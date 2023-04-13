Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For those with oily skin, adding a moisturizer to their skincare routine might seem useless. After all, your skin already has all the natural moisture it needs, doesn’t it? While it might seem counterintuitive, moisturizing is just as important for those with oily skin as it is for those with dry skin. In fact, by skipping a moisturizer, your skin can end up producing even more oil – which means you can expect even more shine.

If the thought of using a moisturizer on your oily skin makes you shudder, note that you might just be reaching for the wrong products. Using a quality formula that is specifically crafted to meet the needs of your skin type is essential – and we’re here to help you find your perfect match. Below, we’ve created the ultimate guide to the 29 best men’s face moisturizers for oily skin.

The Best Men’s Face Moisturizers for Oily Skin

For men looking for a premium quality moisturizer that balances the skin’s moisture levels without clogging pores or feeling heavy on the face, we recommend the Blu Atlas Face Moisturizer. Using the power of nutrient-rich ingredients like mango seed butter and moringa oil, this lightweight cream supports the moisture barrier for hydrated and healthy skin.

Vitamin C fights dullness and provides anti-aging benefits while antioxidant-packed seaweed extract nourishes and protects the skin against the damaging effects of free radicals. Of course, we also love that the clean formula is vegan, cruelty-free, and free of synthetic fragrances, parabens, and phthalates.

If you want a moisturizer that will keep shine at bay, you’ll want to try the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Oil-Control Moisturizer. This mattifying formula is made with oil-absorbing microspheres that instantly get rid of shine, as well as niacinamide, an ingredient that refines the appearance of enlarged pores and regulates sebum production to cut down on excess oil.

In addition to these highly effective oil-controlling ingredients, this non-comedogenic lightweight cream moisturizer is packed with ingredients that nourish, calm, and hydrate. This includes hyaluronic acid, oat extract, and feverfew extract. Bonus: this vegan and cruelty-free moisturizer is dermatologist tested and has a clean formula. It is made without parabens, phthalates, or artificial fragrances.

After testing out this moisturizer, we were happy to find that the formula lived up to the name. The Ultra Sheer Moisturizer from SkinMedica has a super lightweight, oil-free formula that instantly absorbs into the skin without leaving behind any greasy residue. It’s made specifically to give oily skin the hydration that it needs. The gentle, non-comedogenic formula is also a suitable option for those with sensitive and acne-prone skin.

This fragrance-free formula is packed with vitamins C and E to provide antioxidant and anti-aging benefits, as well as sodium hyaluronate, which offers deep hydration.

Ursa Major’s clean, forest-inspired skincare and grooming products are always a hit, and this vegan and cruelty-free moisturizer is no exception. The Fortifying Face Balm has a lightweight consistency and is packed with soothing and nourishing ingredients that promote a comfortable and healthy complexion.

Anti-inflammatory aloe leaf juice calms and lightly hydrates, while birch sap and olive leaf extract further improve moisture levels while reducing redness. Witch hazel reduces inflammation and provides additional soothing benefits, and carrot seed oil nourishes the skin. Another key ingredient that is especially great for oily skin is willow bark extract, a gentle exfoliating ingredient that helps clear away excess sebum and debris.

Another one of our favorite moisturizers that is specifically made to reduce shine is the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Mattifying Moisturizer. The oil-free and non-comedogenic formula is powered by the brand’s Sebulyse technology, which works to minimize the appearance of enlarged pores while reducing excess oil. Perlite and silica also help absorb sebum for a more matte appearance.

This dermatologist-tested moisturizer also contains low concentrations of salicylic and lipo-hydroxy acids to help clear away dead skin cells, oil, and debris, as well as hydrating glycerin and nutrient-dense thermal spring water.

Jack Black’s Clean Break Oil-Free Moisturizer is another high-quality option that strikes that perfect balance of adequately hydrating the skin without feeling greasy. The refreshing gel-cream formula is made with niacinamide to help refine the pores and balance sebum production, as well as sodium hyaluronate and glycerin, which pull moisture to the skin and lock it in.

Another key component is the nourishing and antioxidant-rich organic botanical blend, which includes sea kelp, basil, and white tea extracts. Of course, we also give this moisturizer bonus points for being vegan, cruelty-free, and made without oil, parabens, phthalates, or fragrances.

If you have oily and acne-prone skin, we recommend checking out this Paula’s Choice moisturizer, which is vegan, cruelty-free, and fragrance-free. The Clear Oil-Free Moisturizer is specifically made to keep breakout-prone skin clear and healthy and has a non-greasy formula that won’t clog pores. It’s also safe for sensitive skin and calms the complexion and any irritation tied to current breakouts.

