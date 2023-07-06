Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The ultimate hairstyle for summer? If you have straight or wavy locks, the tousled, beachy look is the goal. There are plenty of products to help you nail the style easily and a plethora of options to choose from on Amazon right now. Naturally, this begs the question — which styling product is best for you?
Of course, this mostly depends on your hair type and what you’re trying to achieve. Some beach wave formulas are better suited for blow drying and others are ideal for easy air drying. There are also more moisturizing creams and lighter sprays to choose from. If you want a quick sampling of some of the best beach wave products we’ve come across, they’re lined up and ready for you to shop below!
Best Overall: Sun Bum Sea Spray
Pros
- Affordable
- UV protection
- Amazing reviews
Cons
- May feel a bit sticky
- Small bottle size
- Strong coconut scent
Best Value: Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Sea Salt Spray
Pros
- Super affordable value pack
- Works for most hair types
- Lightweight feel
Cons
- May irritate sensitive skin
- Strong scent
- Contains silicone
Best Blow Cry Cream: IGK BEACH CLUB Style-Memory Blowout Cream
Pros
- Lightweight, silicone-free formula
- Protects from heat and humidity
- Moisturizing
Cons
- May weigh down finer hair
- Not the best for air dry styling
- Expensive
Best Air Dry Cream: Marc Anthony Coconut Beach Waves Texture Cream
Pros
- Great for air-drying hair
- Hydrating formula
- Affordable
Cons
- May weigh down fine hair
- Stronger fragrance
- Can require extra twisting for super straight hair
Best for Fine Hair: Oribe Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray
Pros
- Super fine mist
- Adds shine to strands
- Salt-free spray formula
Cons
- Expensive
- Smaller size
- Stronger scent
Best for Normal-to-Oily Hair: OGX Moroccan Sea Salt Spray
Pros
- Inexpensive
- Adds volume and texture
- Works on straight hair
Cons
- Can feel a bit drying
- Can weigh down finer hair
- Somewhat strong scent
Best Gel: Paul Mitchell Ultimate Wave Lightweight Hair Gel
Pros
- Lightweight formula
- Great for air dry styling
- Soft scent
Cons
- Can leave slightly crunchy feeling
- Not for dryer strands
- More expensive
