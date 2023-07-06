Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The ultimate hairstyle for summer? If you have straight or wavy locks, the tousled, beachy look is the goal. There are plenty of products to help you nail the style easily and a plethora of options to choose from on Amazon right now. Naturally, this begs the question — which styling product is best for you?

Of course, this mostly depends on your hair type and what you’re trying to achieve. Some beach wave formulas are better suited for blow drying and others are ideal for easy air drying. There are also more moisturizing creams and lighter sprays to choose from. If you want a quick sampling of some of the best beach wave products we’ve come across, they’re lined up and ready for you to shop below!

Best Overall: Sun Bum Sea Spray This lightweight spray can be used on wet or dry hair to give your strands texture and a natural wave to look like you just left the beach. Plus, it has UV protection to shield your hair from getting damaged in the sun! Pros Affordable

UV protection

Amazing reviews Cons May feel a bit sticky

Small bottle size

Strong coconut scent $16.00 See it!

Best Value: Not Your Mother's Beach Babe Sea Salt Spray If you’re looking to stock up on a stellar wave spray, there’s no better deal than this one! You can snag three sea salt sprays which come highly recommended by shoppers and will last you all summer long, or even well into the fall. Pros Super affordable value pack

Works for most hair types

Lightweight feel

Cons May irritate sensitive skin

Strong scent

Contains silicone Originally $21 On Sale: $14 You Save 33% See it!

Best Blow Cry Cream: IGK BEACH CLUB Style-Memory Blowout Cream If you have the time and want to use a blow dryer method to help you create beach waves, this styling cream is the perfect choice. It’s a heat protectant and designed to help you either use a round brush or diffuser to create a soft wave which will hold up all day! Pros Lightweight, silicone-free formula

Protects from heat and humidity

Moisturizing Cons May weigh down finer hair

Not the best for air dry styling

Expensive $29.00 See it!

Best Air Dry Cream: Marc Anthony Coconut Beach Waves Texture Cream This styling cream may be the ultimate lazy hack when it comes to creating the perfect beach wave! It’s moisturizing and designed to work with your strands as they’re air drying — no additional styling tools necessary. Pros Great for air-drying hair

Hydrating formula

Affordable Cons May weigh down fine hair

Stronger fragrance

Can require extra twisting for super straight hair $12.00 See it!

Best for Fine Hair: Oribe Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray Any shopper out there with fine hair knows they need products which are super lightweight — that’s why this mist is ideal for this specific hair type. It only takes a little bit of product to help give your hair beachy texture and shine, and it sprays on in a fine mist. Pros Super fine mist

Adds shine to strands

Salt-free spray formula Cons Expensive

Smaller size

Stronger scent Starting at $23.00 See it!

Best for Normal-to-Oily Hair: OGX Moroccan Sea Salt Spray The main complaint shoppers have with this beach wave spray is it can leave their hair feeling dry — but if your strands are oilier, you definitely shouldn’t have an issue with this formula! It’s one of the more affordable options which reviewers say works like a charm to give their hair natural texture. Pros Inexpensive

Adds volume and texture

Works on straight hair Cons Can feel a bit drying

Can weigh down finer hair

Somewhat strong scent $10.00 See it!

Best Gel: Paul Mitchell Ultimate Wave Lightweight Hair Gel Gel styling products like this one are great, as they can provide hair with longer hold to last for two or even three days. It’s designed to eliminate frizz and protect from humidity so your waves or curls appear as fresh as possible! Pros Lightweight formula

Great for air dry styling

Soft scent Cons Can leave slightly crunchy feeling

Not for dryer strands

More expensive $20.00 See it!