A key ingredient is niacinamide, the multitasking B vitamin that refines pores and controls sebum production while soothing the skin. Ceramides, glycerin, sodium hyaluronate, and other ingredients support the barrier and boost moisture levels, while blueberry and cherry extracts provide antioxidant protection. Licorice root extract is also included to help fade the appearance of discoloration for a more even skin tone.

Another one of the absolute best men’s face moisturizers for oily skin is Geologie’s Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer. It has a lightweight, fast-absorbing texture and is the perfect option for daily use. Like many of our other favorite moisturizers, this formula is powered by oil-controlling, pore-refining niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to attract moisture to the skin.

It also contains squalane, a moisturizing ingredient that works to soften signs of aging, as well as allantoin, a soothing ingredient that minimizes irritation for a more comfortable complexion. Aloe provides anti-inflammatory benefits and helps lightly hydrate the complexion.

Tata Harper products are on the pricier side, but we think the Water-Lock Moisturizer is well-worth the splurge. This nature-powered vegan and cruelty-free moisturizer is specifically made for combination and oily skin types and has a lightweight formula that perfectly balances hydration levels to promote a comfortable, soft, and healthy complexion.

It’s powered in part by hyaluronic acid and pomegranate spheres, which work in tandem to lock moisture into the skin. The formula also features orange blossom peptides, which improve barrier health and help with water retention while also smoothing the skin.

This Shani Darden product matches all of our requirements for the ideal oily skin-friendly moisturizer. The oil-free formula has a lightweight, fast-absorbing texture and works to give the skin weightless hydration for optimal health and comfort. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free and doesn’t contain parabens or phthalates.

A key ingredient is hydrating sodium hyaluronate, which works alongside hydrolyzed collagen and red algae extract. Collagen helps plump the skin and improve suppleness, while nutrient-dense red algae extract nourishes for a healthy and strong complexion.

We’re seriously impressed by Peter Thomas Roth’s Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Cloud Cream. The unique lightweight cream formula provides serious hydration without feeling heavy on the skin. In fact, it’s designed to hydrate the skin for up to 72 hours – even after washing your face. It also helps soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a youthful complexion.

This fragrance-free formula is packed with a 30% hyaluronic acid concentration, powerfully hydrating the skin at all layers. It’s joined by Pentavitin, which restores hydration levels and defends against moisture loss. At the same time, hydrolyzed silk works to soften and smooth the complexion while ceramides support skin barrier health.

Any man looking to streamline his skincare routine will want to add the Oars and Alps Natural Face Moisturizer + Eye Cream to his rotation. As it says in the name, this multitasking product can be used as both a face moisturizer and an eye cream. The lightweight yet super hydrating formula locks moisture into the skin and works to improve elasticity for a more youthful complexion.

At the same time, it’s designed to protect against environmental stressors that can damage the skin. This formula is powered by nourishing and hydrating shea butter, jojoba oil, and soothing aloe. Vitamin E also provides a powerful antioxidant boost. Like many of our other favorite formulas, this moisturizer is also made without parabens, phthalates, or fragrances.

If you want to achieve healthy, balanced skin without breaking the bank, we recommend CeraVe’s Facial Moisturizing Lotion PM. While it’s marketed towards nighttime use, we find that this simple yet effective formula is great for both morning and evening routines. We also love that it is dermatologist-developed, non-comedogenic, and fragrance-free.

The lightweight, oil-free lotion is made with niacinamide to soothe the skin and help balance oil production, as well as hyaluronic acid to draw moisture to the skin for powerful yet lightweight hydration. It’s also infused with three essential ceramides, which boost moisture levels and improve barrier health for a strong and comfortable complexion.

Say goodbye to a shiny complexion with the Oil Control Mattifying Moisturizer from Clinique for Men. This super light oil-free moisturizer – which is free of fragrances, parabens, and phthalates – is specifically made to match the unique needs of oily and combination skin types.

The dermatologist and allergy-tested formula continuously absorbs excess oil on the surface of the skin throughout the day, ensuring you stay shine-free from morning until night. At the same time, it provides hydration and nourishment to the skin with ingredients like glycerin, cucumber fruit extract, barley extract, and sodium hyaluronate.

Another one of our favorite budget-friendly products for men with oily skin is the Marlowe Men’s Facial Moisturizer. This non-greasy formula is made to replenish hydration levels while fortifying the skin’s barrier for maximum health and comfort.

