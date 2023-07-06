Cancel OK
7 Best Hair Products for Effortless and Natural Beachy Waves

The ultimate hairstyle for summer? If you have straight or wavy locks, the tousled, beachy look is the goal. There are plenty of products to help you nail the style easily and a plethora of options to choose from on Amazon right now. Naturally, this begs the question — which styling product is best for you?

Of course, this mostly depends on your hair type and what you’re trying to achieve. Some beach wave formulas are better suited for blow drying and others are ideal for easy air drying. There are also more moisturizing creams and lighter sprays to choose from. If you want a quick sampling of some of the best beach wave products we’ve come across, they’re lined up and ready for you to shop below!

Best Overall: Sun Bum Sea Spray

Sun Bum Sea Spray|Texturizing and Volumizing Sea Salt Spray | UV Protection With a Matte Finish | Medium Hold | For All Hair Types | 6 FL OZ Bottle, Clear (80-41025)
Sun Bum
This lightweight spray can be used on wet or dry hair to give your strands texture and a natural wave to look like you just left the beach. Plus, it has UV protection to shield your hair from getting damaged in the sun!

Pros

  • Affordable
  • UV protection
  • Amazing reviews

Cons

  • May feel a bit sticky
  • Small bottle size
  • Strong coconut scent
$16.00
See it!

Best Value: Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Sea Salt Spray

Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Sea Salt Spray - 8 fl oz - Spray for Tousled Hair - Add Texture and Grit to Hair with a Matte Finish (8oz, 3-Pack) (8 fl oz, 3-Pack)…
Not Your Mother's
If you’re looking to stock up on a stellar wave spray, there’s no better deal than this one! You can snag three sea salt sprays which come highly recommended by shoppers and will last you all summer long, or even well into the fall.

Pros

  • Super affordable value pack
  • Works for most hair types
  • Lightweight feel

Cons

  • May irritate sensitive skin
  • Strong scent
  • Contains silicone
Originally $21On Sale: $14You Save 33%
See it!

Best Blow Cry Cream: IGK BEACH CLUB Style-Memory Blowout Cream

IGK BEACH CLUB Style-Memory Blowout Cream | Volume + Bounce + Heat Protectant | Vegan + Cruelty Free | 4.5 Oz
IGK
If you have the time and want to use a blow dryer method to help you create beach waves, this styling cream is the perfect choice. It’s a heat protectant and designed to help you either use a round brush or diffuser to create a soft wave which will hold up all day!

Pros

  • Lightweight, silicone-free formula
  • Protects from heat and humidity
  • Moisturizing

Cons

  • May weigh down finer hair
  • Not the best for air dry styling
  • Expensive
$29.00
See it!

Best Air Dry Cream: Marc Anthony Coconut Beach Waves Texture Cream

Marc Anthony Coconut Beach Waves Texture Cream 5.9 Ounce (175ml) (AB-146572)
Marc Anthony
This styling cream may be the ultimate lazy hack when it comes to creating the perfect beach wave! It’s moisturizing and designed to work with your strands as they’re air drying — no additional styling tools necessary.

Pros

  • Great for air-drying hair
  • Hydrating formula
  • Affordable

Cons

  • May weigh down fine hair
  • Stronger fragrance
  • Can require extra twisting for super straight hair
$12.00
See it!

Best for Fine Hair: Oribe Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray

Oribe Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray, 2.1 oz
ORIBE
Any shopper out there with fine hair knows they need products which are super lightweight — that’s why this mist is ideal for this specific hair type. It only takes a little bit of product to help give your hair beachy texture and shine, and it sprays on in a fine mist.

Pros

  • Super fine mist
  • Adds shine to strands
  • Salt-free spray formula

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Smaller size
  • Stronger scent
Starting at $23.00
See it!

Best for Normal-to-Oily Hair: OGX Moroccan Sea Salt Spray

OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Hair-Texturizing Sea Salt Spray, Curl-Defining Leave-In Hair Styling Mist for Tousled Beach Waves and Textured Hold, Paraben-Free, Sulfate Surfactants-Free, 6 fl oz
OGX
The main complaint shoppers have with this beach wave spray is it can leave their hair feeling dry — but if your strands are oilier, you definitely shouldn’t have an issue with this formula! It’s one of the more affordable options which reviewers say works like a charm to give their hair natural texture.

Pros

  • Inexpensive
  • Adds volume and texture
  • Works on straight hair

Cons

  • Can feel a bit drying
  • Can weigh down finer hair
  • Somewhat strong scent
$10.00
See it!

Best Gel: Paul Mitchell Ultimate Wave Lightweight Hair Gel

Paul Mitchell Ultimate Wave Lightweight Hair Gel, Enhances Waves, Eliminates Frizz, For Curly Hair, 6.8 fl. oz.
Paul Mitchell
Gel styling products like this one are great, as they can provide hair with longer hold to last for two or even three days. It’s designed to eliminate frizz and protect from humidity so your waves or curls appear as fresh as possible!

Pros

  • Lightweight formula
  • Great for air dry styling
  • Soft scent

Cons

  • Can leave slightly crunchy feeling
  • Not for dryer strands
  • More expensive
$20.00
See it!

