s celebrating a birthday.

Get the Legendary Birthday Shirt for just $14 (originally $24) at Etsy!

For the Homebody

If your big guy’s idea of having a good time includes lounging around the house, look no further. This luxurious robe is made from a plush, cozy fabric he won’t want to take off!

Get the Polo Ralph Lauren Microfiber Men’s Robe for just $115 at Nordstrom!

For the At-Home Barber

Is your partner’s shaving kit collecting dust? This set includes everything he’ll need to get a smooth, close shave. Best of all? It comes with products to prep before shaving and essentials for post-shave care.

Get the Bevel Shaving Kit for just $90 at Amazon!

For the Cocktail Connoisseur

This gift is ideal for a man who enjoys a glass of his favorite libation neat. He’ll be so thrilled to whip up a two-finger pour from this customized decanter into the matching glasses.

Get this Customized Decanter and Glass Set for just $55 at Etsy!

For the Sport’s Fanatic

Does the birthday boy in your life love a sports team? Snag him a jersey in honor of his favorite player. If it’s possible, you should try to score him tickets to an upcoming game!

Get the adidas Lionel Messi Black Inter Miami CF 2024 La Noche Replica Player Jersey for just $135 at Nordstrom!

For the Music Lover

Treat the special person in your life to the gift of flawless sound, courtesy of these headphones. Along with an eye-catching color he’ll adore, these headphones feature enhanced noise cancellation, ideal for when he’s jamming to the latest tunes.

Get the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Over-Ear Headphones from Amazon for $399!

For the Proud Parent Parent

If you’re on the hunt for a family member who loves their fur baby more than anyone, this gift is ideal for them. They’ll proudly pose for birthday selfies rocking this customized T-shirt with their pet’s picture and name on it.

Get the Customized Pet T-Shirt for just $31 (originally $78) at Etsy!

For the Man Who Needs A Body Care Upgrade

We all know and love a wonderful fella who won’t give up his tried-and-true three-in-one body wash, facial cleanser and shampoo hybrid. Treat his body care routine to a major upgrade courtesy of this refreshing set that cleanses and rejuvenates skin.

Get the Jack Black Clean & Cool Body Basics Set for just $56 at Nordstrom!

For the Man Who Enjoys the Great Outdoors

Do outdoor activities like overnight camping trips keep the birthday person’s calendar jam-packed? This gift basket features unique goodies he can take with him on his next adventure.

Get the Camping Gift Set for just $50 at Amazon!

For the Man Who Loves to Smell Good

There’s nothing like a man with a signature fragrance. Help your loved one discover a scentsational fragrance they’ll want to wear every day.

Get the Dior Sauvage Elixir at Nordstrom!

For the Whiskey Enthusiast

What better way to fill a decanter than with a rich and luxurious spirit? This Scotch-Whisky combines a blend of floral aromas with zesty citrus and fresh fruit, plus hints of honey and spice oak. Bottoms up!

Get the Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky for just $32 at Total Wine!

For the Men Who Love Cozy Vibes

The men in our lives work so hard, and they’re always there for us. The stress of everyday life will melt away as soon as he slides his feet into these cozy slippers!

Get the Ugg Ascot Slipper at Nordstrom!

For the Flannel Lover

Think long and hard. Does the special person in your life collect shackets and flannels? If so, add a new one to his mounting collection. This bestseller is a hit with Amazon shoppers!

Get the Legendary Whitetails Longsleeve Flannel Shirt for $29 (originally $31) at Amazon!

For Crystal Enthusiast

If your loved one can list healing properties and benefits of crystals and gemstones, he’ll love this arrowhead necklace. It’s chic and features his very own birthstone.

Get the Amethyst Arrowhead Necklace for just $49 at Etsy!