It’s thoughtfully made with anti-inflammatory aloe barbadensis leaf juice to soothe and hydrate the skin as well as a range of plant-derived extracts – including deep sea algae extract – that are packed with antioxidants that defend the skin against environmental aggressors.

Besides the lightweight texture, what also makes this cruelty-free moisturizer particularly great for oily skin is the addition of willow bark extract, a gentle exfoliator that helps clear away excess sebum and other debris in the pores.

One of our all-time favorite luxury facial moisturizers for oily skin is the SkinCeuticals Daily Moisture. This formula is thoughtfully made to provide long-lasting hydration for oily and combination skin types without leaving behind a heavy or greasy feeling.

It’s made with botanical extracts – including ginger, cinnamon, thyme, burnet, horsetail, licorice, and nettle extracts – that purify the skin and restore moisture levels while refining the appearance of enlarged pores. Algae extracts also help nourish and hydrate the skin while vitamin E defends against environmental aggressors. Witch hazel refreshes and soothes while glycerin, sodium hyaluronate, and additional ingredients provide hydrating benefits.

Aveeno’s Calm + Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer is one of our top recommendations for men with oily and sensitive skin. It’s made with soothing ingredients that maximize comfort and is made without potential irritants, including fragrances, dyes, parabens, and drying alcohols. It is even hypoallergenic and has been tested for sensitive skin.

The lightweight gel texture also quickly soaks into the skin, making it the perfect choice for oil-prone complexions. This Aveeno moisturizer features oat flour and oat extract, two powerful ingredients that calm irritation while moisturizing the skin. These ingredients work alongside additional moisturizing and soothing ingredients, including feverfew, glycerin, and panthenol.

If you’re looking for a powerful multitasking moisturizer that boosts hydration levels while also improving tone, texture, and signs of aging, you’ll want to take a look at the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Daily Moisturizer. This vegan and cruelty-free formula is made with glycolic, lactic, and malic acids. These chemical exfoliants soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, fade dark spots, and stimulate cell renewal for a youthful and radiant complexion.

At the same time, salicylic acid – another chemical exfoliant – works deep in the pores to dislodge debris and refine their appearance. These chemical exfoliants are joined by some of the best ingredients for hydrating and boosting the overall health of oily skin, including ceramides, squalane, and glycerin.

Daily sun protection is key for maintaining healthy skin, so we’re big fans of moisturizers that are formulated with SPF. While many can leave the skin feeling greasy, that’s not the case with this Differin moisturizer. This non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic product contains SPF 30 and is specifically designed to be suitable for oily and acne-prone skin.

The fragrance-free formula uses micropearl technology to absorb excess oil on the surface of the skin, helping to achieve more of a matte finish. This technology works alongside a range of ingredients that calm the skin and ensure it stays adequately hydrated, including allantoin and glycerin.

Versed has quickly become one of our go-to brands for clean skincare products offered at affordable price points. We recommend the Dew Point Moisturizing Gel Cream for men with oily skin. This lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer has a unique jelly-like texture. It immediately penetrates the skin, where it boosts hydration levels and nourishes.

This Versed formula features sodium hyaluronate to draw moisture to the skin as well as aloe leaf juice to soothe and lightly hydrate. Antioxidant-packed green tea leaf extract also helps fight damaging free radicals and calm inflammation in the skin, while squalane, glycerin, and jojoba seed oil provide extra moisturization benefits. This formula is also vegan and cruelty-free and doesn’t contain parabens, sulfates, or fragrances.

If you have oily and sensitive skin that is prone to breakouts, this PCA Skin moisturizer is for you. The Clearskin Lightweight Moisturizer is designed to balance moisture levels as it immediately soothes the skin and diminishes discomfort from active breakouts. It’s powered by a 4% concentration of niacinamide, which limits excess oil while calming the skin and improving the appearance of uneven skin tone.

Vitamin A promotes a breakout-free complexion, while chamomile-derived bisabolol soothes and supports moisture retention. A range of plant extracts – including marigold flower oil and cucumber and lemongrass extracts – also help to both purify and calm the complexion.

Let’s talk about another one of our favorite budget-friendly finds. The Incredibly Clear Mattifying Moisturizer from Acure – a brand you can find at your local drugstore – is designed to help combination and oily skin types look and feel their best. It’s made with nourishing chlorella and lilac extract, as well as evening primrose and argan oils.

These ingredients work in tandem to improve the skin’s texture and tone for a smooth and even complexion. CoQ10 also provides potent antioxidant benefits, while aloe leaf juice, cocoa seed butter, glycerin, and additional ingredients ensure the skin stays adequately moisturized. This formula is also vegan and cruelty-free and doesn’t contain parabens or fragrances.

