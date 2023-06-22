The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Home Decor Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Just like a salad isn’t complete without dressing, your space isn’t complete without decor. Accent pieces give your home personality! Otherwise, you’d just have a blank slate with bare furniture. Boring!

You don’t need to wait until Amazon Prime Day to browse deals on home decor! Right now, there’s tons of items on sale that will elevate your interior design.

The Best Home Decor Deals at Amazon

Just like Ariel in The Little Mermaid, Amazon’s got gadgets and gizmos aplenty! Give your home a glow-up with new candles, pillows, mirrors and more. Shop the top home decor deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day!

Glass Candle Holders (Set of 3)

It’s lit! These glass candle holders with a black frame will add a chic touch to your mood lighting. A great option for centerpieces.

Get the Yshengood Glass Hurricane Candle Holder Set of 3 for just $33 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Marble Ceramic Coasters

Protect your coffee table from watermarks with these marble ceramic coasters. Not only are they slip-proof and absorbent, they’re also stunning!

Get the 6 Pcs Marble Ceramic Coasters with Holder for just $14 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Vegan Leather Jewelry Boxes

Store jewelry or other knick-knacks in these elegant faux leather boxes. Shoppers say these organizers are sleek and sturdy with velvet pads on the bottom to avoid scratches.

Get the HofferRuffer Faux Leather Jewelry Boxes for just $36 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Bouquet of Natural Dried Pampas Grass

If you also struggle to keep plants alive, think about investing in these dried pampas grass bouquets! This neutral decor is boho and trendy.

Get the Wild Autumn Natural Dried Pampas Grass Bouquet for just $20 (originally $27) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2)

Another boho accent piece is this set of pillow covers. Adorned with handmade beige tassels, these white throw pillows are gorgeous on a couch or bed.

Get the DecorUhome Decorative Boho Throw Pillow Covers 20×20 Set of 2 for just $38 (originally $55) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Full-Length Arched Floor Mirror

Need a full-length mirror to take your #OOTD selfies? This gold arched floor mirror is picture-perfect!

Get the TinyTimes 65”x22” Full Length Mirror with Stand for just $100 (originally $130) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Woven Storage Baskets (Set of 3)

Confession: We’re always on the search for extra storage! This set of three woven baskets can hold a variety of miscellaneous objects while still looking presentable.

Get the CubesLand Woven Storage Baskets for just $33 (originally $44) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