Here’s another affordable moisturizer that any man with oily skin will love. The Oil Control Moisturizer from men’s skincare brand Bulldog absorbs excess oil on the skin for a matte, shine-free finish, thanks in part to the addition of tapioca starch.

The lightweight formula is made with willow bark, which gently exfoliates the pores and skin and clears away sebum, as well as refreshing witch hazel, which works to calm inflammation for a more comfortable complexion. These ingredients are joined by juniper fruit extract, an ingredient with soothing properties.

While we’ve already recommended one First Aid Beauty moisturizer, there’s another that we also think is worth highlighting. This oil-free and non-comedogenic cream has a lightweight and gentle formula that is particularly great for men with skin that is easily irritated, as it’s packed with ingredients that work to promote a calm, comfortable, hydrated complexion.

Ceramides support the skin barrier, ensuring it stays resilient and moisturized, while glycerin and squalane smooth and soften the skin while infusing it with moisture. An antioxidant booster made of white tea, feverfew, and licorice extracts also defends the skin against harmful environmental aggressors.

Just like the other First Aid Beauty product, this dermatologist-tested moisturizer is vegan and cruelty-free and doesn’t contain parabens, phthalates, or artificial fragrances.

We’re always impressed by the quality and performance of Kiehl’s skincare and grooming products, and this gel-cream moisturizer is no exception. This oil-free and non-comedogenic formula is made for normal to oily skin types and works to ensure the skin stays hydrated and healthy without looking or feeling greasy. It has a unique cooling effect that refreshes the skin and invigorates the senses.

Once applied, the moisturizer quickly absorbs into the skin, providing 24-hour hydration power. It’s made with glacial glycoprotein and glycerin to keep moisture levels balanced, as well as salicylic acid to provide pore-refining benefits. Micronized amino acid also works to reduce shine for a more matte look. We also love that the formula is made without fragrance, parabens, or dyes.

Here’s another gentle and effective drugstore find that we can’t get enough of. The budget-friendly Daily Oil-Free Hydrating Lotion from Cetaphil is dermatologist tested and hypoallergenic. It’s designed to tackle multiple skin sensitivity signs– roughness, dryness, irritation, and a weakened skin barrier – for a healthy and comfortable complexion. As it says in the name, the star of this moisturizer is hyaluronic acid.

Along with glycerin, this humectant draws moisture to the skin and locks it in for long-term hydration. Bonus: this formula is non-comedogenic – making it the perfect choice for acne-prone skin – and doesn’t contain fragrances or parabens. It has also been clinically tested to be safe for sensitive skin types, which means it’s an ideal choice for men with oily skin that is also easily aggravated.

This simple yet high-quality daily moisturizer from men’s grooming brand Baxter of California is designed to hydrate and nourish the skin while preventing and reducing visible signs of aging. The lightweight, oil-free moisturizer leaves a shine-free finish and promotes a soft and comfortable complexion.

Chamomile extract and aloe vera work in tandem to soothe inflammation, while antioxidant-packed green tea extract protects the skin against the damaging effects of free radicals. Vitamin E provides extra nourishment and antioxidant benefits, while glycerin attracts moisture to the skin.

If you can’t find the right moisturizer for your oily, acne-prone skin, we have the perfect solution for you. This dermatologist-tested, non-comedogenic moisturizer is specifically made to minimize and prevent breakouts as it mattifies and hydrates the skin. The lightweight formula features silica powder and java tea extract, which work in tandem to mattify and control excess sebum production.

Olive-derived squalane hydrates and softens the skin, while grape seed-derived polyphenols and essential oils – including rosemary and peppermint oils – reduce blackheads and other forms of acne for a clear complexion. The formula is so powerful that 93% of clinical trial participants saw reduced blackheads and blemishes after just 28 days of use.

Last but certainly not least, we recommend the Face Moisturizer from men’s skincare brand Huron. This clean, vegan, and cruelty-free gel-cream moisturizer is made specifically to meet the needs of normal to oily skin types. It’s formulated with glycerin and sodium hyaluronate, which work in tandem to hydrate the skin without leaving it feeling greasy.

These ingredients are joined by antioxidant-rich hydrolyzed rhodophycea extract, a red algae that improves hydration levels while defending the skin against damaging free radicals. Other key ingredients include gluconolactone, which improves texture and tone by removing dead skin cells on the skin’s surface, as well as eucalyptus leaf oil, which provides anti-inflammatory benefits and has a cooling effect on the skin.

We also can’t get enough of the subtle refreshing scent, which features notes of citrus, juniper, and peppermint.

